This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Moon Valley Nurseries. Thank you for supporting the organizations that support us!

The Southern Arizona monsoon season brings cloudy skies, the smell of fresh rainfall and a much needed “second spring” for Tucson’s plants.

#ThisIsTucson chatted with Christopher Kibler, the gardens supervisor at Tohono Chul, to get the scoop on what to plant this upcoming monsoon season and a few gardening tips to help you have a successful summer gardening experience.

What to plant during the monsoon season 🌻

Tucson loves its wildflowers. Everything from the classic gold poppies to desert globemallows have become fan favorites over the years.

Fortunately, the Tucson monsoon season, which officially starts each year on June 15 according to the National Weather Service, is an excellent time to plant some of your favorite flowers due to the rainfall and extra moisture in the air.

Some of the flowers you can plant this summer include evening-primrose, Texas ranger (also called Texas sage), blackfoot daisy, indigo bush, fairy duster and lantana varieties, according to Kibler.

The rainfall and higher humidity also make the season a great time to plant any of your warm-season plants, Kibler says.

Warm-season or heat-tolerant flowers include zinnias, cosmos, penstemons and red and blue salvias, just to name a few. Kibler's favorite summertime plant is the Texas ranger, which come in shades of pinks, purples and white.

Kibler describes the summer monsoon season as a “good time for rejuvenation.”

But what about summer vegetables and fruits?

Yes! Summer is a great time to plant some vegetables and fruits, such as tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and eggplants, although Kibler recommends avoiding long-term vegetables like pumpkins.

The local nonprofit Native Seeds/SEARCH recommends following the ABCs of monsoon planting, meaning the rainy season is a good time to plant amaranth species, beans, corn and squash.

These varieties of summertime vegetables have been planted during the Southern Arizona monsoon season for centuries, dating back to the traditions of the Tohono O’odham, according to the Native Seeds/SEARCH website.

With many factors to consider with monsoon season vegetable gardening, check out the 2022 Farmer’s Almanac (Tucson section) for planting dates for fall, which recommends starting seeds indoors by June 26 for bell peppers and eggplants, July 1 for tomatoes and July 16 for jalapeños.

What will you try planting during the monsoon season?

Monsoon gardening tips 🌱

Make sure water is being utilized properly.

Kibler recommends making sure your gutters and other drainage systems are cleaned and the water runoff is making its way in the right direction. This season is also the perfect time to look into rainwater harvesting.

Monsoon season is a good time to keep up with pruning.

Trees that are heavier with foliage tend to be more dangerous and prone to breaking, Kibler says. By properly pruning your trees, there will be more airflow through the foliage, which helps prevent damage and breakage.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Water your plants in the early morning or early evening.

The Pima County Master Gardener program recommends watering container plants, not including cacti and succulents, twice a day throughout the month of June. As for non-container plants, utilize the rainfall when possible and use a soil probe to check that water is making its way to the roots of your trees and shrubs.

Keep yourself hydrated while gardening.

“It's still very warm outside, stay hydrated as always,” Kibler says.

Check the weather and watch your surroundings.

Although it’s nice to take in the peaceful rainy days, be aware of thunderstorms that can quickly roll through and always stay alert for lightning, Kibler says.

Where to find additional information and resources 🌵

Tucson is filled with helpful resources for summer gardening. From nonprofit organizations to online gardening guides to Facebook groups featuring locals with incredible green thumbs, Tucson has many places to turn to for help.

Here are a few places to find additional monsoon gardening tips:

Natives Seeds/SEARCH has plenty of tips and resources for monsoon gardening. Also, don’t forget to check out their seed store, which even has a monsoon collection, to help you get started planting this summer.

The Pima County Master Gardener program is an affiliate of the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension. They have a Tucson Garden Handbook available for purchase and free month-by-month planting, fertilizing, watering and maintenance guides.

The Tucson Backyard Gardening Facebook group currently has over 54,000 members. The group is a great way to connect with local gardeners who can provide gardening tips and tricks.

Tohono Chul Gardens has a dedicated section on their website for monsoon information and monsoon gardening. Check out their website for more details.

The Tucson Botanical Gardens also offers month-by-month gardening tips for local gardening.

Experience the Moon Valley difference.

Your one-stop shop for the best trees and plants, with professional planting crews and certified designers, to make your yard the best in the neighborhood. Spring is here and now is the time to plant. Savings of up to 50% & Free Planting available.