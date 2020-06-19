We probably don't have to tell you this but July 4 festivities are going to be much different this year. Because: wildfires and coronavirus.
So far, the Town of Oro Valley announced it will not be hosting its annual fireworks show on July 4 due to the Bighorn Fire that has been burning in the Catalina Mountains since June 5.
The town said it will postpone the fireworks show to a yet to be determined date, when it is safer.
“The timing for the fireworks just isn’t right. We are thankful for our partner, Golder Ranch Fire District, and all that they do,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs in a Facebook post. “We understand it may disappointing for our residents, but at this time it’s best to ensure everyone’s safety and keep our resources focused on the fires in the region. As for a make-up date, the Town will find a time later this year when we can all come together as a community and safely celebrate our nation’s birthday.”
The Town of Marana is still planning to host its fireworks show, but will not be hosting any other festivities that are usually part of its Star Spangled Spectacular gathering like live music, food trucks and other entertainment due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
Marana will launch fireworks from the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park at 8:30 p.m. on July 4, but the park and parking lot will be closed to the public for fire safety. People are encouraged to view the show from their homes or Arizona Pavillions.
The City of Tucson is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday, June 23 about its annual fireworks show on "A" Mountain.
A change.org petition started by residents has been circulating on social media asking the city to cancel the fireworks show to prevent fire damage and protect the flora and fauna of "A" Mountain and Tumamoc Hill and discourage mass gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns.