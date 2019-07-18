This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Visit Tucson, helping you turn your family's summer from average to awesome with local summer deals. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
Let's be real for a minute.
When you have kids, the most important part of a staycation is the pool and fun stuff to do.
So, when you're planning your local getaway, keep these places in mind. They all have awesome pools or lots of fun family activities to keep everyone happy.
Located in the hills of the beautiful west side, this resort has something for everyone in the family. There's a lazy river, a pool, splash pad, water slide, golf course and a spa. It's location near Old Tucson and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum make it easy to explore like you're a tourist. Room rates start at $175 per night for two adults and two children. Here's the calendar.
With gorgeous views of the Santa Catalina Mountains and lush grounds, you'll feel like you've found an oasis. There are five pools, a giant water slide, a swim-up bar and grill, golf course and spa. Prices start at $113 per night for two adults and two children. Here's the calendar.
You'll get amazing desert and mountain views and tons of fun at this southwest paradise. There are five swimming pools, a "sliderock" water slide and a children's pool which is shaped like a fish and has interactive water features. Plus there's a hot springs and a waterfall-fed cold plunge. There's also a wellness center, golf, tennis and Native American flute music in the evenings.
If you're looking for grown-up relaxation, you can sign the kids up for Kids Club which offers activities for children ages 4-12 to do. Room rates for two adults and two children start at $107. Go here to find a room.
Located within the beautiful Santa Catalina Mountain range, Ventana Canyon offers kid's activities, spa treatments and golf. Add two heated pools and a jacuzzi to that and you have a lovely staycation.
Rates start at $110. Go here to find a room.
Have a dude ranch adventure at this ranch on the east end of Speedway. There's a pool, jacuzzi, spa, horses, grass, fishing and more.
If you splurge on an all inclusive getaway here you'll get lodging with three meals a day, supervised children's program for kids ages 4-11, horseback trail riding and lessons, scheduled breakfast rides and cowboy cookouts, mountain biking, fishing, guided hikes, nature programs, yoga and more. Rates for two adults and two children start at $653.
You can also opt to just book a room and add activities and dining a la cart. Lodging itself starts at $105 per night. Go here to plan your stay.
