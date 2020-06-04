This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Visit Tucson, showcasing the best local staycation deals. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
It's looking like a staycation summer this year.
And in Tucson, you don't have to venture too far to find a hotel or resort offering majestic mountain views and a cool pool to beat the summer heat.
As with everything, procedures and hotel operations may change throughout the summer.
Many resorts are relaxing their cancellation policies, some in-person dining may be closed or have limited capacity, to-go food options are still available and nearly all spa services are on hold. And most resorts and hotels that previously offered pool day passes are only allowing registered hotel guests to swim.
Here are five local ideas for your next staycation.
Hotel McCoy
About the property: Colorful local art, a retro vibe, salt water pool and views of "A" Mountain are all part of the charm of this uniquely Tucson motor hotel on the west side.
Summer specials: Keep an eye on Hotel McCoy's Facebook and Instagram pages every Sunday throughout the summer. That's when new promo codes for locals-only will be announced as part of the hotel's Staycation Sundays deals.
Specials will range from up to 50% off your entire to stay to a free bottle of local wine or pool party pack, says creative director Nicole Dahl. The codes are valid from Sunday to the following Saturday, but you can apply the offers to any date through Sept. 30.
Address: 720 W. Silverlake Road
How to book: Go here
Safety plans: Read the hotel's safety procedures here
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
About the property: Take in the sunshine and some history with a stay at Hacienda del Sol. The resort is on the National Registry of Historic Places in Arizona and the adobe-built property was designed by famed Tucson architect Josias Joesler and has lovely views of the Catalina mountains. The resort has two pools to check out and they're hosting a drive-thru pop-up sculpture park through May 31.
Summer Specials: The resort has a few offers this summer including packages for military and medical personnel. The Staycation Package has room rates that start at $139 per night and includes a $25 food and beverage credit and bottled water.
Address: 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road
How to book: Find info about all of the specials and make a reservation here.
Safety plans: Read the resort's safety procedures here.
Summer staycation deals (Sponsored)
Tucson hotels and resorts are open and ready for summer with new safety measures and cleaning protocols in place. We know everyone is excited to get out of the house and what better way to do that than a summer staycation at one of the local resorts you know and love. Find all of Tucson's best summer deals at VisitTucson.org/Summer.
Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
About the property: You are totally immersed in the desert at this resort in the Catalina Mountain foothills. Guided hikes are on hold, but there are still several hiking trails to explore on your own. Or a short walk on the resort's nature trail will lead you to the property's 80-foot waterfall. So peaceful.
Summer Specials: There are a few offers to choose from, here are two top picks. The Park, Play Extend Your Stay package starts at $159 a night and includes a $25 food and beverage credit for each day of your stay, free self parking for one vehicle per night, and late check out at 4 p.m. (so you can catch some extra zzz's). Or with the More Space for Less package, you can get 50% off a second room.
Address: 7000 N. Resort Drive
How to book: Find details about all of the specials and make your reservation here.
Safety plans: Read the resort's safety procedures here.
Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa
About the property: This southwestern style oasis is on 80 acres of desert with views of the Catalina Mountains. There are three pools to relax by and the resort's spa remains open. For some outdoor exploring you can go horseback riding, hiking or take a walk to the labyrinth on the property.
Summer Specials: Currently you can book a stay starting at $89 a night. Or you can purchase a $150 gift certificate for $100.
Address: 245 E. Ina Road
How to book: Find all the resort's special offers and make a reservation here.
Safety plans: Read the resort's safety procedures here. Of note, you can park right in front of your room and guest rooms will be vacant for three days between stays.
Westin La Paloma
About the property:
If you're looking for some variety, you can pick from five pools to lounge by at this resort. Bonus: there's a 177-foot water slide at one of them, for the more adventurous in your group. Or, you can work on your golf or tennis game at this property's course and courts.
Summer Specials: Rooms start at $151 per night in June, but in July you can find rooms for under $100, or just slightly over. There is also a Family Fun package where you can get 25% off a second room.
Address: 3800 E. Sunrise Drive
How to book: See all the special packages here, or go here to make a regular reservation.
Safety plans: Read the Westin's safety procedures here and find more information in posts on its Facebook page.