It's hot! Do you ever open your fridge during the summer and think, "I wish I could just hang out in here"? Well Tucson has you covered. If you don't want to fight the crowds at Costco, there's always a Circle K near you with ice cold drinks and an entire room of very cold air. Here are some places to cool down around town.
Have I missed a spot? Send me an email at aberlin@tucson.com. Just don't work too hard ...
• Circle K, various locations including the one at 1610 E. Sixth St. and 130 E. Speedway
Not every Circle K has a walk-in fridge, but the busier locations will usually have a small room with twelve-packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, Tecate, etc. Pro tip! Grab a Polar Pop before you head in for maximum cool down!
• Costco, three locations 1650 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., 3901 W. Costco Dr. and 6255 E. Grant Road
This is walk-in fridge wonderland right here! Each Costco has two separate walk-in fridges. In one you'll find dairy products like yogurt, milk and butter. And the other is full of produce like grapes and spinach. But unlike the liquor stores, this one may have small children running around! 🤪
• Total Wine, two locations at 4370 N. Oracle Road and 5870 E. Broadway
Tucson's largest liquor store actually has a walk-in fridge tucked into the back of the building. There you can purchase kegs or larger cases of domestic and craft beers.
• Westbound at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
The sister beer garden to Tap & Bottle has its own indoor bottle shop, which includes a walk-in fridge. There you can purchase cold craft beers, rosé, cheap 12-packs and more.