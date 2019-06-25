Every year, the arrival of triple digits brings with it memories of summer vacation.
The lazy days by the pool, the long afternoons playing with friends, the late night movie nights because — why not? — there's no school tomorrow.
But just because we're all grown up now doesn't mean summer has to lose its magic. Why should kids have all the fun?
We have some ideas to tap into your inner 10-year-old and make some summer memories of your own.
Here are three Tucson ways you can pretend to be a kid on summer vacation.
Summer camp
Sign up for One Day Adult Summer Camp: Color War edition at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. The day of camp includes kickball, relay races, archery, banner making, pool events and lunch.
Camp is Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check in starts at 9:30 a.m.
The day of fun cost $40 a person, plus $15 per child if you need childcare.
Go here for more details and to register.
Lazy pool day
Sure, you could spend a day lounging at one of the county or city pools, but why not take it up a level. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive has pool and spa day passes that start around $30 for an adult. Pretend you're on vacation for a day, or make it a reality.
The resort currently has a "Live Like a Local" package, which gets you two complimentary cocktails per day, 20 percent off outlets (doesn't include Sunday brunch), waived resort fee for Arizona and California residents, late complimentary checkout and a complimentary morning guided hike.
Go here for more information about the "Live Like a Local" package. Go here for more information about the day pass.
Summer reading
We created a Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups for this exact purpose. Reminiscent of those library challenges of old — where you would read for prizes and party at the end of the summer — our challenge for grown-ups includes 18 Arizona inspired titles. And prizes. Obviously.
Participating is easy. Check out our list here, and join our #ThisIsTucson Book Club on Facebook to talk about the books you read.
We'll have a party at the end of the summer and give away 50 green "Read Local" t-shirts to reading superstars. It's really loosey-goosey, by the way. Just read what interests you or challenge yourself to read everything. We're not picky.
Go here for more information.