Treat your mom to some fun activities and events for Mother's Day. Check out shopping, crafting, brunch specials, live outdoor music and even a 5K race!
Mother’s Day in the Beer Garden
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the outdoor open patio. Steel Saguaros will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Sunday, May 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Rooftop Yoga at Playground
YogaOasis brings you rooftop yoga with beautiful city views as you stretch out on your mat under the stars.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, May 5, 8, 11 and 12, 6 p.m.
Cost: $10, bring your mat
Visit the Yogaoasis website for more information.
Mother's Day Grab 'n Go Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-7. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask at pick up.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, May 6, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first come, first served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Mother's Day Pop-Up Market
Shop from local vendors hosted by Boss Women Unite at this indoors event at the Tucson Mall on the 2nd floor.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Boss Women Unite website for more information.
Plant an Herb Garden at Green Things
Celebrate Mother's Day with an outdoor workshop. Learn how to create your own herb garden arrangement.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, soil is included, but bring planter pot from home or you can buy one from Green Things. Herbs are available for purchase
Visit Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Casa Marana Art and Craft Patio Market
Grab a beer with your mom and buy her a Mother's Day gift at the patio craft market. Shop for apparel, colorful paintings, desert photography, handmade art and jewelry.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Saturday, May 8, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Casa Marana Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Mother's Day 5K & 1/2 Mile Fun Run
Grab your sneakers and honor all moms with a 5K run. Hurry and register, so you can get the special Mother's Day medal on the day of the race.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, May 8
Cost: $30, registration required
Mother's Day Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Mother’s Day Wine and Charcuterie
Celebrate Mother's Day at the vineyard! Board and Brie Tucson and AZ Hops and Vines have teamed up to bring you a tasty event to honor the moms in your life. Enjoy a charcuterie box, a bottle of wine, a souvenir glass, a beautiful rose and live music.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Sunday, May 9, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: $75
Visit AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Mother's Day at Cup Cafe
Treat your mom to a delicious four-course brunch downtown. Don't miss the crispy croissants, chilled melon soup, beet salad, ham, roasted chicken breast, seared scallops, blueberry Dutch baby pancakes and Neapolitan cheesecake trifle. Reservation required.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, May 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $55 per person, $25 per child
Visit Hotel Congress website for more information.