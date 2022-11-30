Winterhaven, the Tamal Festival, Fourth Avenue Street Fair — it must be December in Tucson. 🫔✨

Lots of our favorite holiday traditions are back this December, from the Downtown Parade of Lights to the big NYE bash at Hotel Congress.

Here's what you can expect in December: tons of twinkling light attractions, holiday movies and concerts, lots of markets, the lighting of Tucson's tallest Menorah, a pop-up dance club at MOCA, "Star Wars" trivia ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click the links below to see events separated by day.

🌵 Dec. 1-4 🌵 Dec. 8-11 🌵 Dec. 13-18 🌵 Dec. 20-25 🌵 Dec. 28-31 🌵

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for the holiday season! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 8. From now through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed on Christmas.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Kick off the holiday season with a stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music and a cash bar, plus a star party with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Enchanted Snowfall

Looking to enjoy a snowy evening? Head to La Encantada to see snow flurries, all while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Saturdays through Dec. 23. Snowfall is 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m. Entertainment is 6:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:45 p.m.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

ZooLights 2022

Reid Park Zoo's annual ZooLights is back! Find colorful light displays, falling snow, festive music and visits from Santa Claus.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3; Dec. 5-23; plus encore nights Dec. 26-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for general admission, $8 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

The holiday season has arrived at Trail Dust Town! Festive Fridays will feature snow every hour from 5-7 p.m., holiday drinks, $8 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays in December

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop

Ponderosa Cactus is hosting its fifth annual wreath-making workshop! Take a look at how beautiful those succulent wreaths are. A portion of the proceeds go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Ponderosa Cactus, 3751 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $65

Visit the event page for more information.

Tarot Con

Bookmans is hosting a tarot con at their Speedway and Wilmot location. The event will feature tarot readings, aura photography and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for readings and more

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Card Party

Just Communities Arizona is hosting a Holiday Card Party, where you can write letters to incarcerated people throughout the state. Las Mujeres Verdes will be there to set up a mercado, plus there will be free tamales and music from a DJ.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: YWCA Southern Arizona, 525 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Stop by this Moon Market where there will be tarot readers, astrology readers, vendors selling items like essential oils and soaps, and zodiac-inspired flash tattoos.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Yuletide at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting a holiday experience this December that will highlight "the unique Wild West history of Old Tucson" with live shows, interactive experiences and period costumes.

When: Various days in December, starting Dec. 2

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for adults, $30-$40 for kids ages 5-11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Steam Pump Ranch

Enjoy a night of live music at Steam Pump Ranch. There will be food trucks on-site, plus beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of funk, jazz and more at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance.

When: 6-8 p.m. various days in December

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Ring in the holiday season at Marana's holiday festival and Christmas tree lighting. Snap a photo with Santa, order food from one of the 40+ food trucks and vendors onsite, watch live performances, shop from artisans, plus enjoy lots of kid-friendly activities like a snow foam dance party, train rides and inflatables. The tree lighting show happens when the sun goes down!

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival

This festival celebrating all things tamales is back for another year at Casino Del Sol. Attendees will enjoy a tamale contest, live entertainment, and food and artisan vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting

Check out Southern Arizona artists at this two-day festival, all while enjoying performances and a tree lighting. There will be more than 130 artists, kid-friendly art activities, food vendors and photos with Santa.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Spaghetti Club Takeover at MOCA

Spaghetti Club, the pop-up nightclub at the MSA Annex, is heading to the Museum of Contemporary Art! To celebrate MOCA's 25th anniversary, for one night only, the museum will be turned into a multi-floor dance club. There will be DJs, pasta from Locale, cocktails and photo opportunities. Proceeds go toward artists and the museum's exhibits and programs.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercados

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together two markets this holiday season. Follow their Instagram page to see vendors as they're announced.

When: Saturdays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. The Dec. 3 market is 3-7 p.m.

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Tuxon Holiday Market

Check out more than 80 makers at The Tuxon at this market organized by maker Lilith & Daughters. In addition to vendors, there will be carolers, a hot chocolate bar and visits with Santa.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Asian Holiday Party

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is celebrating the holidays with a visit from Santa, gifts for the kids, activities for the adults and a free light dinner for the family.

When: 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Flandrau Holiday Shows

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is screening holiday-themed planetarium shows this month, one of which is a laser music show dubbed "Laser Holiday Magic."

When: Several days in December.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Local Magick Market

The Ninth House and By and By are putting together a market with more than a dozen local artists, bone and tea leaf readings, and Filipino food from Tita Tita.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: By and By, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Gingerbread Workshop at Children's Museum Tucson

Decorate a gingerbread house at Children's Museum Tucson! Your ticket includes a preconstructed house, icing, candy and access to a photo area.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $50, includes up to four guests

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s. Dress in your best '80s attire.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Saturday: The Season of Magic

Tucson's fantasy park Valley of the Moon is hosting Free First Saturday this weekend. You'll get to decorate trees for fairies and go on a lantern walk.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting at least two Drag Queen Bingo events this month!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Button Brew House. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Bawker Bawker.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin. Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information on the Button Brew House bingo. Visit the event page for more information on the Bawker Bawker bingo.

12th Annual Weihnachtsmarkt

Head to Desert Sky Community School for a German-style market featuring artisan vendors, performances, horse-drawn carriage rides and food.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Desert Sky Community School, 1350 N. Arcadia Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. most Saturdays in December

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Nordic Fair

Each year, the Tucson Nordic Fair is held as a fundraiser to benefit Scandinavian clubs in Tucson. There will be performances, Scandinavian food and vendors with collectibles, clothing and antiques.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Streams of the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail downtown; Barrio Viejo; Armory Park; and Public Art and Murals. There's also a Presidio District Gastronomy Tour.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members for walking tours. Gastronomy tour is $120 for nonmembers, $100 for members. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Bazaar

Tucson Hop Shop is hosting another Queer Bazaar, where you'll be able to shop from local artists and watch a drag show. The market will benefit The Thompson House, Mariposas Sin Fronteras, and the victims of the Club Q attack.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday movies at The Fox

Fox Tucson Theatre will be screening "Elf," "Polar Express" and "It's A Wonderful Life" this December. Also check out other holiday concerts and shows at The Fox, like "A Drag Queen Christmas," "Nutcracker" and "Merry-Achi Christmas."

When: Several dates

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Movies are $8

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie Dye at Borderlands

Enjoy a beer at this tie-dye workshop hosted by Borderlands Brewing Company. You'll get a "Beer Me" Borderlands shirt, a pint a beer, and access to tie-dye supplies.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Marana Farm Fair

Shop from vendors, get a bite to eat from food trucks, and pick out a Christmas tree. There will also be activities for kids including animal exhibits, visits with Santa, and crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food. Parking is $5 per car.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Card to Tucson

Ring in the holidays with this Holiday Card to Tucson concert, featuring Arizona and Symphonic Choirs, University Community Chorus, Collegium Musicum, Tucson Boys Chorus and Tucson Girls Chorus.

When: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat yoga, cat bingo and cat trivia.

When: Several days in December.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required; $18 for yoga.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is back! Shop from hundreds of artists, plus eat all the food of your dreams and listen to live music.

When: 10 a.m. to dusk Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11

Where: Along North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul

Walk through a wonderland of lights at Tohono Chul, set to also include live entertainment from musicians and artists.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $20 for adults, $6 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

The Marana Pumpkin Patch will be transformed for the holidays and turned into the family-friendly Christmas Express. Check out train rides, farm animals, jumping pillows, a super slide and more. Santa will be there too!

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-23.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 for general admission, or $25 with a Santa visit

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Art Auction

After a two-year hiatus, local nonprofit BICAS is bringing back its art auction filled with bicycle-themed art. Enjoy a night of art, music and food.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 for the preview party and early bidding. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 for the silent auction night.

Where: SAACA Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Punk Rock Flea and Krampus Market

Find all kinds of oddities at this upcoming flea. There will also be a toy drive and a hat drive, tarot readings, food and beer, flash tattoos and photos with Krampus, the folklore figure who scares kids who have misbehaved during the holiday season.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. There's also a kick-off party 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 9 that will include vendors, food trucks and a bar.

Where: Grand Luxe, 1365 W. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Spaghetti Benefit Dinner

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue is throwing a benefit dinner, dubbed Spay-ghetti. Pasta will be catered by the Sahuaro Culinary Club at Sahuaro High School. There will also be a raffle, kid-friendly activities and live music. Proceeds will go toward medications, food, litter and vet exams.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

Where: Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road

Cost: $25 per person, $40 for couples. $10 for kids ages 12 and under.

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A holiday tradition for more than 70 years, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights makes its return on Dec. 10. Walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10-26.

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark: Free screening of "Elf"

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art after Dark with local arts groups. This month, it's The Loft Cinema! The two are collaborating to screen a free outdoor showing of the movie "Elf."

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kira Kira Collectibles Anniversary Bash

Kira Kira Collectibles is celebrating their one-year anniversary with a free family-friendly event at Ding Tea Tucson on Irvington Road. There will be other anime vendors, a cosplay contest, raffles and boba drinks at the event.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Ding Tea Tucson, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Feliz (Navidad) Mercadito

Galeria Mitotera is hosting its monthly mercadito on Dec. 10. The vendor lineup hasn't been announced yet, but we know Nopalinda and Cal's Bakeshop will be there!

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Ornament Making Workshop

Head to Mission Garden to make ornaments out of gourds, okra pods and Devil's Claws, all of which are saved by the garden each year for the holiday season. You can bring your own decorations, like glitter or sequins, if you'd like.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. 50 tickets will be sold online. Walk-ins will be available if space allows.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

Santa is stopping by kids gym We Rock The Spectrum twice in December for cookies and hot cocoa.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance, $35 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Saturday with Santa

Celebrate the holidays with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona's Saturday with Santa event, set to include games, holiday crafts, treats and visits with Santa.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, 1050 S. Plumer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Sabino Canyon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading an art hike to Seven Falls in Sabino Canyon with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and go hiking, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Wonderland at International Wildlife Museum

Ring in the holidays with the International Wildlife Museum's Winter Wonderland, where there will be games, themed crafts and Santa.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10, $5 for kids ages 4-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own blanket, mat or towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around Mustangs, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

The Mercado Flea is back, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

La Fiesta de Guadalupe

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is hosting its annual La Fiesta de Guadalupe with music and dancing, plus food and art vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hanukkah Pot Luck Party

Bring some food to share at this Hanukkah pot luck at kids gym We Rock The Spectrum!

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance, $35 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St. on Dec. 11; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road on Dec. 30.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Dec. 11 event page or the Dec. 30 event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Comet Collectibles Holiday Toy Show

Find the perfect toys or collectibles for your loved ones this holiday season at this local toy show with over 30 vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: ENCORE, 5851 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for toys and collectibles

Visit the event page for more information.

Birth-Tay Ball

Celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday at this party for Swifties, hosted by "22 & good 4 u," which throws Taylor Swift- and Olivia Rodrigo-themed celebrations.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Dec. 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $13 in advance, $18 the day of. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Star Wars" Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things "Star Wars" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and there will be a pop-up market with Galeria Mitotera!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

The Very Merry Holiday Sing-Along Spectacular

The Loft Cinema is hosting The Very Merry Holiday Sing-Along Spectacular, featuring "subtitled Santa-licious musical moments" from pop culture. There will be prizes and treats, and a Kooky Christmas Costume Parade.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from the Catalina Foothills Falcon Steel Band. Four food trucks will be onsite and you'll be able to snap a photo with Santa. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider are hosting an urban hike around the downtown area.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider afterwards

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Bazaar

The Holiday Bazaar in the Mercado District is back for another holiday season, featuring more than 60 makers and artists selling items like plants, jewelry, candles and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, kicking off with Christmas karaoke, cider and cookie decorating; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Where: Mercado District, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Flashlight Night

Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Only the Christmas lights will be turned on. Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 5:30 p.m.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10, $5 for kids ages 4-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Downtown Parade of Lights

Back for its 28th year, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Downtown Parade of Lights will snake through the Armory Park area with more than 30 floats and nearly 1,000 participants.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Armory Park area, see the route here

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterfest in Sahuarita

Shop from a vendor market, watch a light parade and ice sculpting, order a bite to eat from food trucks, and more at Winterfest in Sahuarita. A tree lighting ceremony will end the night.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops including corns, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns in December. The upcoming game show is "The Mismatch Game."

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about gardening "give-back services," such as pruning, mulching and litter pickup.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Wonderland with Parks and Rec

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a free event for the family that's set to feature carnival games, hot chocolate, crafts and visits with Santa.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Video Fest

Cat Video Fest, a compilation of kitty videos, is back at The Loft Cinema! This time, The Loft says it's a holiday encore presentation. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Quince Cooking Workshop

Visit Mission Garden to learn to cook with quince from local food writer Carolyn Niethammer! You'll learn about the history of quince trees and how to make jam and other dishes with the fruit.

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa at Harlow Gardens

Kids can meet with Santa at Harlow Gardens, plus make their own ornament to take home.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chanukah at Downtown Tucson

Celebrate Chanukah at the 39th annual lighting of what's dubbed Tucson's tallest Menorah. In addition to the lighting, there will be songs, a light show, a food truck, crafts and personal Menorahs to take home.

When: 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: El Presidio Park, 160 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run

Kick off Hanukkah with the Tucson J's annual hot chocolate run!

When: 8 a.m. for the 5K, 9 a.m. for the 1K; Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $35 for the 1K, $60 for the 5K

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session surrounded by kittens at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea Ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens

Yume Japanese Gardens is hosting a Japanese tea ceremony, known as chanoyu, in which guests will watch demonstrations on how tea has been prepared, served and enjoyed in Japan for centuries.

When: 1-1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25, advance registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

SnO-V: An Oro Valley Holiday Event

A snowy event is taking over Oro Valley! There will be snow, visits with Santa, games, crafts, food and drinks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.; but park at town hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Mead Tasting

Superstition Meadery will be at 1912 Brewing Company for a free mead tasting! Also on the agenda: live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for additional drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Noir Year's Eve at Hotel Congress

Ring in 2023 at Hotel Congress! It'll be a night of live music with two dance floors, tarot card readers and pop-up performances. And yes, the iconic taco drop will happen at midnight (along with tacos and a champagne toast).

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $60 for general admission, $120 for VIP. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Miss Olivia's New Year's Eve Celebration

Local band Miss Olivia and the Interlopers are hosting a New Year's Eve party with live music, dancing, a DJ, five courses of food and a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Sea of Glass, 330 E. Seventh St.

Cost: $75

Visit the event page for more information.

"Stranger Things" New Year's Eve Snow Ball

Surly Wench Pub is planning a "Stranger Things" party on New Year's Eve. While full details have yet to be announced, there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Noon Year's Eve Party for Kids

Kiddos can celebrate New Year's Eve at this party at kids gym We Rock The Spectrum. There will be a balloon drop at noon!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance, $35 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at St. Philip's Plaza

Welcome 2023 at St. Philip's Plaza with free live music by The AmoSphere at St. Philip's Plaza! Visit a host at Union Public House, Reforma or Proof for seating in the plaza.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.