Another month, another big ol' roster of things to do.

Tucson is welcoming summer with late-night happenings, indoor events and poolside movies. There's a vegan market, shuttle tours through Sabino Canyon after dark, an outdoor roller disco, a fairy festival amid blooming lavender, and events in celebration of Juneteenth, Pride and Father's Day.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click on the links below to see events separated by date.

🌵 June 1-4 🌵 June 6-11 🌵 June 13-18 🌵 June 20-30 🌵

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, a cash bar, and food and drinks from Cal's Bakeshop and Tucson Coffee Cricket.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through June

Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Summer FUN at Tucson Parks and Recreation

Tucson Parks and Recreation has got something for everyone this summer. Cool off for free at one of 20 City pools, enjoy swim lessons or a wide array of classes for youth and adults, or sign the kids up for KIDCO summer camp! Keep an eye on the website for free pool parties all summer long.

SAAG Art Walk

The Southern Arizona Arts Guild Art Walk is a celebration of art! Find work from dozens of artists, including the unveiling of Lauri Kaye's newest piece (in which visitors will get a free print). There will also be South African wines and a record player — bring your own vinyl and organizers will play it for you!

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1

Where: Southern Arizona Arts Guild, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Cocktail Party

Tucson Foodie and OBON are collaborating for a summer cocktail party featuring appetizers and samplings of more than 15 cocktails, sake and beer.

When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 1

Where: OBON Sushi Bar Ramen, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: $65

Visit the event page for more information.

Odyssey Live Storytelling

Attend this live storytelling event to hear stories surrounding the theme "DNA."

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at Reid Park

Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including performances, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 2, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Westbound Turns 5

Westbound, a bar located in the MSA Annex, is celebrating its fifth birthday with live music, free popsicles, specials on drinks, a free sampling of rosé and a champagne toast at 6 p.m.

When: 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 2. Live music is 7-9 p.m.

Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Full Moon Pickles

At this workshop, held at witchy shop Monsoon Mystics, you'll get to take home a 16-ounce jar of seasonal pickles after learning the basics of pickling!

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Improvathon

Tucson Improv Movement is gearing up for Improvathon, aka what they dub 24 hours of comedy.

When: Friday-Saturday, June 2-3

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $20 for an all-access pass, or $7 for individual shows.

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. Upcoming themes include "Scooby-Doo," '90s music, Picard Day and Pokemon.

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Dive-in Movie in Oro Valley

So you've heard of drive-in movies. What about dive-in movies? Visit the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, which has a slide and diving boards, to watch a screening of Disney's "Luca" on a big inflatable screen.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: $5 per person or $14 for a family of up to 6

Visit the event page for more information.

Vegan Night Market

Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie are hosting a night of vegan eats. The event features 11 food vendors, plus live tattoos, permanent jewelry and more.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping. This event is for all ages in the courtyard, but 21+ in the bar.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday, depending on weather.

When: Saturdays through October. In June, tours begin at 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. depending on the day.

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring throwback music videos. Dress in your best '80s attire.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Prom

Dance the night away to beats by DJ Titosuavecito. Three food trucks will be onsite, plus a photo booth. Pride Prom is set to benefit Building Out Safer Spaces and the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Disco in the Desert: Treasures for TIHAN

Local nonprofit Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) is hosting its annual benefit, dubbed Disco in the Desert, with entertainment, dancing, a '70s costume contest and a silent auction.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Desert Diamond, 7350 S. Nogales Highway

Cost: $100 for one ticket, $150 for two

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon

On the first Saturday of each month, fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free. This Saturday, the sprinklers will be turned on for some good ol' water fun. Bring a towel!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Rainbows, Unicorn Farts & Fairy Dust comedy show

This fourth annual queer-themed comedy show benefits organizations Tucson Queerstory and Tucson Pride. Enjoy comedy, raffles and drinks.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Graduate Tucson, 930 E. Second St.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Psychfest

Local musicians will headline this celebration of psychedelic music and culture.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 3

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Wine & Cupcakes

It's that time again! Sonoita's AZ Hops and Vines is hosting its 11th annual wine and cupcake pairing with Pin Up Pastries. Try six cupcakes paired with six wines.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Young Playwrights of Tucson Showcase

Every year, local students submit short stories to Live Theatre Workshop for the chance to be workshopped. Six productions will take place this Sunday as part of Live Theatre Workshop's Young Playwrights of Tucson Competition.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3; 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser shows at Flandrau

Elton John, Bowie and Pink Floyd — Flandrau has a roster of music-themed laser shows this June.

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for Elton John; 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for Bowie; 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 for Pink Floyd.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18, admission to science exhibits is included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Story Time Character Hour

The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Rainbow Fish will be there.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

It's almost time for another outdoor concert, thanks to Arizona Symphonic Winds. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, June 3, June 17, June 24

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include Mainly Murals; Surviving the Summer; the Turquoise Trail; Barrio Viejo; and more.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through August

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Screening at the Tucson J

The Loft Cinema is collaborating with the Tucson J for a free outdoor screening of "Israel Swings for Gold," a documentary about Israel's baseball team competing in the Olympics. Family-friendly activities will kick off the event and Kosher dinner will be available for purchase.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Movie begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food. RSVP required.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Tea on Tarot

Led by Golden Rays Tarot, head to new shop Monsoon Mystics for an hour of tea, snacks and a tarot spread.

When: 11 a.m. Sundays, June 4 and June 18

Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including trivia, yoga and bingo.

When: Various dates

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, June 4 and June 18

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Lady Haha Comedy Open Mic

Lady Haha Comedy, for women, the LGBTQ+ community and allies, is hosting two open mic nights at Hotel Congress this June.

When: 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. sign-up on Tuesdays, June 6 and June 20

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Water Wednesdays

Every Wednesday this summer, Children's Museum Tucson will be hosting Water Wednesdays to help kiddos cool down with water fun in the courtyard.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through August

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Included with admission, which is $11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Los Nuevos Reyes Del Reggaeton

DJs will spin hits by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Fied at this reggaeton night.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 9

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Baile

The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with a DJ, drinks and a photo booth.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito: Generational Wealth

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 9

Where: Tucson Industrial Development Authority, 376 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10. Kids under age 5 get in for free. Bring your own skates!

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Wings at the Pima Air & Space Museum

Catch the sun setting over historical planes during the Pima Air & Space Museum's summer Night Wings event. There will be kids' activities, community booths and scavenger hunts.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

A Dad's Day Event

Head to local shop Creative Kind to shop for Father's Day! Local makers will host pop-ups at the store.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Bubbles & Books

Local author Adiba Nelson is celebrating the paperback launch of her book, "Ain't That a Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything in Between." Enjoy a reading by Nelson herself, book signings and a Q&A session. Plus, cocktails and mocktails from the cash bar!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10

Where: Flora's Market Run, 2513 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Space is limited, so it's recommended to arrive early.

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along

Belt out the tunes of "The Greatest Showman" during this sing-along version of the movie with onscreen lyrics. Dress in a circus-inspired outfit for a chance to win a prize!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Juneteenth Kickoff Celebration

Get ready for Juneteenth with a concert featuring Evelyn "Champagne" King, whose 1980s hits include "Love Come Down" and "Shame" in the late ’70s. An after party is also planned.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Charcuterie Dinner Date at the Lavender Farm

Head to Oracle for a charcuterie date amid the blooming lavender at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $50-$75 per couple

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, performances, story time and activities in the gallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monsoon Literacy Celebration

This kid-friendly event, recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, will include hands-on literacy activities, the animated short movie "Superworm," story times, and a sing-and-dance-along.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 11; 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St., on June 11; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on June 30

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "Others and Mothers."

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting a number of themed trivia nights in June, including "Schitt's Creek," "Archer" and "Bob's Burgers."

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning June 13. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Young Leaders United Social Hour

Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on June 14. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. RSVP in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Hungry Kepuha will be serving food.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" preview

The folks behind the Tucson Juneteenth Festival are organizing a free preview of "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine" at The Loft Cinema. There will be commentary by local historians and food will be available before the preview begins.

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Preview begins at 5 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Monthly Tarot Salon

Metaphysical shop The Ninth House hosts informal tarot salons each month, allowing community members to practice their tarot reading skills. Bring a tarot or oracle deck — and a notebook and pen!

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

Head to this daylong Juneteenth celebration with live entertainment, a car show, food, job vendors, a kids zone and more.

When: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Juneteenth Jam

Join Blax Friday, a database of Black-owned businesses in Arizona, for a night of live music at the Juneteenth Jam at Hotel Congress.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

World Margarita Championship

Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are hosting the annual World Margarita Championship. Local chefs and restaurants will battle for the margarita champion title, with live judging and a people's choice award.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Dr.

Cost: $75. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On June 17, catch a screening of "Zootopia."

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on June 17.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Makers Market at The Tuxon

Find more than 40 makers at this market created by Lilith & Daughters. Stay tuned to see which vendors will be there!

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about reusing water around your home. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and learning how to shape a worry stone.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Dinner at the Lavender Farm

June marks bloom season at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. Visit the farm on June 17 for a lavender-themed dinner with a menu that includes salad with lavender dressing, lavender roasted chicken and a strawberry lavender cupcake.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $65

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Voices upcoming concert

Desert Voices, an LGBTQ+ chorus, is putting on a concert dubbed "Here's to Us! A Celebration of Friendship."

When: 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18 Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road Cost: $20 Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

"In the Cases" opening reception

Etherton Gallery is hosting an opening reception for an exhibit dubbed "In the Cases," featuring the work of photographer Dan Budnik and mixed media artist Caleb Gutierrez. A DJ will spin music in the courtyard!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Blue" photography exhibition

The upcoming exhibit "Blue" at Decode Gallery will feature photography centered around the color blue. An opening reception takes place June 17.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17 Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Juneteenth Market

Blax Friday, a locally-run database of Black business owners throughout Arizona, is hosting a Juneteenth market set to feature 16 vendors selling items like candles, jewelry and paintings.

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Father's Day Whiskey del Bac Tasting

Celebrate Father's Day at The Tuxon with a tasting of Whiskey del Bac, chocolates from Tucson Chocolate Factory and a leather flask burning workshop held by Tipsy Picassos.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Solutions Focused Community Book Club

Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "I Never Thought of It That Way" by Monica Guzman. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Emo Night Tour

Transport back to 2008 at The Emo Night Tour, spinning hits from Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco and more of who you loved from the Warped Tour days.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $12. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. The festival kicks off with an outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes" on June 23. Then, every Saturday and Sunday morning from June 24 through July 16, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 for the outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes." On other days, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends June 24-July 16.

Where: Kickoff event is at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Other screenings are at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Ave. Flea Market

The folks behind the popular biannual Made In Tucson market are hosting their first summer night market! Stay tuned for the vendor lineup.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 23

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association

Go stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! Several telescopes will be set up.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 23

Where: Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, June 23

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer & Strange: An Odd Pride Market

Curiosity shop The Heathenry is collaborating with witchy shop Monsoon Mystics to put together an LGBTQ+ market. Stay tuned to see which vendors will be at the pop-up.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: The Heathenry, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

El Día de San Juan Fiesta

El Día de San Juan Fiesta is held each year on June 24 to celebrate the coming summer rains. The celebration, organized by the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association, includes blessings, food and entertainment.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fairy Festival at the Lavender Farm

The annual Fairy Festival at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle is a day for adults and kids to put on their fairy wings as they roam through the blooming lavender fields on a treasure hunt, create their own flower crown and enjoy scoops of lavender ice cream.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Life Under the Oaks Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $17 for ages 13 and up, free for kids 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Jello-O Wrestling Extravaganza

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation is bringing back its Jell-O wrestling event for its 33rd year.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio

The Presidio Museum is staying open late! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes are best known for their monthly markets at the Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm. Those markets are on hold for the summer, but organizers will be back with a smaller indoor mercado this June. Find more than a dozen vendors selling food, jewelry, pressed flowers and more.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Move Cycle Studio, 148 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

"West Side Story" Sing-Along

Sing along with the 1961 musical "West Side Story," screening at The Fox.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7.50-$12.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Drag Brunch

This brunch buffet will feature a carving station, omelets, biscuits and gravy, mimosas and more breakfast favorites along with drag performances. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: HighWire, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Creosote Bundle Workshop

Local maker Sonoran Rosie is hosting a workshop where you'll learn all about creosote. You'll get to take home a creosote bundle to hang in your home.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by kitten play!

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Western Tipsy Tea

Join Cafe a la C'Art for a three-course cocktail tea party — Western style!

When: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. seatings on Sunday, June 25

Where: Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $60. Make reservations in advance by calling 520-273-8841.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Listening Party at Revel

Revel Wine Bar is hosting a listening party featuring Sade Adu's greatest hits.

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where: Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine

Visit the event page for more information.