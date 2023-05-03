Before May could even make its arrival, Tucson saw its first 100-degree day of 2023 on April 30 — weeks before we usually see our first triple-digit day.
May will inevitably bring more heat, but the month will also bring a big roster of events including free movie screenings, a four-day fiesta honoring corn, tons of Star Wars celebrations, markets ahead of Mother's Day, two boozy festivals and more.
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Don't want to scroll as much? Click on the links below to see events separated by date.
🌵 May 4-7 🌵 May 9-14 🌵 May 16-21 🌵 May 23-28 🌵
Pueblos del Maíz
This second-annual festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of maíz aka corn. The fest opens in Tucson and goes to San Antonio and two cities in Mexico afterwards. Check out dinners, live music, art discussions and more.
When: May 4-7
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various prices
Visit the event page for more information.
First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, food from OaxaRico, and a cash bar.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Children's Museum Oro Valley @ Tohono Chul is blooming!
Spring is a great time to visit! Check out the flowers and pollinators as you meander through the gardens, then enjoy tons of outdoor fun when you get to Children's Museum Oro Valley's new location at Tohono Chul.
Chocolate Factory Tour
If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.
When: Various times and dates through May
Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Star Wars Days at Tucson Games and Gadgets
Tucson Games and Gadgets in Tucson Mall is hosting a whole weekend of Star Wars events. From Thursday to Saturday, get 20% off all Star Wars merch. Come Friday, test your Star Wars knowledge with trivia. Then on Saturday, the shop will be hosting a Star Wars costume contest and a party in the store's hidden bar.
When: May 4-6 for discounts; 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 for trivia; 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 for the costume contest; 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 for the party.
Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets, 4500 N. Oracle Road. (Discounts also apply at the store's Park Place location, but all events are at Tucson Mall.)
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
The Delta Presents: May the 4th Celebration
Downtown eatery The Delta is hosting a Star Wars celebration with character tiki cocktails and themed snacks, Star Wars trivia, a costume contest and a charity raffle.
When: 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Where: The Delta, 135 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
May the 4th be with You
Hotel Congress is celebrating Star Wars Day with a party. Enjoy live DJ sets, a costume contest and comic vendors.
When: 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Cinco de Mayo in Downtown Tucson featuring Josh Abbott, Billy Shaw Jr, DJ DU and more!
Head to downtown Tucson for a Cinco De Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 6. Featuring live music by Josh Abbott Band, Billy Shaw Jr Band, DJ DU, among others. Plus, enjoy delicious food, local vendors, fun attractions and so much more!
Solutions book hiding and beer event
The Tucson Tome Gnome, a group of three book-loving friends who hide free books around the community, is partnering with Arizona Daily Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt for a book and beer event at Borderlands Brewing Co. Find a free book, learn about solutions journalism and enjoy a beer. #ThisIsTucson will be there!
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Borderlands Brewing Co., 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for beer
Visit the event page for more information.
Star Wars Trivia at 1912 Brewing Co.
Celebrate May the 4th at 1912 Brewing Co., featuring Star Wars-themed trivia. If you dress as your favorite Star Wars character, you'll get a discount on your drink!
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Star Wars Trivia at Snakes & Lattes
Cosplay is encouraged at this Star Wars-themed trivia night at Main Gate Square's Snakes & Lattes.
When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $16-$64 depending on the size of table you reserve
Visit the event page for more information.
Star Wars events at Bookmans
Two Bookmans locations in Tucson are celebrating Star Wars Day. Head to the midtown location for themed trivia, while the northwest location will host crafts and a cosplay contest.
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Bookmans Midtown for trivia, 3330 E. Speedway; Bookmans Northwest for crafts and cosplay, 3733 W. Ina Road.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Star Wars Improv Show
Unscrewed Theater is hosting a Star Wars-themed improv show dubbed "May The Farce Be With You." Dress as your favorite Star Wars character to be part of a costume parade!
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway
Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Queer Speed Dating
Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Small Business Mini-Market
Startup Tucson is hosting a mini market with small businesses selling items like card games, salsa and jewelry.
When: 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4
Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
A Western Experience at Old Tucson
Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a free concert with Vinal Tap.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 5
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!
Visit the event page for more information.
Free Comic Book Day at Heroes and Villains
Heroes and Villains is celebrating Free Comic Book Day with free comics and costumed characters. Visit early for the best selection!
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Heroes and Villains, 4533 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Star Wars '80s Dance Party at Surly Wench
Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed Star Wars dance party. Anyone dressed in full Star Wars cosplay will get in for free!
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day Market
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting a market ahead of Mother's Day, featuring the creations of eight local makers selling items like stained glass, macrame, jewelry and candles.
When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Made Market
Nearly a dozen makers will be at the Tucson Made Market selling items like coffee, clay earrings, baked goods and custom hats.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Spring Fling Market
Casas Adobes Plaza is hosting its second annual Spring Fling Market. Shop from 20 vendors, take photos in front of a floral wall and get a complimentary bouquet with any $50 (minimum) Casas Adobes Plaza purchase made on Saturday. Vendors will be selling items like bath bombs, ceramics and jewelry.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Casas Adobes Plaza, 7001 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
I Dream in Widescreen
Student film showcase "I Dream in Widescreen" will take place this weekend featuring 13 shorts judged by a jury of University of Arizona film school alumni.
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
A Mom's Day Event
Creative Kind is hosting a mini market ahead of Mother's Day! In addition to a free mimosa bar, four local makers will have pop-ups selling jewelry, home decor, soap, pottery and custom cups and keychains.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Pop-up Cafe and Free Bike Repair
Living Streets Alliance, the group that puts on Cyclovia biannually, is hosting free bike repair and a pop-up cafe with coffee and breakfast burritos from Barista del Barrio. The goal of the event is to hear feedback from community members on three bike boulevard projects that are coming to the west side.
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Story Time Character Hour
The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Curious George will be there.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 20
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Divas Illusion Show
DIVAS Illusion Show is hosting a drag show in celebration of Mother's Day at American Eat Co., with drink specials all night.
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $15 in advance. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Kid's Night Out
Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 20
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Knife Skills Hands-on Cooking Class
Hone in on your knife skills at this class hosted by The Garden Kitchen. You'll learn to mince, dice, julienne and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $55. A light vegetarian lunch will be provided.
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays until May 20
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul
Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 13
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail downtown; Mainly Murals; Mansions of Main Avenue; and Public Art and Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: Various dates in May
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair
Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Community Water Safety Day
The Tucson JCC, Safe Kids Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are hosting a free water safety day. Families can play at the splash pad and swim in the pools all while stopping by vendors and learning about water safety.
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, pre-registration is encouraged.
Visit the event page for more information.
Reinas Who Hike
Mi Reina Mobile Boutique is hosting a hike up Sentinel Peak, dubbed "Reinas Who Hike," to celebrate motherhood.
When: 6-8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: 244 S. Grande Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day Build-Your-Own-Hat Bar
Build a custom hat for Mom, with the help of House of Hatters. You'll get to choose your own base hat and add items like bands, stones and feathers.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: 440 & Co., 440 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Base hats start at $80. Reservations are recommended, text 520-841-0405.
Visit the event page for more information.
Nature at Night drag show
Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!
When: 5 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and May 21
Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $12
Visit the event page for more information.
Map Embroidery Workshop
California-based artist Robert Mahar will teach this U.S. Map Embroidery Sampler Workshop at local shop Creative Kind, where you'll be able to commemorate a road trip or celebrate your home state. The workshop will cover basics on embroidery and all tools will be provided.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: $95
Visit the event page for more information.
Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle
Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike ride along The Loop!
When: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7
Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including trivia, yoga and bingo.
When: Various dates
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.
Visit the event page for more information.
TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and May 21
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Sounds of the Sonoran Desert
Described as an "immersive 41-minute listening experience," this film grew from more than four decades of fieldwork.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Young Leaders United Social Hour
Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on May 10. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.
When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. RSVP in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Gather A Vintage Market
Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Stars Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, will be over by the time this themed Tucson Symphony Orchestra concert happens, but that doesn't mean the love for Star Wars has to come to an end. Beyond the music, take photos with Star Wars characters and join in on a costume contest!
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $18 and up
Visit the event page for more information.
The Happy Hive Market
Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with local makers and two food trucks.
When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Parents Night Out
Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting Parents Night Out with three hours of kid-friendly activities including crafts, games and a showing of "Alice in Wonderland." Kids must be ages 5-11.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Udall Recreation Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 per child. Call 520-791-4931 to register. Registration is limited.
Visit the event page for more information.
Movie and a Cuddle at the Humane Society
Kiddos can head to the Humane Society to read to shelter pets, enjoy a pizza dinner and close the night out with a movie. There will be crafts too! Kids are invited to wear their favorite pajamas, and bring a blanket and stuffed animals.
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Barrio Bargains
Vintage shop Strikes and Gutters is hosting a market at the Owls Club, set to feature 15 local vendors.
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Cafecito: Accessing Capital
This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!
When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12
Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint and Tea Sip
Sip on tea at The Korean Rose, all while creating a groovy painting on vinyl.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Party for the Planet
Sip on Southwest brews at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's craft beer festival. Beyond the tastings, you can touch a stingray, enjoy the sounds of a DJ and taste local snacks.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: General admission is $65; $35 for designated drivers; VIP options are also available. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Asian Heritage Month Celebration
The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting an Asian Heritage Month Celebration with several performances including a Chinese lion dance and traditional Japanese drumming.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Community Day at Tohono Chul
Tohono Chul is opening its doors for free on May 13 in celebration of Community Day! In addition to free admission, families will enjoy performances, bilingual story time, up-close encounters with reptiles and other kid-friendly activities.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association
Go stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! The group is hosting two stargazing events, in addition to one event for solar observing.
When: 8 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 and May 20 for stargazing; 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14 for solar observing
Where: Catalina State Park on May 13, 11570 N. Oracle Road; Saguaro National Park East on May 14, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail; Agua Caliente Park on May 20, 12325 E. Roger Road
Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply.
Visit the event page for more information.
Bex and Halsero's Y2K Party
DJs will spin 2000s music all night at this Y2K party featuring the sounds of Britney Spears, Destiny's Child and Usher.
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
2nd Saturdays
Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Music in the Park
Arizona Symphonic Winds are kicking off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!
When: 7 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 through June 3
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Drag Queen Bingo
Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser
The Tucson Celtic Festival Association is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser, complete with scones, pastries, salads and dainty sandwiches. Proceeds go toward the 37th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games later this year.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for kids ages 12 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Crawfish Boil
Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $19.95, tickets must be purchased in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Bookbike at The Garden Kitchen
Every second Saturday, The Bookbike visits The Garden Kitchen to give out free books, library cards and info about literacy programs and cycling in the community.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Black-and-White Photography Exhibition
Decode Gallery is hosting an exhibit dedicated to black-and-white photos taken by local and international artists.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making activities like DIY suncatchers and paper flowers, family yoga and a performance by the Arizona Women's Chorus.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Fruit Cocktail Lounge
Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 14; 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 26
Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on May 14; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on May 26
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day Sip and Jewelry Creation
Celebrate Mother's Day at The Tuxon, where Tipsy Picassos will hold a workshop on creating your own piece of jewelry. The afternoon also includes champagne and chocolate truffles!
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: $55
Visit the event page for more information.
Mother's Day at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a road trip to Sonoita for Mother's Day! Enjoy wine, charcuterie and live music at AZ Hops and Vines.
When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: $75
Visit the event page for more information.
Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers
F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "Mothers and Others."
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting a number of themed trivia nights in May, including "Doctor Who," "Stranger Things" and "The Office."
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays. May 16 for "Doctor Who," May 23 for "Stranger Things," May 30 for "The Office." Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!
Visit the event page for more information.
Free Third Thursdays at MOCA
Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Concerts in the Courtyard
Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from the OnesAll Band. Bring your own chairs or blankets!
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18
Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
"Moana" at Tohono Chul
Catch a screening of "Moana" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 19
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte
Cost: $4
Visit the event page for more information.
Brew at the Zoo
Enjoy a huge selection of beer and cider from more than two dozen Arizona breweries. In addition to the drink tastings, take a walk around Reid Park Zoo, play games and listen to live music.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $50 for general admission. $25 for designated drivers. Tickets go up $10 at the gate. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Movies in Marana: "Luca"
Summer means outdoor movies are back! Catch a screening of "Luca" in the splash pad area of Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. Food vendors are TBA.
When: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend. Bring a towel.
Visit the event page for more information.
Taylor Swift Laser Show
This one's for you, Swifties. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is hosting a laser show packed with Taylor Swift's biggest hits.
When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $18.95, admission to science exhibits is included.
Visit the event page for more information.
Moon Market
Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Evee Expo
Kira Kira Collectibles is putting together a Pokemon-themed event dubbed the Eevee Expo. You'll find vendors, artists, raffles, a cosplay contest and boba!
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and boba
Visit the event page for more information.
Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio
Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws.
When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 13 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group
Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest and prepare native plants. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and coding activities.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Make N Take at Pima Air and Space
Kids ages 6 and up will receive a quick-build model aircraft kit that they'll be able to put together, all while learning about the aircraft. They'll get to visit the aircraft they're set to build, too!
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Pima Air and Space Museum's administrative building north of the parking lot, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $20 per child. An adult is required to be present with the child during class. Admission to the museum is not included and admission is not needed to participate in the class.
Visit the event page for more information.
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado
Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together another market this May. The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
San Ysidro Festival
Mission Garden is hosting a festival for St. Isidore's Day, including demonstrations on traditional wheat harvests and tastings of pozole de trigo, a soup with wheat grains.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested at the gate
Visit the event page for more information.
DIY Macrame Wall Plant Hanger Workshop
Learn how to make a macrame plant hanger from local maker Melrose Macrame! The price includes the workshop, materials, one tamale and one mimosa.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: $45
Visit the event page for more information.
Celebration of Life for George Howard
Over five decades, George Howard played everything from blues to zydeco, but one of his biggest legacies was shining a light on Tucson musicians. The bluesman and Tucson Musicians Museum founder died on April 14. A celebration of life will be held at Hotel Congress.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Cinema Tucsón: "Home Is Somewhere Else"
Presented by Cinema Tucsón, "Home Is Somewhere Else" is an animated film "providing a window into the hearts and minds of immigrant youth and their undocumented families," voiced by the families themselves. The presentation also features a Q&A with director Carlos Hagerman. Fox Tucson says the movie is in English and Spanish with English subtitles.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $6
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 26
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Freedom Park Splash Bash
Head to the grand opening of Freedom Park Pool's new water slide! Enjoy free pizza, jumping castles and games from the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 26
Where: Freedom Park, 5000 E. 29th St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Fire Show at Sky Bar
The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.
When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, May 26
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Movie on the Lawn in Oro Valley
Watch an outdoor screening of "Puss in Boots" in Oro Valley!
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, May 27 through Aug. 12
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio
The Presidio Museum is staying open late on May 27! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.
Visit the event page for more information.
Phenology for Families
Phenology is the study of events in biological life cycles. Make a visit to Mission Garden on May 27 for a family-friendly lesson on phenology, making nature observations and how to start a nature journal for yourself.
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $10. Free for kids under 12 years old.
Visit the event page for more information.
Ani-May Lantern Fest
This Ani-May event is set to feature artists, a scavenger hunt, a cosplay contest and raffle prizes.
When: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, May 28
Where: Tea Hub, 4246 N. First Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and tea
Visit the event page for more information.
Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter
Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: $20, RSVP in advance
Visit the event page for more information.