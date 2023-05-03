Before May could even make its arrival, Tucson saw its first 100-degree day of 2023 on April 30 — weeks before we usually see our first triple-digit day.

May will inevitably bring more heat, but the month will also bring a big roster of events including free movie screenings, a four-day fiesta honoring corn, tons of Star Wars celebrations, markets ahead of Mother's Day, two boozy festivals and more.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click on the links below to see events separated by date.

🌵 May 4-7 🌵 May 9-14 🌵 May 16-21 🌵 May 23-28 🌵

Pueblos del Maíz

This second-annual festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of maíz aka corn. The fest opens in Tucson and goes to San Antonio and two cities in Mexico afterwards. Check out dinners, live music, art discussions and more.

When: May 4-7

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music, food from OaxaRico, and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Children's Museum Oro Valley @ Tohono Chul is blooming!

Spring is a great time to visit! Check out the flowers and pollinators as you meander through the gardens, then enjoy tons of outdoor fun when you get to Children's Museum Oro Valley's new location at Tohono Chul.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through May

Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Star Wars Days at Tucson Games and Gadgets

Tucson Games and Gadgets in Tucson Mall is hosting a whole weekend of Star Wars events. From Thursday to Saturday, get 20% off all Star Wars merch. Come Friday, test your Star Wars knowledge with trivia. Then on Saturday, the shop will be hosting a Star Wars costume contest and a party in the store's hidden bar.

When: May 4-6 for discounts; 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 for trivia; 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 for the costume contest; 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 for the party.

Where: Tucson Games and Gadgets, 4500 N. Oracle Road. (Discounts also apply at the store's Park Place location, but all events are at Tucson Mall.)

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Map out everything you don’t want to miss in Southern Arizona!

Planning the perfect day or weekend in Southern Arizona just got easier! Map out everything you don’t want to miss in Southern Arizona, including hotels, popular restaurants, activities, shopping, and of course, our world-class attractions. Please visit tucsonattractions.com to download a free trip app or to purchase the Tucson Attractions Passport for savings!

The Delta Presents: May the 4th Celebration

Downtown eatery The Delta is hosting a Star Wars celebration with character tiki cocktails and themed snacks, Star Wars trivia, a costume contest and a charity raffle.

When: 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Where: The Delta, 135 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

May the 4th be with You

Hotel Congress is celebrating Star Wars Day with a party. Enjoy live DJ sets, a costume contest and comic vendors.

When: 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Cinco de Mayo in Downtown Tucson featuring Josh Abbott, Billy Shaw Jr, DJ DU and more!

Head to downtown Tucson for a Cinco De Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 6. Featuring live music by Josh Abbott Band, Billy Shaw Jr Band, DJ DU, among others. Plus, enjoy delicious food, local vendors, fun attractions and so much more! Purchase your tickets at www.tucsonfiesta.com.

Solutions book hiding and beer event

The Tucson Tome Gnome, a group of three book-loving friends who hide free books around the community, is partnering with Arizona Daily Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt for a book and beer event at Borderlands Brewing Co. Find a free book, learn about solutions journalism and enjoy a beer. #ThisIsTucson will be there!

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Borderlands Brewing Co., 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for beer

Visit the event page for more information.

Star Wars Trivia at 1912 Brewing Co.

Celebrate May the 4th at 1912 Brewing Co., featuring Star Wars-themed trivia. If you dress as your favorite Star Wars character, you'll get a discount on your drink!

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Star Wars Trivia at Snakes & Lattes

Cosplay is encouraged at this Star Wars-themed trivia night at Main Gate Square's Snakes & Lattes.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $16-$64 depending on the size of table you reserve

Visit the event page for more information.

Star Wars events at Bookmans

Two Bookmans locations in Tucson are celebrating Star Wars Day. Head to the midtown location for themed trivia, while the northwest location will host crafts and a cosplay contest.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Bookmans Midtown for trivia, 3330 E. Speedway; Bookmans Northwest for crafts and cosplay, 3733 W. Ina Road.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Star Wars Improv Show

Unscrewed Theater is hosting a Star Wars-themed improv show dubbed "May The Farce Be With You." Dress as your favorite Star Wars character to be part of a costume parade!

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Small Business Mini-Market

Startup Tucson is hosting a mini market with small businesses selling items like card games, salsa and jewelry.

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

A Western Experience at Old Tucson

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a free concert with Vinal Tap.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 5

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Comic Book Day at Heroes and Villains

Heroes and Villains is celebrating Free Comic Book Day with free comics and costumed characters. Visit early for the best selection!

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Heroes and Villains, 4533 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Star Wars '80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed Star Wars dance party. Anyone dressed in full Star Wars cosplay will get in for free!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day Market

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting a market ahead of Mother's Day, featuring the creations of eight local makers selling items like stained glass, macrame, jewelry and candles.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Made Market

Nearly a dozen makers will be at the Tucson Made Market selling items like coffee, clay earrings, baked goods and custom hats.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Fling Market

Casas Adobes Plaza is hosting its second annual Spring Fling Market. Shop from 20 vendors, take photos in front of a floral wall and get a complimentary bouquet with any $50 (minimum) Casas Adobes Plaza purchase made on Saturday. Vendors will be selling items like bath bombs, ceramics and jewelry.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Casas Adobes Plaza, 7001 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

I Dream in Widescreen

Student film showcase "I Dream in Widescreen" will take place this weekend featuring 13 shorts judged by a jury of University of Arizona film school alumni.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

A Mom's Day Event

Creative Kind is hosting a mini market ahead of Mother's Day! In addition to a free mimosa bar, four local makers will have pop-ups selling jewelry, home decor, soap, pottery and custom cups and keychains.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop-up Cafe and Free Bike Repair

Living Streets Alliance, the group that puts on Cyclovia biannually, is hosting free bike repair and a pop-up cafe with coffee and breakfast burritos from Barista del Barrio. The goal of the event is to hear feedback from community members on three bike boulevard projects that are coming to the west side.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Story Time Character Hour

The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Curious George will be there.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 20

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Divas Illusion Show

DIVAS Illusion Show is hosting a drag show in celebration of Mother's Day at American Eat Co., with drink specials all night.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $15 in advance. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 20

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Knife Skills Hands-on Cooking Class

Hone in on your knife skills at this class hosted by The Garden Kitchen. You'll learn to mince, dice, julienne and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $55. A light vegetarian lunch will be provided.

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays until May 20

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 13

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail downtown; Mainly Murals; Mansions of Main Avenue; and Public Art and Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: Various dates in May

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Water Safety Day

The Tucson JCC, Safe Kids Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are hosting a free water safety day. Families can play at the splash pad and swim in the pools all while stopping by vendors and learning about water safety.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, pre-registration is encouraged.

Visit the event page for more information.

Reinas Who Hike

Mi Reina Mobile Boutique is hosting a hike up Sentinel Peak, dubbed "Reinas Who Hike," to celebrate motherhood.

When: 6-8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: 244 S. Grande Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day Build-Your-Own-Hat Bar

Build a custom hat for Mom, with the help of House of Hatters. You'll get to choose your own base hat and add items like bands, stones and feathers.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: 440 & Co., 440 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Base hats start at $80. Reservations are recommended, text 520-841-0405.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and May 21

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Map Embroidery Workshop

California-based artist Robert Mahar will teach this U.S. Map Embroidery Sampler Workshop at local shop Creative Kind, where you'll be able to commemorate a road trip or celebrate your home state. The workshop will cover basics on embroidery and all tools will be provided.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: $95

Visit the event page for more information.

Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle

Hello Bicycle is putting together a casual group bike ride along The Loop!

When: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7

Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including trivia, yoga and bingo.

When: Various dates

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and May 21

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sounds of the Sonoran Desert

Described as an "immersive 41-minute listening experience," this film grew from more than four decades of fieldwork.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Young Leaders United Social Hour

Young Leaders United, part of nonprofit United Way, is hosting their monthly social hour on May 10. Enjoy drinks and apps while networking with young professionals.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. RSVP in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Stars Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, will be over by the time this themed Tucson Symphony Orchestra concert happens, but that doesn't mean the love for Star Wars has to come to an end. Beyond the music, take photos with Star Wars characters and join in on a costume contest!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $18 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

The Happy Hive Market

Head to Button Brew House for The Happy Hive Market, complete with local makers and two food trucks.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Parents Night Out

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting Parents Night Out with three hours of kid-friendly activities including crafts, games and a showing of "Alice in Wonderland." Kids must be ages 5-11.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Udall Recreation Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 per child. Call 520-791-4931 to register. Registration is limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie and a Cuddle at the Humane Society

Kiddos can head to the Humane Society to read to shelter pets, enjoy a pizza dinner and close the night out with a movie. There will be crafts too! Kids are invited to wear their favorite pajamas, and bring a blanket and stuffed animals.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Barrio Bargains

Vintage shop Strikes and Gutters is hosting a market at the Owls Club, set to feature 15 local vendors.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito: Accessing Capital

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12

Where: FORGE at Roy Place, 44 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint and Tea Sip

Sip on tea at The Korean Rose, all while creating a groovy painting on vinyl.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Party for the Planet

Sip on Southwest brews at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's craft beer festival. Beyond the tastings, you can touch a stingray, enjoy the sounds of a DJ and taste local snacks.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: General admission is $65; $35 for designated drivers; VIP options are also available. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Asian Heritage Month Celebration

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting an Asian Heritage Month Celebration with several performances including a Chinese lion dance and traditional Japanese drumming.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Day at Tohono Chul

Tohono Chul is opening its doors for free on May 13 in celebration of Community Day! In addition to free admission, families will enjoy performances, bilingual story time, up-close encounters with reptiles and other kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association

Go stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association! The group is hosting two stargazing events, in addition to one event for solar observing.

When: 8 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 and May 20 for stargazing; 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14 for solar observing

Where: Catalina State Park on May 13, 11570 N. Oracle Road; Saguaro National Park East on May 14, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail; Agua Caliente Park on May 20, 12325 E. Roger Road

Cost: Free to attend, park entrance fee may apply.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bex and Halsero's Y2K Party

DJs will spin 2000s music all night at this Y2K party featuring the sounds of Britney Spears, Destiny's Child and Usher.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds are kicking off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays, May 13 through June 3

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser

The Tucson Celtic Festival Association is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser, complete with scones, pastries, salads and dainty sandwiches. Proceeds go toward the 37th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games later this year.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for kids ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Crawfish Boil

Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $19.95, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bookbike at The Garden Kitchen

Every second Saturday, The Bookbike visits The Garden Kitchen to give out free books, library cards and info about literacy programs and cycling in the community.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Black-and-White Photography Exhibition

Decode Gallery is hosting an exhibit dedicated to black-and-white photos taken by local and international artists.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13 Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave. Cost: Free to attend Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making activities like DIY suncatchers and paper flowers, family yoga and a performance by the Arizona Women's Chorus.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Check out more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items at the Mercado Flea.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 14; 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on May 14; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on May 26

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day Sip and Jewelry Creation

Celebrate Mother's Day at The Tuxon, where Tipsy Picassos will hold a workshop on creating your own piece of jewelry. The afternoon also includes champagne and chocolate truffles!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway Cost: $55 Visit the event page for more information. Mother's Day at AZ Hops and Vines Take a road trip to Sonoita for Mother's Day! Enjoy wine, charcuterie and live music at AZ Hops and Vines. When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita Cost: $75 Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "Mothers and Others."

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting a number of themed trivia nights in May, including "Doctor Who," "Stranger Things" and "The Office."

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays. May 16 for "Doctor Who," May 23 for "Stranger Things," May 30 for "The Office." Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from the OnesAll Band. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Moana" at Tohono Chul

Catch a screening of "Moana" at Tohono Chul. Popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

Brew at the Zoo

Enjoy a huge selection of beer and cider from more than two dozen Arizona breweries. In addition to the drink tastings, take a walk around Reid Park Zoo, play games and listen to live music.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $50 for general admission. $25 for designated drivers. Tickets go up $10 at the gate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana: "Luca"

Summer means outdoor movies are back! Catch a screening of "Luca" in the splash pad area of Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. Food vendors are TBA.

When: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend. Bring a towel.

Visit the event page for more information.

Taylor Swift Laser Show

This one's for you, Swifties. Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is hosting a laser show packed with Taylor Swift's biggest hits.

When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18.95, admission to science exhibits is included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Spark Project Collective Event Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Evee Expo

Kira Kira Collectibles is putting together a Pokemon-themed event dubbed the Eevee Expo. You'll find vendors, artists, raffles, a cosplay contest and boba!

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and boba

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 13 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest and prepare native plants. Kids and teens can enjoy story time, song time and coding activities.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Make N Take at Pima Air and Space

Kids ages 6 and up will receive a quick-build model aircraft kit that they'll be able to put together, all while learning about the aircraft. They'll get to visit the aircraft they're set to build, too!

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Pima Air and Space Museum's administrative building north of the parking lot, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $20 per child. An adult is required to be present with the child during class. Admission to the museum is not included and admission is not needed to participate in the class.

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together another market this May. The markets usually feature 30-40 local makers.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

San Ysidro Festival

Mission Garden is hosting a festival for St. Isidore's Day, including demonstrations on traditional wheat harvests and tastings of pozole de trigo, a soup with wheat grains.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested at the gate

Visit the event page for more information.

DIY Macrame Wall Plant Hanger Workshop

Learn how to make a macrame plant hanger from local maker Melrose Macrame! The price includes the workshop, materials, one tamale and one mimosa.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebration of Life for George Howard

Over five decades, George Howard played everything from blues to zydeco, but one of his biggest legacies was shining a light on Tucson musicians. The bluesman and Tucson Musicians Museum founder died on April 14. A celebration of life will be held at Hotel Congress.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cinema Tucsón: "Home Is Somewhere Else"

Presented by Cinema Tucsón, "Home Is Somewhere Else" is an animated film "providing a window into the hearts and minds of immigrant youth and their undocumented families," voiced by the families themselves. The presentation also features a Q&A with director Carlos Hagerman. Fox Tucson says the movie is in English and Spanish with English subtitles.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $6

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Freedom Park Splash Bash

Head to the grand opening of Freedom Park Pool's new water slide! Enjoy free pizza, jumping castles and games from the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Freedom Park, 5000 E. 29th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Watch an outdoor screening of "Puss in Boots" in Oro Valley!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, May 27 through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio

The Presidio Museum is staying open late on May 27! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.

Visit the event page for more information.

Phenology for Families

Phenology is the study of events in biological life cycles. Make a visit to Mission Garden on May 27 for a family-friendly lesson on phenology, making nature observations and how to start a nature journal for yourself.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $10. Free for kids under 12 years old.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ani-May Lantern Fest

This Ani-May event is set to feature artists, a scavenger hunt, a cosplay contest and raffle prizes.

When: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Where: Tea Hub, 4246 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and tea

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.