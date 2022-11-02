Cooler temperatures, food drives, Día de los Muertos — November has arrived.

This month is packed with events (if you couldn't tell from the headline). In November, we welcome the return of annual favorites like the All Souls Procession, Dusk Music Festival, TENWEST Impact Festival, Tucson Celtic Festival, and many beloved artisan markets.

Also on this list: free movie screenings, floating lanterns at Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, a bash celebrating Bad Bunny, live music, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, antiquing, and a Balloon Fest. Oh, and lots more!

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

TENWEST Impact Festival

This impact festival led by the University of Arizona Center for Innovation and Startup Tucson says it "helps the curious and the impassioned solve the great economic, social, cultural and environmental challenges facing our communities." There are exhibits, talks and interactive experiences, plus afterparties and a huge downtown street fest with more than 100 vendors, live music, luchador wrestling, food trucks and a beer garden.

When: Nov. 1-5. Street fest is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Where: Conference is held at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Afterparties are at various locations in downtown Tucson. Street fest is along Toole Avenue between Sixth and Stone avenues.

Cost: $35 for a general admission conference pass. The street fest is free to attend.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Ikebana Festival

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson describes Ikebana as a "meditative art of Japanese floral arranging." At this festival, you'll find colorful floral arrangements showcased throughout the grounds of the gardens. "Unlike the flowers you may have seen here in America, Ikebana uniquely emphasizes shape, line and form while giving equal attention and importance to the branches, stems and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms."

When: Now through Nov. 6. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18, $5 for kids under 15

Visit the event page for more information.

"Impulse" glowing seesaws

The University of Arizona is now home to a temporary exhibit where glowing seesaws are the star. The all-ages installation is home to 15 seesaws that illuminate the area, brought to campus through Arizona Arts Live.

When: Now through Nov. 8

Where: Outside of the UA Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to ride

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Wine Tasting Series

Every Wednesday this month, discover new wines at The Century Room's fall tasting series. This Wednesday is all about Sonoran wines.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays in November

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30. These events are for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. What else? At 5:30 p.m., you can chat with AZ Biennial 2023 juror Taína Caragol and other curators about what they look for in contemporary art.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebración de Bad Bunny

Are you a fan of superstar Bad Bunny? This dance party celebrates his music.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20.60 in advance, $23.18 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Conserving de Kooning" Virtual Getty Panel

Willem de Kooning's "Woman-Ochre" painting was cut out of its frame and stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art in 1985 only to be found decades later. It was repaired by Getty experts who will participate in a panel about their work.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Birds N' Bingo

Learn all about birds at this bingo event with Bawker Bawker Cider and Tucson Audubon Society.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

All Souls Procession

More than 150,000 people head to Tucson's west side each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event started in 1990 when founder and local artist Susan Johnson was grieving the loss of her father.

When: The main procession takes place 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Other events, such as a procession of little angels and a benefit concert, will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5.

Where: The procession is south of Speedway, along Grande and Bonita avenues to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. The front of the procession is estimated to arrive in the Mercado District between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Evenings at Yume: Floating Lanterns

Toro Nagashi is known as a Japanese lantern festival where candle-lit lanterns are released into the river with prayers for peace. At Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, you can experience the tradition by purchasing a floating lantern at the door and sending it off in the gardens' koi pond. Food truck Takoyaki Balls will be there!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 4-5

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18 for general admission, $5 for kids ages 15 and under. Lanterns are $4 each.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Ratatouille" screening

Catch a free screening of "Ratatouille" thanks to Tucson Parks and Recreation! Bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 for crafts. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Oury Recreation Center, 655 N. Hughes St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tunes Under the Moon

This fall music festival is organized by local teens involved in the 4-H Healthy Living Ambassador Program at Tucson Village Farm. Check out young local musicians performing under the bright moon.

When: Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Viva Día de los Muertos

Dive into the meaning of Día de los Muertos during this glow-in-the-dark show featuring Viva Performing Arts dance troupes.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $18-$28

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Celtic Festival & Scottish Highland Games

This festival is put on by the Tucson Celtic Festival Association and features workshops, Celtic food, a kids area with jumping castles, Celtic dance and music, and more. It's now in its 36th year!

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Where: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: General admission starts at $18, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Steam Pump Ranch

Enjoy a night of live music at Steam Pump Ranch. There will be food trucks on-site, plus beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Crooked Tooth's 6-Year Anniversary

Happy sixth birthday, Crooked Tooth! The brewery is hosting a weekend-long bash featuring six beer releases, exclusive merch, raffles, food trucks, live music, crafts, and Día de los Muertos face painting.

When: Nov. 4-6

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. several Fridays and Saturdays in November. Dates are subject to change.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens

Harlow Gardens is hosting a market in anticipation of the holiday season, featuring more than 50 artists.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rollin' into Tucson this Saturday, bringing exclusive merch and treats. You'll find cookies, mugs, lunchboxes, totes and more goodies while supplies last. The truck only takes credit cards, no cash!

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Archer Pool's Last Call for Fall

Enjoy a pool party before the fall temperatures get too chilly. Beyond the swimming and pool inflatables, there will be music and games through Tucson Parks and Recreation's "Ready, Set, Rec!" program. Swimmers in diapers must wear a tight-fitting waterproof swim cover over a swim diaper!

When: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Treasure House Estate Sale

Find antiques at the Tucson Museum of Art's upcoming Treasure House Estate Sale. There will be fine art, household items, furniture, jewelry and more, all of which benefits the museum.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Rancho Center, 3302 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint Party & Fundraiser

Head to Mission Garden for an afternoon of painting! You'll paint red pomegranates on a gold background, with step-by-step guidance. All painting supplies will be provided.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $40, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Humane Society's Día de los Muertos Celebration

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting a Día de los Muertos celebration that includes decorating sugar skulls, making memory boxes, and visiting a pet altar to remember lost fur babies.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Bar Crawl

Celebrate Halloween belatedly with this bar crawl, featuring stops at Funky Monk, BBQ N Beats, Cobra Arcade Bar, Hi Fi, The Hut, IBT's and O'Malleys.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Check in at Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20 for groups, $25 for singles

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s. Dress in your best '80s attire.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Story Time with Cynthia Harmony

Local author Cynthia Harmony will be reading her children's book "Mi Ciudad Sings" at the Littlest Bookshop this weekend. Following the reading, there will be a Q&A and book signing.

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Littlest Bookshop, 5011 E. Fifth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 5 and Nov. 19

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting at least two Drag Queen Bingo events this month!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Button Brew House. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Bawker Bawker.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin. Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information on the Button Brew House bingo. Visit the event page for more information on the Bawker Bawker bingo.

Tucson Foodie Presents: A Sustainable Whole Bluefin Dinner with Obon

Tucson Foodie has partnered with Obon to create a six-course bluefin dinner, in addition to a demonstration of how the bluefin is broken down. The bluefin will be served six different ways, paired with a sake or mocktail.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Obon, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: $200

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 9-10 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12-19

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Oracle Artist Studio Tour

Take a road trip to Oracle and get to know 22 artists in the area. You'll be able to tour artists' studios and purchase original artwork in eight different Oracle locations.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6

Where: Multiple locations in Oracle

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include Mansions of Main Avenue; the Turquoise Trail downtown; Barrio Viejo; Armory Park; and Public Art and Murals. There's also a Presidio District Gastronomy Tour.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members for walking tours. Gastronomy tour is $120 for nonmembers, $100 for members. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Market

Local shop El Be Goods is putting together its second Wild Wild West Market this fall. The nearly two dozen vendors will be selling items such as plants, candles, macrame and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Día de los Muertos with HighWire Tucson

Before the All Souls Procession kicks off, head to HighWire to get your face painted by local artist Tipsy Picassos. Plus, enjoy prickly pear margaritas.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: HighWire Tucson, 38 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $45 for the face painting, recommended to make a reservation with Tipsy Picassos.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie Dye at Borderlands

Enjoy a beer at this tie-dye workshop hosted by Borderlands Brewing Company. You'll get a "Beer Me" Borderlands shirt, a pint a beer, and access to tie-dye supplies.

When: 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Marana Farm Fair

Shop from vendors, get a bite to eat from food trucks, and listen to live music. There will also be activities for kids including animal exhibits, face painting and crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food. Parking is $5 per car.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gingerbread House Workshop

Get the holiday season started with this gingerbread workshop, where you'll learn how to make your own miniature gingerbread house out of cardboard and fake frosting. You'll also get $5 worth of faux candy to decorate with, or you can purchase more (or bring your own) during the workshop.

When: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $75

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat yoga, cat bingo and cat trivia.

When: Several days in November.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $14 for bingo, reservations required; $18 for yoga.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Practicing Kindness in an Unkind World"

Tibetan Buddhist Master Venerable Wangchen Rinpoche is holding a lecture about kindness.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market, now in a new space!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Comedy Arts Festival

Enjoy four days of comedy with Tucson Improv Movement's Tucson Comedy Arts Festival. On the schedule: nine comedy shows and five improv workshops.

When: Nov. 9-12

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Shows are $7 or $20 for a festival pass. Workshops are $20-$30.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ignite Sign Art Museum Special Event

Visit the Ignite Sign Art Museum after hours! Learn about the importance of sign preservation, watch neon-bending demonstrations and enjoy interactive sign searches.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Fall Festival

The Santa Cruz River Farmers Market is throwing a festival to celebrate the community that has supported it through the last 15 years. Check out community organizations and demonstrations, live music and free cotton candy!

When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Dusk Music Festival

This two-day music festival is back for another year in Jácome Plaza. Headliners include Griz, Alison Wonderland and Young the Giant. There are more than a dozen musicians on the lineup, plus you can check out food, art, shops and yard games while you're there.

When: Nov. 11-12

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: 2-day general admission tickets start at $129. Single-day tickets start at $70.

Visit the event page for more information.

Super Gay Party Machine

Get tickets to Super Gay Party Machine, a queer dance party featuring music and performances.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 before midnight, $2 after midnight. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Balloon Fest 2022

MHC Healthcare's Balloon Fest is back for its fourth year. Enjoy tethered hot air balloon rides, 30 food trucks, drinks, live music, jumping castles, a classic car show, and a fireworks display.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: MHC Healthcare Marana, 13395 N. Marana Main St.

Cost: $10, kids ages 6 and under get in for free

Visit the event page for more information.

Great Paper Airplane Fly-off

Kids ages 6-14 can compete in the Great Paper Airplane Fly-off by making and throwing their paper airplane to see whose goes the farthest.

When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12-26

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food

Tucson International Mariachi Conference is putting together a foodie event that is set to feature samplings of food from local Mexican restaurants, plus live performances.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Air Market

This pop-up market is run by local makers and creatives, and features more than 40 vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to stained glass and candles.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Bhava Wellness, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Barista del Barrio Fall Mall

Tucson favorite Barista del Barrio is hosting a market! Find nearly two dozen local vendors selling creations like soap, shaped crayons, jewelry and ceramics.

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Barista del Barrio, 1002 N. Grande Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Hockey and Hops

Love hockey? Love beer? Tucson Roadrunners are hosting Hockey and Hops, in which attendees can get 12 beer tastings and a ticket to the hockey game.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Camp Night

Go camping at the International Wildlife Museum!...sort of. The museum will have camping activities set up throughout the grounds, including marshmallow shooters, crafts, a nature trail scavenger hunt, and games. Kids ages 9 and up can learn how to build a campfire and tie a knot, while also trying their hand at archery. There will be a trail mix bar, hot dogs and s'mores.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $15. Reservations are required by Nov. 10.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, ranch tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; see the full schedule of activities online

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art after Dark with local arts groups. This month, the guests are Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, in addition to a storyteller from the University of Arizona.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around classics, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Back again this fall is the Mercado Flea, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Doggie Shorts: A Furry Film Festival

Dog lovers, this one's for you. Watch a compilation of short dog videos, all while supporting local nonprofit Handi-Dogs.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. There's a silent auction and raffle beginning at 5 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Cranksgiving Food Drive

Cranksgiving is part food drive, part bike ride, part scavenger hunt. Here's how it works: participants will receive a list of stores and items and will then begin their ride, shopping for the food drive along the way. When the afternoon rolls around, participants will meet back at Trek Bicycle to tally up points for prizes determined in categories like time taken for the ride and the weight of the items purchased.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Trek Bicycle Oro Valley, 7645 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to participate, bring money for the food drive

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St. on Nov. 13; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road on Nov. 25.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Nov. 13 event page or the Nov. 25 event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Rozet Nursery's 1-year Anniversary

Happy birthday to Rozet Nursery! The plant nursery is turning one year old this year and is celebrating with a party. Find tasty drinks from Espressoul Cafe, Persian food, mocktails, live music, dancers and a plant raffle. Proceeds benefit Owl & Panther and Iskashitaa Refugee Network.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15 for adults, kids enter for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Twilight" Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things "Twilight" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Women, Wine and Winning Wednesday

Women-owned small businesses will be at this networking event, presented by Elle Boutique, that features wine and cocktails, appetizers, giveaways and a DJ.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16

Where: The L Offices North, 1860 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing! Also at this edition of Free Third Thursdays: a reading from Kid Congo Powers, followed by a Q&A and a book signing.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from jazz group What's The Big Idea. Four food trucks will be onsite and the Marana Police Department will be hosting a Thanksgiving drive. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

MFA 50th Anniversary Reading

The University of Arizona's Creative Writing MFA Program is celebrating its 50th anniversary! To celebrate, the Poetry Center is hosting a reading by authors and poets Cara Blue Adams, Alberto Ríos and Aisha Sabatini Sloan.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider are hosting an urban hike around the downtown area.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider afterwards

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Artisans Market

Get your holiday shopping started at Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market, which is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. This is the 37th annual Fall Artisans Market!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"Gather" screening

Watch a free screening "Gather" at the Flower & Bullets midtown farm (bring your own seating!). The film is described as an "intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centers of genocide."

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Flower & Bullets midtown farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

¡Puro Tapatío! 25th Anniversary Show

Local nonprofit Ballet Folklórico Tapatío is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a show at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall this month, featuring Mariachi Pueblo Viejo and Los Gallegos.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $23

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Festival in the Park

Tucson Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Cigna, is hosting the 15th annual Family Festival in the Park where you'll find games, prizes, crafts, inflatables, demonstrations and food. There will also be free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course at Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road

Cost: $1 admission, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Native American Arts Fair

Find ceramics, basketry, jewelry, beads, clothing and more artwork from Native American artists. Some artists will also demonstrate their craft during this fair.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Suggested $5 donation

Visit the event page for more information.

El Tour de Tucson

The decades-old El Tour de Tucson is back for another year, bringing cyclists from around the globe to cycle the perimeter of the Old Pueblo. Ride day happens Nov. 19, but there's an expo and fiesta Nov. 17-19 with vendors and food trucks.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 is ride day. The expo is noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 17-18 and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Where: The expo is held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $15-$175 to ride. Expo is free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

Button Brew House Chili Cook-off

Taste eight different chili creations from local chefs and vote for your favorite one! There will be a people's choice winner, plus a judges' choice winner. Stay late for live music!

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $25, includes one beer, one vote and eight 3-ounce samples of chili.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about the return of beavers to Tucson's rivers and how you can help them. Kids and teens can learn about beavers through crafts, science experiments and a build-your-own beaver dam model, among other activities such as coding games and story time.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike in Catalina State Park

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Catalina State Park art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the the Canyon Loop Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Canyon Loop Trail, see driving directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

"Finding Nemo" in Navajo

The University of Arizona Native American Law Students Association, Indigenous Strategies and The Loft Cinema are presenting a free screening of "Finding Nemo" dubbed in Diné Bizaad, the Navajo language, with English subtitles. Fry bread will be for sale!

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Owned Business Festival

Blax Friday, a local organization with a directory of Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona, is hosting its first Black Owned Business (BOB) Festival this month. There will be more than 60 vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Arts & Crafts Fair in Reid Park

This Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation boasts more than 140 vendors including painters, jewelers, photographers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 26-27

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

The Made in Tucson Market featured more than 200 makers at its last market in spring 2022. "We have been overwhelmed by the response and hope to acquire more space to accommodate more makers," organizers said this year. The market supports local artists and in the past has featured items like paper goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor and photography.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Seventh Street west of Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

"Friends" Trivia

Test your knowledge in all things "Friends" at this trivia night where you could win a gift card to Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Teams can have as many as five people!

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.