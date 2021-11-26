This list of things to do around Tucson includes events celebrating Hanukkah 2021, including menorah lightings, story times and a fun run.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Hershel & the Hanukkah Goblins at The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
Join The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre and the Tucson Jewish Community Center for a one-night viewing of the recorded play Hershel & the Hanukkah Goblins. Attendees can arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-show snack and all families will receive a Hanukkah gift after the show.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.
Where: The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave.
Cost: $15 per person. If you prefer to watch from the comfort of your home, you can also stream it through Dec. 6 at $11 per device
Chanukah 2021 in downtown Tucson
Join Chabad Tucson for the annual lighting of the menorah at El Presidio Park in downtown Tucson. Celebrate with songs, crafts and treats.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 5–6 p.m.
Where: 160 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend
Celebration with Chabad Oro Valley
Join this celebration for a menorah lighting, acrobatic performance and music at the Gaslight Music Hall. Make a reservation here.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 4:30 p.m.
Where: 13005 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Menorah lighting in Vail
Join Chabad of Vail for a menorah lighting, crafts for kids, latkes, donuts and music at Purple Heart Park.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 4:30 p.m.
Where: 9800 E. Rita Road
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Candle lightings at the JCC
The Jewish Community Center is hosting three virtual candle lightings, available to watch around sundown on each of the three dates.
When: Monday, Nov. 29; Thursday, Dec. 2; Friday, Dec. 3
Where: Watch on the JCC website or Facebook
Cost: Free
Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights
Eight female international Jewish artists will share creations inspired by Hanukkah menorahs. Registration is required.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
Where: Virtual event
Cost: Free
Visit the Jewish Community Center's website for more information.
Short film "Blewish"
Listen to writer and producer Ezra Edmond tell a story of growing up with Black and Jewish identities. There will also be a Q&A with Ezra with a communal Hanukkah candle lighting.
When: Thursday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual event
Cost: $10 per household
Hanukkah Hot Chocolate Fun Run
The Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run is back in person this year for all ages, faiths and abilities. The course is at your own pace along the Rillito River path, starting and ending at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 8-9:45 a.m.
Where: 3800 E. River Road
Cost: From $15
Visit the event website for more information.
Chaverim's Daffodil Chanukah Celebration
Join Congregation Chaverim's Chanukah Celebration and Daffodil Project Installation and plant daffodils, sing songs and eat sufganiyot. The Daffodil Project aims to build a worldwide Holocaust Memorial by planting daffodils in memory of the children who perished in the Holocaust.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: 5901 E. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their website for more information.
Donut Wars: Hanukkah Edition
Join PJ Library to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah with Sufganiyot Wars aka Donut Wars. Bring the kids for some fun and decorate donuts with frosting, sprinkles, pretzel sticks and more.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 3-4 p.m.
Where: Location will be emailed upon registering
Cost: Free to attend, register here
Visit their website for more information.
Shalom Baby Hanukkah Story and Play Time
This event for families with kids ages 3 years and under includes play and Hanukkah-themed readings. Registration is required.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 10-11 a.m.
Where: 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
Kids Hanukkah party
Celebrate Hanukkah with We Rock The Spectrum at a kids party including open gym, games, food and a themed craft.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $19 for kids, $5 for adults
Virtual Hanukkah concert
Musician Mister G and Jewish music-makers will perform a family-friendly Hanukkah concert to virtually tune into. Registration is required.
When: Monday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual event
Cost: Free
Visit the Jewish Community Center's website for more information.