Do you need some fresh air, heaters and some local tunes in your life? Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing outdoor venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month.
Little House of Funk Trio
Stop by Caffe Torino for live music on the patio performed by Little House of Funk.
When: Thursday, Jan. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road, Suite 121
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little House of Funk Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday At the Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. This Friday, hear gypsy jazz from Duo Vibrato.
When: Friday, Jan. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Free Concerts Outdoors at Little Anthony's Diner on Friday nights
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop and a special performance by Raw Band.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Fridays, Jan. 15, 22, 29, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, make reservation for the car hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Music with Funky Bonz at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a scenic mini road trip and enjoy live music on the AZ Hops and Vines patio this weekend. Listen to live music from Funky Bonz and get cigars from Mr. Bill’s Mobile Cigar Lounge.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Listen to some of your favorite classic rock music by The Beatles, Stones, CCR, Eagles, Kinks, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel and more!
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and tasty bites
Visit the KT Klassics and Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Live Music Series
Listen to live music from Elevenacity on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Saturday Brunch in the Plaza
Enjoy a mimosa and listen to live DJs in St. Philip's Plaza from Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Music at Hotel Congress
Join Hotel Congress on their open patio for live music from renowned singer/songwriter Petie Ronstadt this weekend.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: Free, reservations are available
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Diane and Lisa at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
When: Sunday, Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Blues and BBQ at Hotel Congress
Enjoy music from Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk on the Hotel Congress patio this weekend! Face masks and social distancing required at this event.
When: Sunday, Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: $10 at the door
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
