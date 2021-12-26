The year is coming to an end, so let's start talking 2022.
Check out some of these New Year's Eve celebrations and late-night parties happening around the Tucson area. These events are filled with champagne toasts, balloon drops, beer, freebies and live music.
1912 Brewing
Get fancy and dress up for a fun event at 1912 Brewing Company! The brewery will be hosting a groovy disco-themed dance party to ring in the New Year. The ball drop will happen at 10 p.m. with a complimentary champagne toast.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. for the ball drop
Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Brother John's
Celebrate both New Year's Eve and the sixth anniversary of Brother John's in the same night. There will be live music from the Zone Libre Band, party favors, a champagne toast, a balloon drop and free menudo after midnight.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Casa Marana
Join the party at Casa Marana with beer pong, a ball drop, a photo wall and a champagne toast at midnight!
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
Cost: $10
Visit the Casa Marana event page for more information.
Casino del Sol
Casino del Sol will be hosting a night full of musical performances and good vibes to help ring in 2022. Enjoy Gigi and the Glow in Casino del Sol's conference center, plus other happenings in the bingo hall and Casino of the Sun.
When: Friday, Dec. 31. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for Gigi and the Glow
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend, 21+ event
Catalina Brewing Company
Ring in the New Year at Catalina Brewing Company with warm fire pits, games, a tasty pot luck, dancing, music and a champagne toast at midnight. For a double celebration, there will be an additional champagne toast to ring in the east coast's New Year at 10 p.m.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and games are available for purchase
Children's Museum Tucson
Kids can join in the countdown, too! Noon Year at the museum will include a ball drop, crafts, noise makers and an apple juice toast at noon.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $9 for adults and children
Hacienda Del Sol
Visit the resort for a night of music and food, including a dinner and dessert buffet, a bar and live music from AJ & Blackjacks 21. Come midnight, there will be a champagne toast and party favors.
When: Friday, Dec. 31. Dinner is 6:30-9 p.m., dessert is 9-11 p.m. The dance party is 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road
Cost: Dinner, dessert and dancing is $100. Dessert and dancing is $35. This is a 21+ event
Visit the event page for more information and to buy tickets.
Hotel Congress
Celebrate the New Year with the ghosts of Hotel Congress' past. Séances will be performed all night on the third floor (on a first come, first served basis), plus there will be tarot card readers and magicians, live music, dancing, food trucks, cocktails, a photo booth, fireworks on the roof and champagne toasts. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry of this event.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $75, ages 21+ event
Hotel McCoy
Book a stay at Hotel McCoy and go back in time to the '20s this New Year's Eve. This night will be filled with music, dancing poolside, DJ Buttafly, a fortune teller and the long-awaited champagne toast at midnight. Room reservations are required for this party.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to midnight
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Make your room reservations here
The Maverick
Enjoy a late night with live music, dancing and drinks.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $15 per person, includes a champagne toast. $25 and $50 tables available for reservations
Monterey Court
Ring in 2022 at Monterey Court with music from Heather Hardy and her band Dusty City Blues. The show stops at 10 p.m. (which is midnight on the east coast) for a champagne toast, then the show continues again until 11 p.m. to give guests a chance to get home before midnight. A $60 ticket gets you entry to the show, a four-course dinner and a champagne toast. Reservations are required.
When: Friday, Dec. 31. Earliest reservation is 6 p.m. Ends at 11 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $60 for everything or $20 a la carte
Visit the event page for more information and to book your reservation.
Surly Wench
Get dressed up with your friends for an '80s New Year's Eve party. This late-night event will have DJs, a champagne toast, a photo booth, '80s music, giveaways and drink specials.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $10, ages 21+
Union Public House
Dance to Little House of Funk on the outdoor stage from 7 to 10 p.m. and then get ready for beats with DJs spinning, while you wait for the champagne toast at midnight. If you're a night owl, stick around — the party keeps going till 2 a.m.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks are available for purchase