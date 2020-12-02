Do you need some fresh air, heaters and some local tunes in you life? Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing outdoor venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
If you have a live outdoor music event that should be added to this list, send us a note.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday at the Cup Cafe
Cost: Reservations at Hotelcongress.com/cup
Free Concerts Outdoors at Little Anthony's Diner on Friday nights
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop. Two different bands will be performing and a few special performances by Elvis and Marilyn.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Fridays, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, make reservation for the car hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Deck the Halls at AZ Hops and Vines
Get into the holiday spirit at AZ Hops and Vines. Enjoy live holiday music, Christmas market, a pizza truck, wine and cookie pairings. In addition they will have an ugly Christmas sweater contest and the release of our Gluhwein!
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for trinkets and tasty bites
Visit AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at St. Philips Plaza
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for live tunes and large outdoor venue. The plaza provides room to spread out for fun and safe distancing with tasty bites and drinks. Soul Essential will be featuring Michael Moynihan on saxophone, Jack Wood on bass and Desmond New pounding on the drums.
Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Union Public House Facebook event page for more information.
D-J Calvin at Hotel Congress
Durango, Colorado's J-Calvin are bringing their potent mix of neo-soul and poppin funk to the outdoor plaza at Hotel Congress.
Where: Club Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $5, limited seating
Visit Hotel Congress website for more information.
Backroads Duo at Noble Hops
Cruise over to Noble Hops and enjoy some great food, drinks and music. Steak night starts at 5 p.m.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit Noble Hops Facebook event page for more information.
Saturday on The Plaza
Casey Ryan returns to the plaza stage! Listen to upbeat music on stage, while you dine with family and friends at Hotel Congress.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Reservations required
Visit Club Congress and Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Epic Outdoor Elevenacity Jam
Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden will be featuring awesome jams in a beautiful spacious venue with outdoor seating, food, beer and wine.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Friday, Dec. 18, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Blues BBQ with Connie Brannock's Little House Of Funk
Stop by Hotel Congress to listen to the latest beats and tunes from Connie's Little House of Funk. Limited capacity, no dancing and spaced seating.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Visit Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
A Merry Mariachi Christmas and Tamales
Celebrate the season with live music from a mariachi band and tasty tamales. Social distancing required.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tamals and drinks
Visit AZ Hop and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Greg Morton and Jim Stanley Laco Restaurant
Dine out under the stars and listen to high strumming bluegrass on stage at LaCo Restaurant & Cantina.
Where: LaCo Restaurant & Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Friday, Dec. 25, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Reservations required
Visit LaCo Restaurant & Cantina website for more information.
Christy Lynn Band Duo at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Wednesday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:45 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.