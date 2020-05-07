It's that time of the year when things are starting to heat up and you need that handy sun hat and some slip-on sandals.
Tucson shops and breweries can help you stay cool this summer with online shopping, delivery and curbside pick-up.
Hats
• The Tucson Thrift Shop has an online shop with sun hats, sunglasses, vintage clothing and more summer fun.
• Shop online at Pop-Cycle for ball caps for kids and artistic bandannas.
Apparel
• Do you miss your flea markets and thrift stores? Browse neat finds and fun items with Southern Arizona Goodwill online shopping.
• Creations Boutique has an online shop with casual, loose, breezy apparel and hats to add to your closet.
Cocktails and Brews
• Learn how to make a Lucid Dream cocktail with Hotel Congress. This fun summer drink is demo-ed with orange dream Eegee's and Hotel Congress's vodka. Substitutions are given during the tutorial for at home use.
• If cocktails are not your thing and you need a frosty brew, Tucson breweries have curbside pick-up and delivery options to help you out.
• Learn how to make Prep and Pastry's Bloody Mary at home. They will take you through a step-by-step tutorial for an ice-cold cocktail.
• Make a tasty hurricane cocktail from The Parish. If you don't want to make it yourself, double hurricanes are available to-go in mason jars at The Parish. Call to place an order at 520-797-1233.
Skin Care and Relaxing
• Protect your skin from the summer rays by shopping online with Ninth House's creosote oils, prickly pear lip balm, moonlight bath bombs and quartz salt bath packets.
• Pop-Cycle has a desert sunscreen in their online shop. This sunscreen is all natural and perfect for any desert dweller. Plus, it smells wonderful and rubs on clear and smooth.
• Old Pueblo Soapery's online shop will help you stock up on locally-made bath bombs and more.
• Rustic Candle Co. offers scented candles at the online shop to help you relax out of the summer heat.
Fun for Kids
• Keep your kids busy with Mildred and Dildred's online shop. You can find summer favorites like GloPals little light-up cubes for the sink, tub or pool. If you don't have a pool, check out the bug-themed sprinkler for the kids to run through.
• Everyone can stay nice and cool inside with summer-themed books from the Pima County Public Library's e-reading room. Browse through digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.