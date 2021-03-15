Do you need some fresh air, heaters and some local tunes in your life? Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing outdoor venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
If you have a live outdoor music event that should be added to this list, send us a note.
Be Kind Outdoor St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Rendezvous
Rendezvous Urban Flats has partnered with Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market, Ampersand & Ampersand, The Hot Club of Tucson, Explore with Will, The Rendezvous Farm Stand and local musicians to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
This outdoor event will feature beer, wine, food, local artisans, tours, Ben's Bells mural and live music at the plaza.
Where: Rendezvous Urban Flats, 20 S. Stone Ave.
When: Wednesday, March 17, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event website for more information.
Civilized St. Patrick's Day on the Plaza
Join Hotel Congress on the open patio to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with whiskey tastings, beer specials, bites and beats from DJ PC.
When: Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: Free, reservations are available
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Free Concerts Outdoors at Little Anthony's Diner on Friday nights
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts at the outdoor classic car hop and a special performance by Raw Band.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Fridays, March 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, make reservation for the car hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Live Music Series
Listen to live music from Patrick Rayl and the .357 Band on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
When: Friday, March 19 and Friday, April 16, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Saturday Brunch in the Plaza
Enjoy a mimosa and listen to live DJs in St. Philip's Plaza from Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason.
When: Saturdays, now through May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Celtic Minstrels at Monterey Court
Don Gest and the Celtic Minstrels celebrate St. Paddy’s by sharing the night with Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers. Enjoy a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner and specials on Guinness, Smithwicks, and 5 excellent Irish whiskeys.
When: Wednesday, March 17, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Kick back and sip on some drink while listening to some of your favorite local musicians perform at Noble Hops Gastropub's open patio.
When:
March 17, 4-7 p.m.: Marco Solo
March 30, 1-4 p.m.: Paul Opocensky
March 24, 4-7 p.m.: Adam Townsend
March 27, 1-4 p.m.: The Tiny House of Funk
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and tasty bites
Visit the Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursdays, March 18; April 1 and 15, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday at Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. Watch Pete Swam perform on stage at Cup Cafe
When: Friday, March 26, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Songwriting Competition Finals at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from competition finalists Eric Cunningham, Jane Fallon, Mark Febbo with Oscar Fuentes, Jerry Green with Annie Sorrells, Sandy Hathaway, Mark Iler with Jess McKeegan, Lauren Lawson, Eric Schaffer, T Greg Squires and Alicia Stockman at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch in the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Sunday. DJ Herm will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes. Don't forget mimosa passports with bottomless mimosas at $25 and penny refills at Reforma, Union or Proof.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sundays, now through May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
DJ Beats at Hotel Congress
Join Hotel Congress on the open patio for live music from DJ Calvin with special guest Rey Murphy and friends.
When: Sunday, April 11, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: $5, reservations are available
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Black Market Trust at Hotel Congress
Enjoy tacos, drinks and great live Americana music on the Hotel Congress open patio. Face masks and social distancing required at this event.
When: Tuesday, April 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Caiden Brewer at Plaza Palamino
Get ready for some country! Watch Caiden Brewer and the band perform in the outdoor stage at Plaza Palomino.
Where: 2990 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m.
Cost: Reservations required
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
The County Line at The Rock
Stop by and watch three of Tucson's best country music artists perform on stage. This line up will feature John Hisey, Chris Graeber and The County Line.
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, April 24, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.