Do you need some music in your life?
Turn off the world for a minute and enjoy live music performed by local musicians on outdoor patios this month.
Things change quickly these days, so check with the venues for the latest information.
If you have a music event to add to the list, send us a note here.
Tucson Jazz Festival
Enjoy more than a week of indoor and outdoor jazz concerts across Tucson, including performances by Dianne Reeves, Arthur Vint & Associates and Jon Batiste.
When: Jan. 14-23
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Vary, free to $100
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Upcoming musicians include Gabriel Ayala, Corey Spector and Connie Brannock. See the full schedule here. Reservations are recommended.
When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Westward Look Resort Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per person
Live music at Hotel Congress
Hotel Congress often has live music on the plaza, including El Tambó on Jan. 14, DJs on Jan. 15, and music at Dillinger Days on Jan. 16. Check out their event schedule to see all of January!
When: See the schedule
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Prices vary
Music in the Garden at Three Canyon
Take a date for a romantic night under the patio lights in the garden at Three Canyon. Make sure to call ahead and make a reservation for live music, heaters and tasty food.
When: See their January schedule
Where: Fridays-Saturdays, 6-9 p.m.; Sundays, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 cover on Fridays and Saturdays. Food and drink required Friday-Sunday
Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Outdoor music at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Grab a brew and check out David Bryan and the band for a night of music in MotoSonora's outdoor courtyard. This is a pet-friendly event.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
The Brothers Too at the vineyard
Drive to a scenic location with friends and family for live music at AZ Hops and Vines. Grab a seat with a glass of wine or sangria on their wide open patio surrounded by heaters and fire pits during this live performance by The Brothers Too.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and pairings available for purchase
Noble Hops welcomes Soul Essential
Visit Noble Hops in Oro Valley and listen to a performance under the patio lights by Jim Gallagher and his band.
When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend, but reservations required
Uncommon Crossroads at AZ Hops and Vines
Relax at the winery with friends and family for a live-music performance on the patio.
When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food are available for purchase
Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers
Listen to a blend of country covers, Americana and jazz with local performers Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Wine and music at AZ Hops and Vines
Bring your fold-out chairs and cozy blankets and sit around the fire and heaters with some warm drinks and live music from Liz and Pete.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and pairings available for purchase
Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza
Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host/hostess at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Joe Peña and special guests at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Joe Peña , accompanied by Joe Novelli, brings you a night of dark, gritty, soulful original music. The show opens with a set by Gene Moran and Keith Perrillo of The Blinding Suns .
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, arrive early for seating
The Cuban Guys at St. Philip's Plaza
The Cuban Guys will be at a free live musical performance at St. Philip's Plaza. Make sure to check in with the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
The Surfbroads at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Check out The Surfbroads, who will bring a surf-rock vibe to MotoSonora Brewing Company.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase