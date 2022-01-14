Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic

Drew Cooper on the stage in the St. Philip's Plaza courtyard, May 22, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Do you need some music in your life?

Turn off the world for a minute and enjoy live music performed by local musicians on outdoor patios this month. 

Things change quickly these days, so check with the venues for the latest information.

If you have a music event to add to the list, send us a note here.

MotoSonora Brewery

Tucson Jazz Festival

Enjoy more than a week of indoor and outdoor jazz concerts across Tucson, including performances by Dianne Reeves, Arthur Vint & Associates and Jon Batiste.

When: Jan. 14-23

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Vary, free to $100

Visit the website for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Upcoming musicians include Gabriel Ayala, Corey Spector and Connie Brannock. See the full schedule here. Reservations are recommended.

When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Westward Look Resort Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Hotel Congress

Hotel Congress often has live music on the plaza, including El Tambó on Jan. 14, DJs on Jan. 15, and music at Dillinger Days on Jan. 16. Check out their event schedule to see all of January!

When: See the schedule

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the website for more information.

Music in the Garden at Three Canyon  

Take a date for a romantic night under the patio lights in the garden at Three Canyon. Make sure to call ahead and make a reservation for live music, heaters and tasty food.

When: See their January schedule

Where: Fridays-Saturdays, 6-9 p.m.; Sundays, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $5 cover on Fridays and Saturdays. Food and drink required Friday-Sunday

Visit the website for more information.

Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza

Get ready to dance at the plaza! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor music at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Grab a brew and check out David Bryan and the band for a night of music in MotoSonora's outdoor courtyard. This is a pet-friendly event. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 7-9 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information. 

Mimosas, Music and Market 

Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.

The Brothers Too at the vineyard

Drive to a scenic location with friends and family for live music at AZ Hops and Vines. Grab a seat with a glass of wine or sangria on their wide open patio surrounded by heaters and fire pits during this live performance by The Brothers Too.

When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 1-4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and pairings available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Noble Hops welcomes Soul Essential

Visit Noble Hops in Oro Valley and listen to a performance under the patio lights by Jim Gallagher and his band.

When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane

Cost: Free to attend, but reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Uncommon Crossroads at AZ Hops and Vines

Relax at the winery with friends and family for a live-music performance on the patio.

When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food are available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers

Listen to a blend of country covers, Americana and jazz with local performers Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Wine and music at AZ Hops and Vines

Bring your fold-out chairs and cozy blankets and sit around the fire and heaters with some warm drinks and live music from Liz and Pete.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 1-4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and pairings available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza

Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host/hostess at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Joe Peña and special guests at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Joe Peña , accompanied by Joe Novelli, brings you a night of dark, gritty, soulful original music. The show opens with a set by Gene Moran and Keith Perrillo of The Blinding Suns .

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, arrive early for seating

Visit the event page for more information.

The Cuban Guys at St. Philip's Plaza

The Cuban Guys will be at a free live musical performance at St. Philip's Plaza. Make sure to check in with the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Surfbroads at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Check out The Surfbroads, who will bring a surf-rock vibe to MotoSonora Brewing Company.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

