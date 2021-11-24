With a new month ahead of us and temperatures cooling down, it's time for an update to our giant list of shopping and festivals.

Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies and vintage finds, plus enjoy a long list of your favorite festivals that are back in Tucson for yet another year.

This list will be updated as we learn of more markets, fairs and festivals. Meanwhile, check out our list of things to do in November!

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Virtual Sonoran Art Festival

The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.

When: Any time 

Where: sonoranart.org

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information. 

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Shoppers walk around the various vendors during the annual Holiday Arts and Craft Fair in Reid Park in 2016.

Holiday arts and crafts fair in Reid Park

Shop with 140 vendors, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers and more. Fill your shopping bags with colorful fused glass, mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, teacup bird feeders and other handcrafted items.

When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Shop from more than 100 Tucson artists and makers at this market hosted by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.

When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Seventh Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Virtual Open Studio Tours

Open Studio Tours includes self-guided showcases of artist studios and workspaces. You can interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about the artistic process.

When: Dec. 3-12

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to attend

Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.

Art and crafts festival on Oracle

Shop for your holiday gifts with over 40 artists displaying their pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings, gourmet food, household furniture, children's toys, clothing and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Virtual Festival of the Arts + holiday tree lighting 

The Oro Valley Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting is a two-day festival with live music, art, food, kid-friendly activities and, of course, the lighting of the tree. 

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

The Christmas tree, as well as the surrounding trees, come alive for the crowd at the lighting ceremony during the Marana Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting, Saturday, December 3, 2016, Marana, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Start the holiday season with a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting with musical synchronized dancing lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy holiday performances, a holiday kiddie train, a bounce zone, an inflatable zone, a foam snow dance party, over 40 local food trucks, crafting stations and a holiday market.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Vail Fest

It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-fun events such as go-kart races, a petting zoo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe tournaments and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Parking is $5 per car, admission to the event is free

Visit the Vail Fest website for more information. 

Deck the Halls at AZ Hops and Vines 

Enjoy six wines paired with cookies, a souvenir glass, live music, a holiday market, pizza, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and Santa.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: $27.25

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Julie Axon, left, and Suzie Martini, residents of Phoenix, Ariz., check out Leo Aguirre's (not pictured) hand crafted bottled wind chimes during the 50th annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair on N. 4th Ave. on December 13th, 2019.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

Shop Tucson's largest street fair with hundreds of vendors to shop from, plus live music and food. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 10 a.m. to dusk

Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event website for more information. 

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

The annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights is back on for its 71st year. Stroll through the Winterhaven neighborhood for lights and holiday displays.

When: Dec. 11-26, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Near Fort Lowell and Country Club roads

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the website for more information.

Winter Market 2021

Join the Girl Scouts for some hot cocoa and shopping for crafts and winter gift items this holiday season. 

When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m.

Where: 4330 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday festival at Tanque Verde

Get your last minute holiday shopping done and visit 40 local artists and crafters at this art festival. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.

Sahuarita Winter Festival 

Hop in the car with family and friends and stop by this festival for holiday lights, music and tasty food trucks.

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-9 p.m.

Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

