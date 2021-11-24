With a new month ahead of us and temperatures cooling down, it's time for an update to our giant list of shopping and festivals.
Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies and vintage finds, plus enjoy a long list of your favorite festivals that are back in Tucson for yet another year.
This list will be updated as we learn of more markets, fairs and festivals. Meanwhile, check out our list of things to do in November!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
When: Any time
Where: sonoranart.org
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Holiday arts and crafts fair in Reid Park
Shop with 140 vendors, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers and more. Fill your shopping bags with colorful fused glass, mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, teacup bird feeders and other handcrafted items.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend
Made in Tucson Market
Shop from more than 100 Tucson artists and makers at this market hosted by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Seventh Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours includes self-guided showcases of artist studios and workspaces. You can interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about the artistic process.
When: Dec. 3-12
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.
Art and crafts festival on Oracle
Shop for your holiday gifts with over 40 artists displaying their pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings, gourmet food, household furniture, children's toys, clothing and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Oro Valley Virtual Festival of the Arts + holiday tree lighting
The Oro Valley Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting is a two-day festival with live music, art, food, kid-friendly activities and, of course, the lighting of the tree.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Start the holiday season with a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting with musical synchronized dancing lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy holiday performances, a holiday kiddie train, a bounce zone, an inflatable zone, a foam snow dance party, over 40 local food trucks, crafting stations and a holiday market.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Vail Fest
It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-fun events such as go-kart races, a petting zoo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe tournaments and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Parking is $5 per car, admission to the event is free
Visit the Vail Fest website for more information.
Deck the Halls at AZ Hops and Vines
Enjoy six wines paired with cookies, a souvenir glass, live music, a holiday market, pizza, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and Santa.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: $27.25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
Shop Tucson's largest street fair with hundreds of vendors to shop from, plus live music and food.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 10 a.m. to dusk
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Visit the event website for more information.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
The annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights is back on for its 71st year. Stroll through the Winterhaven neighborhood for lights and holiday displays.
When: Dec. 11-26, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Near Fort Lowell and Country Club roads
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the website for more information.
Winter Market 2021
Join the Girl Scouts for some hot cocoa and shopping for crafts and winter gift items this holiday season.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m.
Where: 4330 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday festival at Tanque Verde
Get your last minute holiday shopping done and visit 40 local artists and crafters at this art festival.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.
Sahuarita Winter Festival
Hop in the car with family and friends and stop by this festival for holiday lights, music and tasty food trucks.
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase