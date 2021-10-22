With Halloween quite literally around the corner, it's just about time to make some spooky plans.
Below are 18 events geared toward adults in Tucson. (But here's a list of kid-friendly Halloween activities, if you're looking for those!)
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information before heading out. Links are included with every activity listed.
Terrorfest Horror Film Festival
Get excited for spooky season with four days of chilling features and shorts.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24. See the schedule of films here.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
Cost: $8
Visit the website for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s.
When: Four shows per night Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
"Scream:" '90s Dance Party
Costumes or '90s apparel are encouraged at this late night party. Your favorite '90s music will be playing all night, along with "Scream" on two TVs.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event
Visit their event page for more information.
Terror in the Corn
Need a scare this Halloween season? Grab your "terror tickets" to access three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don't miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, pumpkin purchases, food, drinks and more haunted fun!
Cost: $25-$35 per person
Visit the Terror in the Corn website for more information.
The Slaughterhouse
Get terrified with five haunted attractions at The Slaughterhouse. Attractions include "Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats." They also have an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Tickets starting at $25
Visit the The Slaughterhouse's website here.
Halloween movie binge at The Loft Cinema
Take your bestie, family, a date or just your spooky self to The Loft Cinema for some creepy, scary and Halloween-themed movies.
When: See the movie schedule
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $6-$12, get your ticket before you go.
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
Costume contest and cornhole tournament
Casa Marana is hosting a night of spooky events. Get your costumes ready for cornhole games and brews with your friends before Halloween creeps up.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Howl at the museum
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art for an indoor/outdoor event with drag queens, drinks, tastings, a costume contest, DJ beats and a cocktail competition. Face masks are required in the museum.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: $35-$40
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's event page for more information.
Hallow-versary Party
Celebrate Union's 10th Anniversary! This three-day event will feature Ashley Wineland, Late Night Big Brother Beats, Ritmo de Sanchez, DJ Tony T, and Neon Prophet. Plus don't miss the costume contest, photo booth and drink specials.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Spirits at the zoo
Put on your costume and drop by Reid Park Zoo for this spirited adult party with cocktails, food, animal encounters, raffles and a costume contest. Tickets include zoo admission and two drink tickets. Designated driver tickets include admission and $5 in "Boo Bucks" to use for food or beverages.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $45-$55 or $30-$35 for designated drivers. This is a 21+ event
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to reserve tickets.
The 4th annual Halloween bar crawl
Get your Ubers ready! Hit some local bars with your besties for drinks at Funky Monk, Cobra Arcade Bar, The Hut, John Henry's, Mr. Head's and O'Malley's. Don't miss the after party at Cobra Arcade from 10 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a costume contest!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to midnight
Where: Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15-$20
Visit the website and event page for more information.
Nosferatu and The Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ
Watch the ultimate vampire film in its original black-and-white form on the big screen downtown. Watch it brought to life with organist Dave Wickerham on the Fox Tucson Theatre Wurlitzer as he the silent thriller is shown with spooky music.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $10-$12.50
Tomb Town Tucson
Tomb Town is a haunted trail (also dubbed Terror Trail) that changes every year — so you never know where actors will appear from.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct 30-31, 5-10 p.m.
Where: 8343 N. Wanda Road
Cost: $1 donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
Halloween Party at Hotel Congress
Celebrate Halloween at your favorite local haunted hotel with a live DJ, costume contests, prizes, food specials and more creepy fun!
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 in advance and $20 at the door
Halloween Night with The Bennu
The band The Bennu and Tucson Hop Shop are hosting their 5th annual Halloween night party! Enjoy spooktacular beats, vegan food by WAFT Tucson and a selection of brews.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Tales of the dead walking tour
Hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, take this tour with an archaeologist through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909. Pre-registration for this event is required.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m.
Where: 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit Presidio's website for more information.
Halloween at the winery
Celebrate Halloween with wine and candy pairings, food, live music and a costume contest.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and wine pairings
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.