Check out this list of Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day events around Tucson to help you celebrate the holiday with your sweetie or bestie.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Craft and Craft at Catalina Brewing Company
Catalina Brewing Company and The Crafting Mermaid are hosting a Valentine's Day and Galentine event. Enjoy a pint of craft beer, seltzers, wine or slushies. Plus, enjoy three make-and-take greeting card projects. All supplies are provided for the crafting mini workshop.
When: Monday, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: $27
Sweethearts in Reid Park
Tucson Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Valentine event for adults with a fun date night at the park featuring entertainment, games, popcorn, charcuterie box, hot drinks, a movie in the park and four passes to Reid Park Zoo.
When: Friday, Feb. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Cost: $25 per adult couple, ages 18 and up. This event is now at full capacity, but you can sign up to be on the waitlist.
Romantic Valentine's Date Night at the Lavender Farm
Take your sweetie to the farm for a lavender pop-up shop, private seating, two special curated charcuterie boards, live music and a lavender bouquet to take home.
When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13, 4 p.m.
Cost: $100, limited seats
Valentine's Weekend at the planetarium
Take your valentine to Flandrau Science Center for a "Laser Beatles" laser show, a star talk that discusses romantic and tragic stories in constellations, or a guide through the solar system including a "heart" on Pluto.
When: Feb. 11-13, see the schedule here
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $3-$9
Valentine's on the lavender farm
Spend some time on the lavender farm in Oracle, with hot cocoa, cookies and crafts for the kids.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon
Cost: $17
Dark Hearts Market
Grab the girls and go shopping for curiosities, oddities, ritual supplies, dark home decor, jewelry and more at this event, plus tarot card readings for singles and couples. If you stick around after hours, you can join a fun mini event for adults with a burlesque performance by “Don't Blink Burlesque” and fun vendors.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Burlesque starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend. Burlesque is $20 and is ages 21+
Chocolate Love at AZ Hops and Vines
It's going to get hot and spicy at the vineyard this Valentine's weekend. Cruise over for shirtless firemen, chocolate, a cigar lounge, wine, fun games and tasty bites.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: This event is free to attend, but tickets are available at $25 for wine and chocolate pairings.
Visit the event page and website for more information.
Valentine's Mason Jar Workshop
Visit Oracle's lavender farm to create a lavender mason jar. The workshop includes the jar, bundle of lavender, dried flowers, plus entry to the farm for the day.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Nothing but Love Songs at Monterey Court
We all have a few love song favorites. If you need some more variety on your playlist, then listen and dance to some pop, rock, soul, blues and celebrate with your Valentine at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information.
Heather Lil Mama’s Lovefest
Celebrate with your love, while Heather and the band perform on stage under the stars at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. Reservations are available.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7-10:15 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $15
Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information.
Valentine's Day Throwdown at The Maverick
Take your cowboy or cowgirl over to The Maverick for their annual Valentine's Day party! This event will have live music by Chauncey Jones and DJ Porkchop, giveaways and prizes all night.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m. and drinks are available for purchase
Valentino en el Barrio
Find the perfect gift for your valentine at this market in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood. Shop from more than a dozen local artists.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Barrio Viejo, 527 S. Meyer Ave.
Cost: Bring money for shopping
Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement
Create a beautiful planted flower arrangement from a mix of annual flowers and bright tropicals.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5 for the class, pots and flowers available for purchase. Call 520-299-9471 to reserve a seat
Valentine's Day event with International Wildlife Museum
Visit the International Wildlife Museum for Valentine's Day animal crafts, "Valen-slime," snacks and a "heart hunt" through the museum. Reservations are required. The last day to get tickets is Feb. 10.
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass
Cost: $3-$13, Museum members can attend for free
Valentine's Charcuterie and Wine
Take a trip to Sonoita for a beautiful afternoon with a tasty charcuterie box from Board + Brie Tucson, a bottle of wine, two souvenir glasses and live music. Remember to bring your folding chair or get cozy with your sweetie with their blankets, heaters and fire pits.
When: Sunday, Feb. 13, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: $75 per couple
Club LUVever at Hotel Congress
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Hotel Congress downtown. This heart-filled event will have DJs, special guests, a lover's pop-up shop and more Valentine fun.
When: Monday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Valentine's Day at St. Philip's Plaza
Take your valentine out for some live music on the outdoor stage with Casey Ryan. Remember to see a host at Union, Reforma or Proof for plaza seating.
When: Monday, Feb. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Valentine's Day with Our Play Place
Kids can enjoy crafts, treats and playtime at this Valentine's Day event at the Our Play Place play center.
When: Monday, Feb. 14, 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $10