Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies, glittering trinkets and vintage finds with this incredible shopaholic listing which includes new markets, open-air shopping and virtual art shows.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Loving the Desert Art Show
Cactus Wren Artisans at Cat Mountain Station are hosting an outdoor art event. Artists will bring new works for sale and are available to talk and maybe even demonstrate their craft.
Where: Cactus Wren Artisans at Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Cactus Wren Artisans at Cat Mountain Station Facebook event page for more information.
Fabulous Sidewalk Art Sale
Visit the Desert Artisans fabulous fall sidewalk sale — a three-hour sale with major markdowns on fine art, jewelry, mosaics, pottery, photography, gifts, sculpture, artist supplies and more. Social distancing and face masks required for this event.
Where: Desert Artisans Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Sep. 26, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Desert Artisans' Gallery Facebook event page for more information.
Art and Crafts Show at Catalina Pointe
Stroll through a outdoor market with music, scenic views and new artists. Check out handmade unique art, pottery, signs, jewelry, metal art, paintings and more! Vendors and customers are required to wear face masks at this shopping event.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 2-4, 10 a.m.
Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Sunday with the Silver Sea Sirens
Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook live shopping event. While you shop with these local artists you can enjoy music, shenanigans, cats and a musical interlude by Siren Dee.
When: Sunday, Sep. 27, 4-6 p.m.
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road in the Lowes parking lot.
When: Sundays
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sundays, September thru May, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
The Dark Arts Flea
The Dark Arts Flea is a outdoor shopping event with over 11 vendors. Shop for handcrafted arts, vintage and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
The Girls Monthly Outdoor Market
Shop with friendly vendors at The Girls Estate Sales this weekend. Booths will be distanced apart appropriately and shoppers are asked to practice social distancing measures and wear masks for everyone's safety.
Where: The Girls Estate Sales, 330 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit The Girls Estate Sales website for more information.
Art and Crafts Show: Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon
Kick off the 2020 fall season with this amazing Arts and Craft Festival. Artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind artwork in this open-air artisan market.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde (located in Big Lots parking lot)
When: Oct 9-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
New Foothills Sunday Market
It's a new market! Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, starting Oct. 11 thru Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
When: Oct. 9-11 and Dec. 11-1
Visit Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival
Stroll and shop along the majestic garden courtyard of La Encantada for fine art, artists and breath-taking mountain views. This limited capacity event brings the region's finest artists in touch with the community to display and sell their handcrafted work, along the scenic walkways throughout the La Encantada Shopping Center.
Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the SACCA website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza will be restarting Saturday and Sunday markets on Sept. 20, just in time for fall. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sundays, Oct. 4; Nov. 1; Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Vail Fest
It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-fun events like go-karts races, petting zoo, silent auction items, ten food trucks, go-kart races, cow pie bingo, petting zoo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe and a drive-in movie to top off this festive event.
Where: Tucson Speedway, 11955 S. Harrison Road
When: Oct. 24, noon to 8 p.m.
Visit the Vail Fest website for more information.
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours is one of the largest self-guided showcases of artist studios and creative work spaces in the region running for over 10 years. Artists will have uploaded descriptions, pictures and video of their artworks and studios. You can also interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about their art artistic processes.
When: Daily, Nov. 7-15
Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.
Fort Lowell Arts and Craft Fair
Grab your totes and get out to of the house for some shopping fun! Visit a family-fun day of shopping with this large outdoor event loaded with all sorts of exciting holiday items for sale.
Where: 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit Fort Lowell Art's and Craft Fair Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Holiday Creative Arts Festival
The Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival is a two-day celebration. This fun-filled event features over 55 artists and exhibitors, live main stage performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Currently scheduled for Dec. 19-20
Visit the SAACA website for more information and updates.