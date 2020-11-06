Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies, glittering trinkets and vintage finds with this incredible shopaholic list which includes new markets, open-air shopping and virtual art shows.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours is one of the largest, self-guided showcases of artist studios and creative work spaces in the region running for over 10 years. Artists will have uploaded descriptions, pictures and videos of their artwork and studios. You can also interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about their art artistic processes.
When: Daily, Nov. 7-15
Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.
Tucson Hearts for the Arts
Tucson Hearts for the Arts is a city-wide celebration and art show of all things unique, original and one-of-a-kind. This three-day event will have local fine art makers, handcrafted artistry, unique craftwork and live music.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Market Facebook event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Fort Lowell Arts and Craft Fair
Grab your totes and get out of the house for some shopping fun! Visit this large outdoor event loaded with all sorts of exciting holiday items for sale.
Where: 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit Fort Lowell Art's and Craft Fair Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Sunday with the Silver Sea Sirens
Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook live shopping event. While you shop with these local artists, you can enjoy music, shenanigans, cats and a musical interlude by Siren Dee.
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 4-6 p.m.
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4075 W. Ina Road in the Lowes parking lot.
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
The Girls Monthly Outdoor Market
Shop with friendly vendors at The Girls Estate Sales this weekend. Booths will be distanced apart appropriately and shoppers are asked to practice social distancing measures and wear masks for everyone's safety.
Where: The Girls Estate Sales, 330 S. Wilmot Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit The Girls Estate Sales website for more information.
Patio Holiday Bazaar
Visit Desert Artisans' Gallery Holiday Bazaar on the patio for some shopping fun. Discover a wide variety of one-of-a-kind gifts created by creative gallery artists.
When: Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend but bring money for shopping
Visit Desert Artisans' Gallery Facebook event page for more information.
Days of Splendo Art Show
Shop an outdoor and indoor art show featuring 70 Arizona artists. In addition, you can meet the artists and enjoy breakfast or lunch at Coyote Pause Cafe.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Boss Women Unite Fall Pop-up Shop
This fun-filled market features local Tucson vendors, handmade to unique items, food, music and more.
Where: 1130 E. Pennsylvania Street
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Boss Women Unite Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Pop-up Market
This growing outdoor market will have 15 vendors, sanitation stations and temperature readings at the entrance. Face masks are required.
Where: 4741 E. Broadway (Deus Church parking lot)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Tucson Pop-up Market Instagram for more information.
Cultivate Tucson Six-Week Holiday Pop-up
Cultivate Tucson will not be hosting the typical holiday market this year. Instead of a one-day event, Cultivate made it a six-week long shopping event. Cultivate Tucson will offer by-appointment, weekday and weekend shopping hours. In addition to the in-person shopping experience, Cultivate will also offer an online shopping experience with local pick-up locations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267. S. Avenida del Convento
When: Starting Nov. 27
Cost: Free to attend in-person or online
Visit Cultivate Tucson website and Facebook for more information.
New Foothills Sunday Market
It's a new market! Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, November thru December, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza has resumed Saturday and Sunday markets. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
When: Dec. 11-1
Visit Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Brings Holiday Gift Market
Brings Holiday Gift Market is a outdoor shopping event with 10-plus vendors. Shop for holiday handcrafted arts, vintage pieces and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 1-5:30 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Jeweled Desert Art Show
Grab your shopping bags! Shop an outdoor art market with 70 Arizona artists. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Cactus Wren Artisan website for more information.
Sahuarita Holiday Creative Arts Festival
The Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival is a two-day celebration. This fun-filled event features over 55 artists and exhibitors, live main stage performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Currently scheduled for Dec. 19-20
Visit the SAACA website for more information and updates.
The Downtown Clifton Artist Market
This fun holiday outdoor shopping event will have select vintage and White Mountain Steampunk items and more! Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 1-5 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.