Do you need some fresh air and local tunes in your life? Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
If you have a music event to add to the list, send a note here.
Live Music at The Hut
Get dressed up and dance to Grateful Dead music, plus a special tribute to John Einweck. Top Dead Center will be performing.
Where: The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, May 14, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit The Hut's Facebook event page for more information.
Zona Libre Outdoor Concert
Hear live music performed by Zona Libre in the beer garden.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, May 14, 7:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $5 cover, limited reserved seating
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for more information
Dead Legends Showcase
Dance and to the classic beats of The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Prince, David Bowie, The Beatles, Paul Rogers, Cream, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, John Lennon, George Harrison, Freddy Mercury and more!
Where: Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, May 15, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: No cover, drinks and food available for purchase
Visit the Rockabilly Grill website for more information.
Outdoor Jazz At the Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. At this gig, listen to a performance by Trio Vibrato!
When: Friday, May 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Jacob Acosta on the patio and happy hour specials.
Where: RoadHouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Friday, May 14, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Punk On The Patio
Stop by Brodie's for an outdoor gig on the open patio. Pretty Ugly, Cadaver Dabba Doos and The Distortionists will be performing.
Where: Brodie’s Darkhorse Tavern, 2449 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, May 14, 9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Brunch Music at the Plaza
Visit St. Philips Plaza and watch live DJs every Saturday and Sunday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason perform on Saturdays and DJ Herm plays Sundays.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
The Paul Opocensky Project live
Kick back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, May 15, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Little House of Funk at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, May 15, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
The JJs at Plaza Palomino
Palomino Nights are back! Stop by and listen to Jukebox Junqies at the plaza this weekend.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, May 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free entry with a same-day receipt from any Plaza Palomino store or $10 at the door.
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
The Jukebox Junqies
Stop by Caffe Torino for live music on the patio performed by the Jukebox Junqies.
When: Sunday, May 16, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road, Suite 121
Cost: Free to attend
Tuesday Night Live at Hotel Congress
Drive downtown for live music from PD Ronstadt, Don Armstrong and The Distillery on the Hotel Congress patio! Face masks and social distancing required at this event.
When: Tuesday, May 18, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: $10 at the door
Free Thursday Night Concerts
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop and a special performance by Raw Band and The Cadillacs.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Thursdays, May 20 and 27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, make reservation for the car hop
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, May 20, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Steel Saguaros at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Steel Saguaros will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Friday, May 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Reggae at AZ Hops and Vines
Listen to African roots reggae from General Tchefary on the AZ Hops and Vines patio.
When: Saturday, May 22, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Caiden Brewer at Dove Mountain Brewing Company
Take a trip over to Marana for some classic rock and southern beats by Caiden Brewer.
Where: Dove Mountain Brewing Company, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Friday, May 21, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations encouraged
Visit Caiden Brewer's website for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
Enjoy a performance by Brook Sample on the Westward Look patio.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, May 27, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Music with Hank Topless at AZ Hops and Vines
Kick back with a glass of wine and enjoy music from Hank Topless.
When: Sunday, May 30, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.