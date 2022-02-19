Pima County Fair

The OMG ride spins and twists in the night in the carnival on the opening day of the Pima County Fair, Thursday, April 18, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

It's almost springtime in Tucson and that means warm weather, wildflowers bringing color to our parks and the return of some of our favorite events.

Mark your calendars for these 22 upcoming spring festivals, fairs and markets happening in the Tucson area.

Of course, things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.

It's not uncommon to see stilt walkers, jugglers and other circus artists entertaining the crowds at the Arizona Renaissance Festival.

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3. Also open Presidents' Day

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon 

Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Rodeo and parade 

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros returns this February with more than a week of professional events, a kids zone and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 24.

When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 19-27. The parade is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $18+

Visit the event page for more information. 

Mimosas, Music and Market

Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Fair at Medella Vina Ranch

This fair includes wine tastings, miniature goats, fresh produce and a market with items by local artists. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping 

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Ikebana Festival

The Ikebana Festival will celebrate the arrival of spring with colorful floral arrangements around the gardens. The festival will also have traditional and contemporary artworks on display by local artists. These displays will show variations of techniques and styles of five major Ikebana schools.

When: Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 24 through March 6, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5-$17

Visit the event page for more information.

Patrons party on the Bourbon Street balcony and at ground level at Tucson Mardi Gras in 2020.

Tucson Mardi Gras Festival

A Mardi Gras celebration is coming to the Slaughterhouse with live music, crawfish and a parade.

When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend, VIP packages available

Visit the event page for more information. 

TMA Spring Artisans Market

The annual Spring Artisans Market features over 100 local artists with their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items. In addition, you can visit the museum galleries during this outdoor event, which include exhibitions by Brad Kahlhamer and Patrick Martinez.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Creative Arts Market 

Experience visual arts and support local makers at this Sahuarita art market that features up to 45 artists and exhibitors in all kinds of mediums.

When: Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Student associate Lilly Espino helps the University of Arizona Bookstore get their more than 4,000 volumes out on display as authors, publishers, vendors and readers prepare for the weekend's Tucson Festival of Books on March 1, 2019.

Tucson Festival of Books

This free event for family and friends includes two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, performers and more.

When: Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13 , 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the website for more information.

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

This St. Patrick's Day celebration includes a 1-mile race in addition to a 5K, plus a parade and festival with live Irish music, dancers, a kids game area and food. 

When: Saturday, March 12. Race is at 8:15 a.m., festival is at 10 a.m., parade is at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items. 

When: Sundays, March 13, April 10 and May 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Shop for antiques, vintage finds or visit with local artists and ask about their creative process. Remember to bring a tote if you happen to find something fun to bring home.

When: Sunday, March 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Becky Judd, left, and Valerie Schleich look at one of the sculptures by Rotraut Klein-Moquay at SculptureTucson’s sculpture park at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.

Sculpture Tucson Festival

Enjoy two days of sculpture-related activities with Sculpture Tucson.

When: Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20

Where: Brandi Fenton Park, 3420 E. River Road

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Find food trucks and businesses, music, raffles and a vaccination clinic. Masks are required.

When: Every third Saturday of the month (except for February's market, which was held Feb. 12), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Arts and craft show on Oracle

Stroll and visit with more than 40 Southern Arizona artists at this arts show along Oracle Road.

When: Friday-Saturday, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts

This two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from local artisans. Plus, during this outdoor event you can enjoy musical performances and artistic demonstrations.

When: Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase from local food trucks

Visit the event website for more information.

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair on March 2, 2018 in Tucson, Ariz.

Historic Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair

See hundreds of artists from around the world, food vendors and local musicians.

When: Friday-Sunday, April 1-3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. 9th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information. 

Tucson Folk Festival

Celebrate Americana and folk music traditions in this annual family-friendly musical event. This festival features multiple stages showcasing traditional, contemporary and ethnic folk and acoustic music. Check out the performance lineup and locations here

When: Friday-Sunday, April 1-3

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the website for more information. 

Arizona International Film Festival

The 30th Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world at The Screening Room and other participating locations throughout Tucson.

When: April 20-30

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E Congress St.

Visit the website for more information.

Pima County Fair

It's that time again! Enjoy funky fair food, see concerts, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and  see fun animals this year at the fair.

When: April 21-May 1. Gate opens 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Presale tickets for weekday game or ride passes are on sale for $20

Visit the event website for more information.

Agave Heritage Festival

Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival typically features events that include food, spirits and history.

When: April 28-May 1

Where: Various locations

Cost: 2022 schedule coming soon

Visit the event page for more information.

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.