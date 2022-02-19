It's almost springtime in Tucson and that means warm weather, wildflowers bringing color to our parks and the return of some of our favorite events.
Mark your calendars for these 22 upcoming spring festivals, fairs and markets happening in the Tucson area.
Of course, things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3. Also open Presidents' Day
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
Tucson Rodeo and parade
La Fiesta de los Vaqueros returns this February with more than a week of professional events, a kids zone and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 24.
When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 19-27. The parade is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $18+
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
This fair includes wine tastings, miniature goats, fresh produce and a market with items by local artists.
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Spring Ikebana Festival
The Ikebana Festival will celebrate the arrival of spring with colorful floral arrangements around the gardens. The festival will also have traditional and contemporary artworks on display by local artists. These displays will show variations of techniques and styles of five major Ikebana schools.
When: Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 24 through March 6, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5-$17
Tucson Mardi Gras Festival
A Mardi Gras celebration is coming to the Slaughterhouse with live music, crawfish and a parade.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend, VIP packages available
TMA Spring Artisans Market
The annual Spring Artisans Market features over 100 local artists with their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items. In addition, you can visit the museum galleries during this outdoor event, which include exhibitions by Brad Kahlhamer and Patrick Martinez.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Sahuarita Creative Arts Market
Experience visual arts and support local makers at this Sahuarita art market that features up to 45 artists and exhibitors in all kinds of mediums.
When: Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Tucson Festival of Books
This free event for family and friends includes two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, performers and more.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13 , 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: University of Arizona Mall
Cost: Free to attend
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
This St. Patrick's Day celebration includes a 1-mile race in addition to a 5K, plus a parade and festival with live Irish music, dancers, a kids game area and food.
When: Saturday, March 12. Race is at 8:15 a.m., festival is at 10 a.m., parade is at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: Sundays, March 13, April 10 and May 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Shop for antiques, vintage finds or visit with local artists and ask about their creative process. Remember to bring a tote if you happen to find something fun to bring home.
When: Sunday, March 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Sculpture Tucson Festival
Enjoy two days of sculpture-related activities with Sculpture Tucson.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20
Where: Brandi Fenton Park, 3420 E. River Road
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Find food trucks and businesses, music, raffles and a vaccination clinic. Masks are required.
When: Every third Saturday of the month (except for February's market, which was held Feb. 12), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Arts and craft show on Oracle
Stroll and visit with more than 40 Southern Arizona artists at this arts show along Oracle Road.
When: Friday-Saturday, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley features fashion, food, home goods, paintings and visual arts from local artisans. Plus, during this outdoor event you can enjoy musical performances and artistic demonstrations.
When: Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase from local food trucks
Visit the event website for more information.
Historic Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
See hundreds of artists from around the world, food vendors and local musicians.
When: Friday-Sunday, April 1-3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. 9th St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Tucson Folk Festival
Celebrate Americana and folk music traditions in this annual family-friendly musical event. This festival features multiple stages showcasing traditional, contemporary and ethnic folk and acoustic music. Check out the performance lineup and locations here.
When: Friday-Sunday, April 1-3
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona International Film Festival
The 30th Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world at The Screening Room and other participating locations throughout Tucson.
When: April 20-30
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E Congress St.
Pima County Fair
It's that time again! Enjoy funky fair food, see concerts, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and see fun animals this year at the fair.
When: April 21-May 1. Gate opens 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Presale tickets for weekday game or ride passes are on sale for $20
Visit the event website for more information.
Agave Heritage Festival
Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival typically features events that include food, spirits and history.
When: April 28-May 1
Where: Various locations
Cost: 2022 schedule coming soon