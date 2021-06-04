Do you need some fresh air and local tunes in your life? Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month.
Both the City of Tucson and Pima County have dropped their mask mandates, following updated guidance from the CDC, that says fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Masks will still be required when using city transportation, and public and private entities may continue to enforce mask wearing on their premises or at their events.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
If you have a music event to add to the list, send a note here.
DJs at Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar
DJs are returning to Mr. Head's Bar! Hit the dance floor and listen to bumpin' beats by DJ Yazzie and Dj-Lexx on the patio.
Where: Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar, 513 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, June 4, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, no cover
Visit Mr. Head's Art Gallery and Bar Facebook page for more information.
Sophia Rankin at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Friday, June 4, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Outdoor Jazz At the Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. At this gig, listen to a performance by Colin Mcllrath Trio!
When: Friday, June 4, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Ladies Night and Open Mic Night
Bring your guitar, amp and bass and have some fun on stage at Catalina Brewing Compay. Full bands are also welcome.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, June 5, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Catalina Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Southbound Pilot Returns to Monterey Court
Listen to live music and get ready to dance at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, June 5, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the RoadHouse for some live folk and rock music with happy hour specials every Friday and Saturday.
Where: RoadHouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Fridays and Saturdays in June, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook page for the full schedule and more information.
Epic Fridays with DJ Tony T
Join Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ for bumpin beats by DJ Tony T featuring salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, reggaeton and more.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Fridays, June 4 and 18, 9 to midnight
Cost: $5 cover, register for reserved seating
Visit the both Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for the June 4 and June 18 for more information.
The Richard Katz Trio at Caffe Torino
Stop by Caffe Torino for live music on the patio performed by The Richard Katz Trio.
When: Sunday, June 6, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road, Suite 121
Cost: Free to attend
Jim McGuinn and the Cosmic Cowboys
Cruise downtown and relax in the outdoor plaza and listen to some country/psych-rock at Hotel Congress.
When: Wednesday, June 9, 8 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $5 cover
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Midnight Sapphire at Casa Marana
Visit Midnight Sapphire for frosty brews and rhythmic strumming music performed by Brook Sample and her guitar.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Wednesdays, June 9 and 23, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Casa Marana Facebook page for more information.
Reggae Thursdays at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar every Thursday this month for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food flavors.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursdays, June, 10, 17 and 24, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Zona Libre Outdoor Concert
Hear live music performed by Zona Libre in the beer garden.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, June 11, 9:30 to midnight
Cost: $5 cover, limited reserved seating
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for more information
Reggae and Wine
Kick back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, June 12, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Saturday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop. Elvis and Marilyn will be performing!
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturdays, June 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Wednesday, June 16 , 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Heart & Soul and Whiskey Wednesday
Visit St. Philips Plaza and watch Heart & Soul perform live on the outdoor stage. Don't forget to stop by Union Public House, Reforma or Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta for half priced whiskey to celebrate Whiskey Wednesday.
When: Wednesdays, June 16 and 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Badlands at St. Philip's Plaza
Sit back and listen to your favorite country and musical hits at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Thursday, June 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Santa Pachita at Monterey Court
Listen to some Latin fusion music performed by Santa Pachita at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, June 18, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
The County Line at AZ Hops and Vines
Enjoy fine wine and tasty pairings with some live music on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, June 19, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Late Night Live Music at The Hut
Get dressed up and dance some rock music faves of the 60’s like Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and more. Mason will be performing.
Where: The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 19, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit The Hut's Facebook event page for more information.
Baja Caravan at MotoSonora
Listen to a blend of western rock and Latin music at MotoSonora's wide open outdoor patio. Baja Caravan will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, June 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Caiden Brewer at Dove Mountain Brewing Company
Take a trip over to Marana for classic rock and country music by Caiden Brewer.
Where: Dove Mountain Brewing Company, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations encouraged
Visit Caiden Brewer's Facebook event page for more information.