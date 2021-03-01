Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities this month. Check out open-air events, drive-thru events, virtual tutorials, art shows, car shows and more free events happening in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
Virtual Free Events 📲
Camp Cloud Virtual Camp
Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation on Facebook Live for songs, dances, crafts, experiments and more. Supplies will be ready for pick-up the weekend before at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center. The supply list will also be posted on Facebook and Instagram if you would like to get them yourselves.
When: March 15, 17 and 19 at 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information
March Virtual Astro Salon
Join Ninth House for a free Zoom! Astro Salons are an informal way to learn and practice your astrology chart-reading skills with people at all skill levels.
When: Friday, March 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Zoom with Southern Arizona’s Snakes
Join Pima County Natural Resources with an online workshop and learn about Southern Arizona’s rich diversity of snakes. This workshop will cover their dentification, behaviors and classification.
When: Monday, March 22, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Learn to use Zoom
Join Pima County Public Library to learn about Zoom. During this class you will learn to attend a meeting on Zoom using sound, video, how to use a background, ask questions, share the screen, use the whiteboard and present a document.
When: Wednesdays, March 3 and 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County Public Library Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Activities with Tucson Festival of Books
Join in on some virtual science demos, doodling with artists and Lego fun with Tucson Festival of Books this month.
Cost: Free
Read this story on #ThisIsTucson for details.
Free open air 😷
Drive-in Concert at Steam Pump Ranch
Cruise over to the ranch and listen to local rockers from your vehicle. Bands will perform live on stage and they will be projected onto a screen in the south parking areas for everyone to see. A food truck will have items available for purchase. Masks and social distancing are required.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle
When: Friday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring chairs to sit next to your vehicles
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Produce Give-Away
Boxes of produce are provided by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The boxes feature whatever is in season and in surplus from local farms. We usually have some leftovers the next day, so if you can't make Tuesday, try Wednesday.
Where: Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road
When: Tuesdays, March 2, 16 and 30, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Murphy-Wilmot Library Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, March, 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza has resumed Saturday and Sunday markets. Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, March. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your strolling the the open-air market looking for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
When: Saturdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Little House of Funk at the Vineyard
Listen to live music from Little House of Funk and sip on some wine at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, March 13, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free casual car meet. This month, Obsessions Car Club will feature exotics and super cars. Free coffee will be provided or bring your own.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, March 13, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from six song writers at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Ga1lleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, March 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Music Series at Catalina Craft Pizza
Sit around the heaters and listen to live music from Patrick Rayl and .357 Band in the open air at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, March 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, remember to bring your lawn chair
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
The Drag Races at the Vineyard
Calling all queens! Visit a high-heeled event at AZ Hops and Vines. There will be a drag race, DJ, food truck, local beer and wine from the vineyard. Show up in your best drag with your sexiest running heels and be ready to race! Plus, a portion of our proceeds go to support organizations dedicated to bringing awareness to the LGBTQ community.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, March 20, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
The Tucson Flea Spring Outdoor Market
This fun outdoor quirky event will have select vintage, artwork, hand crafted good and more! Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, March 27, 1-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, March 27, 3-8 p.m.
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt Drive
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.