This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
It's Ladies Night Food Truck Rally
Green Med Wellness Center is hosting a women-owned food truck rally at its east-side location.
Where: Green Med Wellness Center, 6464 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Wednesday, July 28, 5-9 p.m.
Visit the Women Food Truck Owners of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at The Hut
Listen to psychedelic music and grab some exotic cocktails with friends on the patio at The Hut this Thursday.
Where: The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Thursday, July 29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Hut's event page for more information.
25% Off Summer Membership at the J! (sponsored)
The Tucson JCC is open and ready to welcome you to play! To kick off the best summer ever, they are offering you the biggest deal ever: join any time in June, July or August and get 25% off summer membership dues!
Members get access to their expansive fitness center, dozens of indoor, outdoor and virtual group exercise classes, renovated tennis and pickleball courts, a full-court gymnasium and indoor racquetball, squash courts, a lap swim pool, kiddie pool, shaded pool, splash pad and so much more!
Membership at the J also includes special pricing for swim team, swim lessons, tennis clinics and lessons, sports leagues, family programs, senior programs and special events! To learn about all that is waiting for you at the J, visit their website. Schedule a tour or join today to claim your 25% off summer savings!
Caiden Brewer and Flatland Cavalry at The Rock
Take a few friends and visit The Rock for a live concert by Caiden Brewer and Flatland Cavalry.
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
When: Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m.
Cost: $19 per person
Visit the event page for more information.
Jus Goodie at The Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food flavors.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
When: Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Monsoon Madness Plant Sale at Tohono Chul
Shop weird and quirky desert plants from local vendors during this weekend event.
Where: 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Friday, July 30, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tohono Chul Park event page for more information.
Masque-Rave Ball
Mask up! Bust out your masquerade masks for a late night event with dancing, music, fun vibes and a little bit of masked mystery. During this event you will have to keep your identity concealed throughout the party until the special "unmasking countdown" at the end of the night.
Where: Solar Culture Gallery, 31 E. Toole Ave.
When: Friday, July 30, 10 to 2 a.m.
Cost: $16.29
Visit the event page for more information.
Tamborcito at Hotel Congress
Visit downtown night life and relax at Hotel Congress' outdoor plaza while listening to music.
When: Friday, July 30, 10 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Night Market at MSA Annex
Stay cool and have some shopping fun at this outdoor night market. Shop with over 40 artists in the open air with several local food trucks.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, July 30, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, July 30, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
MonSoon Weird Fest Flea
Shop a fun indoor and outdoor shopping event that will have select vintage and new handmade items and more! Frosty brews and cocktails are available starting at noon and the kitchen opens at 4 p.m.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, July 31, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Cactus Garden Workshop
Learn how to create your own mini cactus garden with this outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.
Cost: $5. Advance registration required.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family favorite: "Sonic the Hedgehog."
When: Saturday, July 31, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Wizard and a Movie
Calling all wizards and mythical creatures! Join Sahuarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services to personalize a wand, dabble in experimental potion-making and more magical fun activities. Afterwards, stay for a movie and stop by a food truck.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Saturday, July 31, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws. Saturday's theme is "animal athletes."
When: Saturday, July 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information.
The County Line at Blackhawk BBQ
Cruise over to Vail for live country music, food and drinks on the patio at Blackhawk BBQ.
Where: 16461 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, July 31, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and brews
Visit the event page for more information.
Fiesta at the Vineyard
Take a scenic drive to Sonoita for some tasty food, wine, dancing and a live mariachi band.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Hwy. 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, July 31, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1, 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, July 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
When: Saturday, July 31, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair
The antique fair at Medella Vina Ranch is home to more than 150 vendors. There will be opportunities for lots of shopping, plus food trucks when you get hungry.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Visit Diamondback's Eastside Farmer's Market for a day of eating and shopping from food trucks and walk through rows of local vendors selling handmade crafts, jewelry, arts, clothing, vintage items, antiques and more.
Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.
When: Sunday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmer's Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmer's Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Pulp Fiction"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing "Pulp Fiction."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Friday, July 30, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: $8 per adult
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.