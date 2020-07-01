This weekend's list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets. Arizona's COVID-19 cases are spiking so the governor has limited gatherings and closed down bars, gyms and indoor movie theaters.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Let Freedom Sing virtual concert
The annual concert Let Freedom Sing by Arts Express is going virtual this year. The concert features a variety of Tucson performers and was filmed around the city in locations including the Pima Air and Space Museum and "A" Mountain.
When: Saturday, July 4, 2-11:30 p.m.
Cost: Arts Express is asking for at least a $10 donation per device for the download
Visit arts-express.org/let-freedom-sing/ for more information.
Salvador Duran with Club Congress TV
Watch a Facebook live performance by Salvador Duran filmed before a studio audience at Cup Café.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress TV Facebook page for more information.
Explore Southern Arizona with the Attractions Passport (Sponsored)
As attractions reopen, your book of fun discounts has been extended to Nov. 15. Enjoy two-for-one admissions and discounts to more than 100 shops, museums, attractions and more! Visit Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance for more information.
Quentin Tarantino Film Trivia
Calling all Tarantino movie lovers! How much do you know about movies directed by Quentin Tarantino? Crooked Tooth Brewery will put your knowledge to the test with a Quentin Tarantino Film Trivia Night on Zoom.
When: Thursday, July 2, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to play, gift cards for winners
Visit the Crooked Tooth Facebook event page for more information.
Drew Cooper Virtual Party Concert
Join a fun concert from home with musician Drew Cooper. This event benefits Tanque Verde Foundation.
When: Friday, July 3, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Tanque Verde Foundation Facebook event page for more information.
July Astro Salon
Join Ninth House for a free Zoom. Astro Salons are an informal way to learn and practice your astrology chart-reading skills with people at all skill levels. Be sure to bring your natal chart or have it available on your phone before Zoom class.
When: Friday, July 3, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (Sponsored)
The Desert Museum is lovely during the day, but it’s even cooler after dark! Join them every Saturday night in July to beat the heat while learning something neat! Make sure to bring your flashlight and explore, grab a local beer and wander, and spend time with their stingrays and other creatures of the night. Regular admission rates apply.
Ten55 Tank Talk: Olivia Del Bac Livestream
Join Ten55 Brewing Company for a virtual tank talk, about the Olivia Del Bac. The brew crew will be discussing how this barrel-aged beauty came about and answering your burning questions about the mysteries of their tasty libations. This streaming event will take place on Facebook live and Instagram live.
When: Friday, July 3, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ten55 Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Soul Food Wednesdays with DJ Mother Tierra
Get bumpin with DJ Mother Tierra and her hip hop playlist with Club Congress TV.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress TV Facebook page for more information.
Online Cooking Class with a Latin Twist
Join The Garden Kitchen with a live online, hands-on cooking class on Zoom. Learn new techniques to add some Latin flavor to your cooking. Recipes include gazpacho, crispy sweet potato pancakes with chipotle crema and tasty cauliflower ceviche.
When: Friday, July 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit the The Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Miss Olivia and the Interlopers Concert
Watch Miss Olivia and the Interlopers on Instagram for some diverse rock and roll, featuring soulful singing and grooves with powerhouse vocals.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit The Rialto's Instagram for more information.
Succulent Mini Canvasses Online Class
Paint some cute little plants with Tipsy Picassos. This event will take place on Facebook live with pre-sketched canvases and kits available for purchase.
When: Sunday, July 5, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free painting class on Facebook live, $10-$20 for supply kits and pre-sketched canvas
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Loft Cinema Virtual Theatre
Do you miss your nights and weekends at The Loft? While the theater is closed, you can still enjoy streaming movies from their Virtual Theatre. Don't forget your popcorn — concessions are available for curbside pick-up on Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Anytime
Cost: $6.99-$9.99
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook page for more information.
Om Yoga
Om Yoga is offering livestream classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy & Me.
Find more information on the Om Yoga website.
Kids 🎈
Midsummer Literacy and Arts Extravaganza
Watch a theatrical story with your kids that includes literacy, art and tons of fun!
When: Now thru June 15
Cost: Free
Visit the Fox Tucson Theatre website for more information.
Polymer Clay with Tucson Park and Recreation
Learn how to make a couple critters out of polymer clay with the friendly staff of Tucson Parks and Recreation
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Virtual T-Shirt Workshop
Are your kids bored with their clothes? Kids can learn how to recycle an old t-shirt into a new one with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation members.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Family Friday: Fireworks Workshop
Celebrate July 4th with Creative Kind and make some fun firework art with forks and paper towels rolls.
When: Friday, July 3, 2-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Sahuarita Fireworks
The annual July 4 celebration will not be held as it has traditionally been at Sahuarita Lake Park, but fireworks will be launched from Wrightson Ridge Park. The park will not be open to the public during the display, residents are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from their own backyards and surrounding parking lots available to the public.
When: Saturday, July 4, 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Playing with Fire"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Playing with Fire" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, July 5, 8:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
"The Sandlot" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
You're killin' me, Smalls! Drive-in for your favorite summer movie at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, July 4, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Hook" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Take the kids for a little drive to Oro Valley and watch Robin Williams fly around Neverland to rescue his kids from Captain Hook.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, July 5, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.