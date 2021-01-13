This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Murder Mystery Night
Are you good with clues? Rise to the challenge and help solve a virtual murder mystery with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation.
When: Friday, Jan. 15, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $5, registration required by Thursday, Jan. 14.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation website for more information and to register.
Sky Island Coffee Break
Learn about the long-spanning history of the Sky Island Alliance and get to know some of the incredible people and work they have done in the United States and Mexico.
When: Thursday, Jan. 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Visit the Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
January at the J for just $21 (Sponsored)
New members pay just $21 to join for January 2021 plus waived enrollment. You'll get access to the Tucson Jewish Community Center's Covid-safe fitness, wellness and childcare programming.
Online Painting: Watercolor Pet Pawtraits
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class to paint a portrait of your pet on Facebook Live. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvas of your pet's photo are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 4 p.m.
Cost: $30, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Art Trivia Happy Hour
The University of Arizona Museum of Art's popular virtual trivia happy hour returns this month. Join fellow art lovers to test your knowledge answering multiple choice questions on Zoom.
When: Thursday, Jan. 14, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the UAMA website for more information and to register.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Zoppé Family Circus Live at the Drive-In
Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and acrobatics at the drive-in big top. This much-loved annual event amazes kids and adults with its old-world charm and humor.
When: Jan. 15-31
Where: MSA Annex festival grounds, 131 S. Linda Ave.
Cost: $49 and up per vehicle
Visit the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "The Secret Garden"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "The Secret Garden" on the big screen.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Drive In: R&B Jams with Little House of Funk
Drive-in for some of Little House of Funk's Sonoran soul, blues and a mix of R&B jams and beats.
When: Friday, Jan. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $35 per vehicle
Visit The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Music with Funky Bonz at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a scenic mini road trip and enjoy live music on the AZ Hops and Vines patio this weekend. Listen to live music from Funky Bonz and get cigars from Mr. Bill’s Mobile Cigar Lounge.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-up Trivia in the Park
Join Marana Parks and Recreation for self-guided trivia in the park. This activity will bring added fun to your next park visit. Put your kids and family to the test for a chance at a Disney themed prize pack. You can join this activity at two different parks.
When: Daily through Jan. 18
Where:
Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Tangerine Sky Community Park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Little House of Funk Trio
Stop by Caffe Torino for live music on the patio at performed by Little House of Funk.
When: Thursday, Jan. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road, Suite 121
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little House of Funk Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Live Music Series
Listen to live music from Elevenacity on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday At the Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. This Friday, hear gypsy jazz from Duo Vibrato.
When: Friday, Jan. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop YogaHour with YogaOasis at Playground
Grab your mat and join YogaOasis for rooftop yoga at the scenic Playground Bar & Lounge.
When: See the January month schedule
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Visit the Playground Bar & Lounge and YogaOasis Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Listen to some of your favorite classic rock music by The Beatles, Stones, CCR, Eagles, Kinks, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel and more!
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and tasty bites
Visit the KT Klassics and Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
Diane and Lisa at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
When: Sunday, Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Saturday Brunch in the Plaza
Enjoy a mimosa and listen to live DJs in St. Philip's Plaza from Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Live Outdoor Music at Hotel Congress
Join Hotel Congress on their open patio for live music from renowned singer/songwriter Petie Ronstadt this weekend.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: Free, reservations are available
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Street Cars and Tacos
Cruise over for some tacos and roaring engines. Help fill the G-wagon with jackets and sweatshirts to give to children in need this season. All donations will receive a 10% off coupon for your next meal at Street Taco and Beer.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 4-7 p.m.
Where: 10785 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Volturo Auto Brokerage Facebook event page for more information.
OnesAll at Three Canyon
Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden will be featuring OnesAll at their beautiful spacious venue with outdoor seating, food, beer and wine.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: Reservations available
Blues and BBQ at Hotel Congress
Enjoy music from Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk on the Hotel Congress patio this weekend! Facemasks and social distancing required at this event.
When: Sunday, Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: $10 at the door
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains of St. Philip's Plaza. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks required.
When: Sunday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Outdoor Market
Cruise over to Marana for a pet-friendly shopping event! Shop for trinkets, oddities, art and food items.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
Visit the Marana Outdoor Market Facebook for more information.