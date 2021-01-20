This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Zoom Class: The Asian Food Scene with Jackie Tran
Learn how to make Korean fried cauliflower lettuce wraps on Zoom with Flying Aprons. This tasty online class will show you the step-by-step process to make fried cauliflower in sesame vodka batter, dressed in a sweet and savory Korean chili sauce and wrapped in a crisp butter lettuce leaf. In addition, you will learn to make smashed cucumbers, Vietnamese garlic and caramel chicken wings.
When: Thursday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
January Virtual Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people of all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Jan. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Artist Talk with Tom Del Giorno
Join Tom Del Giorno live on Zoom from his home to hear stories about his work in this interactive Q&A online workshop.
When: Thursday, Jan. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
DIY Raised Bed Gardening
Learn some tips and tricks for vegetable gardening in raised beds with Thrive and Grow Gardens. Michael Ismail, will teach you about designing a raised bed, which materials to use, construction tips, plant protection methods, soil building, and more to help you make a successful garden at home.
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m.
Cost: $7.99
Visit the Thrive and Grow Gardens Facebook page for more information.
Full-Body Barre Class on Zoom
Join Floor Polish for a full-body barre class on Zoom this weekend. This class will welcome all levels and will provide movement alternatives as needed.
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 10-10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Floor Polish Dance + Fitness event page for more information.
Online Painting: Watercolor Prickly Pear
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvas are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.
Cost: $25, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Zoppé Family Circus Live at the Drive-In
Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and acrobatics at the drive-in big top. This much-loved annual event amazes kids and adults with its old-world charm and humor.
Where: Mercado San Agustin lot, 131 S. Linda Ave.
When: Wednesday-Sunday through Jan. 31
Cost: $49 and up per vehicle
Visit the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Trolls World Tour"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Trolls World Tour" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Teen Drive-in Movie at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Get your teens out of the house and off their screens for an evening to watch "Kung Fu Panda" at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation's drive-in movie event this weekend.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free, gates open at 5:15 p.m.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Dillinger Days at Hotel Congress
Hotel Congress is offering an alternative event to Dillinger Days this year! Enjoy great music from Kings of Pleasure, a vintage car or two, a best dressed contest and the popular gun show from John Dillinger himself. Tasty barbecue specials will be featured from the plaza food truck too. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 4:15-7:15 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
My One and Only and Cochise County All-Stars at Three Canyon
Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden will be featuring My One and Only and Cochise County All-Stars at their beautiful spacious venue with outdoor seating, food, beer and wine.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 24, 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Reservations available
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
2Lazy2 Ranch Band at Tanque Verde Ranch
Enjoy a cowboy cookout with live music and cocktails at Tanque Verde Ranch.
Where: Tanque Verde Ranch, 14301 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit their Facebook event page for more information
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Reservoir Dogs"
Watch "Reservoir Dogs" outdoors at The Loft Cinema. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own. Seating is limited.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 22, 7 -8:45 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday at Hotel Congress
Cruise over to Hotel Congress for free jazz Friday night featuring "The Paul Green Quartet."
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 24, 6-7:15 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Live Outdoor Music Series
Listen to live music from Patrick Rayl and the .357 Band on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Jan. 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Porch Rockers at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Live patio music with Corey and Curry at the Vineyard
Take a lovely scenic drive and listen to some live music from Corey Spector and eat some tasty curry from the Curry Pot at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Rock Painting at the Labyrinth with Palo Verde Park Neighborhood
Have some painting fun and leave a message to cheer someone up at this rock painting event. A limited number of rocks will be provided or feel free to bring your own. Remember to bring your face mask!
Where: 300 S. Langley Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Palo Verde Park Neighborhood Facebook event page for more information.
Sunday Patio Music: Golden Boots
Have some cocktails with friends and family and listen to Golden Boots perform live on the patio at The Coronet.
Where: The Coronet, 198 W. Cushing St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit The Coronet Facebook event page for more information.
Tack and Craft Sale
Shop and sell at Holy Cow Tack, Feed & Pet! Bring anything you want to sell like clothes, horseshoe art, paintings and other soft used items. This is an outdoor event, so remember to bring a table, chairs and face mask.
Where: 7878 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Holy Cow Tack, Feed & Pet Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.