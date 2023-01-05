Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January.

Story Time Character Hour

The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.

When: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: The University of Arizona BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

BEYOND Tucson

BEYOND Tucson began in 2012 following the Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting when "family members of slain congressional aide Gabe Zimmerman saw an opportunity to not only pay tribute to their son and the other victims, but to provide meaningful activities for community members to reconnect with each other while participating in health-related outdoor activities," BEYOND's website says. This year, BEYOND Tucson will be hosting a number of hikes and runs to take place over the course of a week.

When: Jan. 7-14

Where: Several locations

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting at least two Drag Queen Bingo events this month!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Button Brew House. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Bawker Bawker.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin. Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information on the Button Brew House bingo. Visit the event page for more information on the Bawker Bawker bingo.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Collage with Spark Project Collective

Use magazines to create a collage based around all your New Year's resolutions.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Jazz Festival

This year's HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival features its biggest lineup yet with more than 80 musicians set to perform styles from modern jazz to old school.

When: Jan. 13-22

Where: Several locations

Cost: Varies. Downtown Jazz Fiesta at Hotel Congress is free to attend.

Visit the event page for more information.

Popover Battle

It's the battle of the popovers! Attendees will get to try a plate from any of the contestants, and three judges will pick the winners who will get a cash prize. There will also be the "dance till you drop" Ironman Pow Wow Competition, in which a performer from the community will select the winners. The event is hosted by the Native Music Coalition, featuring contestants that are tribe members and Native American vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Cholla High School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Big Read: Literacy Event at Mission Garden

This upcoming literacy event held at Mission Garden will surround the "power of storytelling and poetry to transmit national histories and spark imagination." It's a day of books, speakers, readings, signings, giveaways and youth activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Natural Wonder Photography Exhibition

Decode Gallery is unveiling its newest exhibit featuring nature photography by local and international artists. There will be drinks and snacks!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Decode Gallery, 320 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dillinger Days

A fire that broke out at Hotel Congress in 1934 led to the capture of the infamous Dillinger gang. Each year, the hotel puts on Dillinger Days with reenactments of the capture, vintage cars and live music.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. There will also be a Dillinger Speakeasy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Dillinger Days are free to attend; the speakeasy is $15.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free movie screenings for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Loft Cinema will screen two movies for free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Catch a showing of "Black Panther" in the afternoon, followed by "Selma" in the evening.

When: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for "Black Panther." 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for "Selma."

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Little House of Funk. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Zoom Zoom at Children's Museum Tucson

Children's Museum Tucson's transportation-themed event is back! There will also be a vaccine clinic onsite.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The museum itself will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission all day.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops including corns, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about bugs and birds in the Sonoran Desert. There will be songs and story time, plus you can learn to shape and polish a worry stone.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Bridal Expo

The Tucson Bridal Expo, hosted by our sister site the Arizona Daily Star, is back for another year. Chat with more than 50 wedding vendors, from venues to photographers. #ThisIsTucson will be there too!

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Water Harvester: An Invitation to Abundance" Screening

Tohono Chul is hosting a free screening of "Water Harvester: An Invitation to Abundance," which is the story of Brad Lancaster's journey through water harvesting experimentation in Dunbar Springs. An informational panel will take place after the 30-minute film is over.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.