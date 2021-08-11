This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Green Chile Roast at Apple Annie's
Grab the best green chiles in the Southwest at Apple Annies! Pick your own from the fields or take home a 50-pound burlap of fresh-picked chiles. Any 50-pound burlap of green chiles purchased can be roasted for free right in front of you.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox, Arizona.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 14-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for chiles
Visit the Apple Annie's website for more information.
Gather August Market
Shop unique treasures at this four-day event and find creative inspiration for your home and garden. This month's market theme is "Desert Revival."
Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road
When: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 12-14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Register for fall activities and afterschool care at The J (Sponsored)
Confidence, Exercise, Social Skills. Children get each of these benefits and more when they participate in enrichment at the J!
Their afterschool care for kids in K-8, athletics programs, and enrichment classes provide the foundation for a healthy lifestyle, while teaching your child determination, resilience and teamwork. The J will foster your kid's unique interests in a fun and supportive atmosphere, while giving parents some peace of mind in these stressful times! Masks are required for all indoor programming at the J, regardless of vaccination status.
Registration for afterschool care, fall sports leagues and clinics, arts programming, STEM activities and more is open at tucsonjcc.org.
Friday Food Truck Rally
Grab dinner or a late night snack from local food trucks like Cotton Family BBQ, Takoyaki Balls, The Sweet Coqui, WAFT Tucson, Cookie Addicts, DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean and Elysium's Oven LLC.
Where: 7777 E. Speedway
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 5-9 p.m.
Prickly Pear Harvest & Juice Workshop
It's harvest time! Walk around the museum and learn how to juice prickly pear fruit and take it home in this local museum workshop. This workshop is for people ages 8 years and up.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the International Wildlife Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Movie in the Park: Raya and the Last Dragon
Grab some snacks and join Sahuarita Parks and Recreation for an outdoor movie in the park.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Women, Wine and Winning Wednesday
Visit a monthly recurring event that is designed to celebrate women and their accomplishments. Unite, unwind and socialize with wine, cocktails, bites and live DJ beats. During this event there will be prize giveaways and vendor shopping. For each vendor purchase, you receive a free raffle ticket.
Where: The L Offices and Elle Boutique, 130 E. Congress St., Ste. 200-100
When: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Women will get in free and will receive two free drink tickets and two free raffle tickets
Reggae Thursdays at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar every Thursday this month for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food.
When: Thursday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Friday the 13th Slasher Techno Event
The Techno Alliance and NoctiVision are throwing a slasher-themed techno event.
Where: Solar Culture Gallery, 31 E. Toole Ave.
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Cost: $15-$20
Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet-up.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws.
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 14-15, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Visit Diamondback's Eastside Farmer's Market for a day of eating and shopping from food trucks and walk through rows of local vendors selling handmade crafts, jewelry, arts, clothing, vintage items, antiques and more.
Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.
When: Sunday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Congress Cookout with Mason and Tom Walbank
Visit Hotel Congress for awesome music, food specials and live music. Bring your honey, buddy or just bring yourself and enjoy the cookout.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Aug. 15, 5 p.m.
Cost: $8
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Leila Lopez at AZ Hops and Vines
Visit the vineyard and relax in beautiful Arizona wine country with a live performance from Leila Lopez and her band.
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Oddities Market
Shop a quirky night market for oddities and unusual finds and treasures.
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. to midnight
Where: 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the When + Where Co Facebook event page for more information.
Mini-Tapestry Weaving Workshop
Create a mini cacti tapestry with Good Things Tucson. Attendees will learn to use a mini loom, plus the structure of tapestries and how to use tapestry tools.
When: Friday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $48
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Michael Biehn in Tombstone
Actor Michael Biehn is back at Tombstone for the 5th Annual DOC Holli-DAYS event this month. Biehn will be at Vintage Cowgirls with a merchandise table and a variety of items for sale to have signed or you can bring something from home. Prices vary.
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.
Where: 510 E. Allen St.
Needle Felting Workshop
Learn the basics of needle felting and create your own mini version of a mushroom "terrarium."
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $35
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Pop-up Market at Crooked Tooth
Shop local creators, makers, artists, food trucks and cold brews at Crooked Tooth Brewery.
When: Sunday, Aug. 15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. 6th St.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and shopping
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual, drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmer's Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
When: Thursday, Aug. 12, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmer's Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "The Goonies"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing "The Goonies."
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 per adult
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Zoom Cooking Class with Chef Janos Wilder
Chef Janos Wilder of The Carriage House is holding a virtual cooking class in collaboration with the San Xavier Co-Op Farm as part of a series of workshops presented by Tumamoc Hill's Desert Laboratory. Wilder will show attendees how to create modern dishes with "wild and ancient ingredients."
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Zoom
Cost: $45 per person
Visit the Eventbrite website for more information.
Kids 🎈
'Kids Create At-Home' with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
"Kids Create At-Home" is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project with a live demonstration on Zoom.
When: Zoom workshop happens Saturday, Aug. 14, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.