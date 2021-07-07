Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.

With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Open-air and indoor events 😷

Gather July Market

Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event and find creative inspiration for your home and garden. This month's market theme is "Monsoon."

Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road

When: Thursday-Sunday, July 8-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

The Girls Estate Sales Car Show

Stop by for shopping, treats and some cherried-out cars at The Girls Estate Sales.

When: Wednesday, July 7, 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Girls Estate Sales, 330 S. Wilmot Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit The Girls Estate Sales Facebook event page for more information.

New Humane Society thrift store (Sponsored)

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is proud to announce its NEW east side location! HSSA Thrift Store will be opening at 1010 S. Wilmot Road on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Shop discounted Sam Levitz furniture, clothing, and home goods all while supporting homeless pets in need. Stay tuned for adoption events and vaccination clinics to better serve east side families!

Learn more at www.hssaz.org/thrift

Sunday Mourning Market

Shop an indoor gothic market with vendors selling taxidermy, beauty products, antique books, vintage lingerie and more. Don't miss the coffee bar and baked treats from Desert Mystic Goods at the event too!

Where: 4401 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Sunday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit When + Where Co. event page for more information.

Sonoran Sunday at Catalina Brewing Company

Join Catalina Brewing Co. for a day of fun, starting with Beer Yoga with Blythe Spirit Yoga from 11 a.m. to noon and live music by Corey Spector at 4-7 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin

When: Sunday, July 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit Catalina Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.

Outdoor Kokedama Workshop

Learn how to create your own Kokedama or moss ball planter with this outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m.

Cost: $20. Advance registration required.

Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.

Outdoor Music and Wine at AZ Hops and Vines

Kick back with a glass of wine and enjoy music from Francis Larson. 

When: Saturday, July 10, 2-5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Summer Safari Saturday Nights 

Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, themed nights, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and white claws.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

When: Saturdays through Aug. 14

Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.  

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information. 

Cars and Coffee

Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet-up. This month, Obsessions Car Club will feature "Modern Muscle." 

Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road

When: Saturday, July 10, 7-10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club event page for more information.

Summer Night Market at Crooked Tooth

Shop with 11 local creators, makers and artists with cold brews at Crooked Tooth Brewery this weekend. Food trucks will be at the event and Dos Sueños will playing live music.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Sunday, July 11, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for frosty brews and shopping

Visit Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.

Moombah Saturday Nights at Sky Bar

Swing by the Sky Bar and get some Moombah dancing vibes. DJ Cesco will be performing this Saturday.

Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Saturday, July 10, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit Sky Bar Tucson Facebook event for more information.

Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner

Join Little Anthony's Diner for a free classic car show hosted by DJ John. 

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway

When: Saturdays, July 10 and 24, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.

Zona Libre Outdoor Concert

Hear live music performed by Zona Libre at St. Philips Plaza.

Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Saturday, July 10, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the St. Philips Plaza Facebook event page for more information

Sycamore July Food Truck Roundup

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and visit the park for a food truck roundup and grab something to munch on from The Curry PotGigi's FusionTaco'QuetaTracy's Irresistible CheesecakesMeatball MadnessLahaina’s Shave Ice and DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean

Where: Sycamore Park, 7442 E. Sycamore Park Blvd.

When: Sunday, July 11, 4:30-7 p.m.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner

Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Saturdays, July 10, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.

Indoor Yoga with Cats

Meow! Stretch out with the kitties on your mat and have some furry fun at El Jefe Cat Lounge. 

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Sunday, July 11, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $18

Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon. 

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Sculpture Scavenger Hunt Drive 

Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.

Cost: Free

Check out this list of public art for more information.

Tumamoc Hill

Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.

Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.

The Loop 

Take a walk or bike ride along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop which extends 130 miles through Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. The Loop is made up of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway. 

Visit the Pima County website for more information and safety guidelines

Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗

Carpool Movie: "Selena"

Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Selena."

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road

When: Wednesday, July 7, 8-10 p.m.

Cost: $20 per vehicle

Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.

Drive-in Movie: "The Sandlot"

Smalls! Hop on the car and get watch a summer favorite with friends and family. 

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road

When: Thursday, July 8, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $20 per vehicle

Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.

Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market

Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento

When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping

Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.

Kids 🎈

Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!

Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive

When: Zoom workshop happens Saturday, July 10, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.

Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members

Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.

Coloring fun with #ThisIsTucson 

De-stress with #ThisisTucson coloring pages made by illustrator Chiara Bautista! Use the links below to download the free pages for printing and coloring fun. 

