This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Cultivate Tucson Holiday Pop-up
Shop tons of local makers and artists at Cultivate Tucson online with local pick-up locations as well as by-appointment, weekday and weekend shopping hours.
When: Through Jan. 3, 2021
Where: MSA Annex, 267. S. Avenida del Convento
Visit the Cultivate Tucson website and Facebook for more information.
AARP Virtual Concerts: UArizona Low Brass Quartet
Enjoy tuba and trombone classical music with the UArizona Low Brass Quartet. This event will be recorded live at Catalyst Arts and Maker Space and will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the AARP and SAACA Facebook pages.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and AARP Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Holiday Cooking Class with Chef Todd Siccolo
Take your holiday meal to a new level with Chef Todd Siccolo of Westward Look in this virtual cooking class. Chef Todd will take you through steps to create a pomegranate and cinnamon braised pork shank with butternut squash and currant hash.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Town of Oro Valley and SAACA Facebook event page for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook Live performance by local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Decorative Cupcake Liners with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Join Sahuarita Parks and Recreation and upcycle your holiday cupcake liners. Kids can create a festive holiday craft using household items with a step-by-step virtual tutorial.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Learn How to Bake Barrio Bread at home
Barrio Bread's Don Guerra has digital bread-making courses you can purchase.
Cost: Bread-making classes cost $30 but there is a free pizza crust recipe available as well.
Visit breadlessons.com for more information.
Coloring fun with #ThisIsTucson
De-stress with #ThisisTucson coloring pages made by illustrator Chiara Bautista! Use the links below to download the free pages for printing and coloring fun.
Mildred & Dildred Free Coloring Downloads
Bored? Head to Mildred & Dildred's website for some free downloads, including a fun cactus paper doll!
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Community Food Bank Distribution
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have it's last drive-thru food distribution of 2020 at Kino Sports Complex. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Thursday, Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to noon.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona website for more information.
Christmas Eve Service
Mission Church and Redemption Tucson are hosting two outdoor Christmas Eve candelight services which you can attend from your car at the MSA Annex festival grounds, or outdoors with physically distanced seating in the Annex patio. Parking and seating are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis.
When: Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free
Visit the Christmas Eve Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
Watch "The Nightmare Before Christmas" outdoors at The Loft Cinema. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own. Seating is limited.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 23-24 and Saturday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25
Visit The Loft Cinema Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Holiday Mexican Arts Market
Shop a variety of exquisite Mata Ortiz pottery, Oaxacan woodcarvings and vibrant Zapotec rugs. Hundreds of handcrafted items will be available for purchase during this event. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
Where: Western National Parks Association, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive
When: Dec. 23-Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Western National Parks Association Facebook event page for more information.
After Christmas Break at Three Canyons Beer and Wine Garden
Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden will be featuring Corey Spector at their beautiful spacious venue with outdoor seating, food, beer and wine.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 26, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Reservations available
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Soul Food Wednesday at Hotel Congress
Celebrate the holidays with great food, drinks and maybe a last minute stocking stuffer from one of the amazing vendors at Hotel Congress. This outdoor event will have jams from DJ Shrek, plenty of open space, heaters and hot drinks. Face masks and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Snow Globe Santa at the Oro Valley Marketplace
Take selfies with the Snow Globe Santa and visit the warm glow of the holiday tree.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop Yoga at Playground
YogaOasis brings you rooftop yoga with beautiful city views as you stretch out on your mat under the stars.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $10, bring your mat
Visit the Playground Bar & Lounge Facebook event page for more information.
Poinsettia Fundraiser Shopping at Green Things
Shop for the perfect poinsettia at Green Things Nursery and support local nonprofits at the same time. The nursery has partnered with several Tucson organizations and will give back a percentage of poinsettia purchases to support their work. Visit the Green Things Facebook page to see all the participating organizations and print out a coupon for the one you wish to support with your purchase.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit the Green Things Facebook page for more information.
Sahuarita Lights Walk Through
Sahuarita Town Hall put up their holiday lights! Stroll through the warm glowing lights in the open-air and take family selfies for the holidays.
When: Nightly through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
Visit the Town of Sahuarita Facebook event page for more information.
ZooLights 2020: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa and warm up your hands as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with the sights and sounds of the season at this Tucson holiday tradition.
When: Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30, with timed admission at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $7-$11, Zoo members get $3 off admission.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Desert Nights Downtown Lights
Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 150 street trees tightly wrapped with lights and dozens of decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson.
When: Nightly through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Sunday Stroll and Roll
The walk begins at the Beyond-Tucson booth located near the restrooms. Attendees will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the 2-mile walk.
Where: Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 27, 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, on your fifth time participating in the Sunday Stroll and Roll, you receive a $5 token that can be used at the Heirloom Farmers Market
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
The Loop
The Chuck Huckelberry Loop extends 130 miles through Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. The Loop is made up of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway. Take a walk or ride as the weather cools down.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County website for more information and safety guidelines.