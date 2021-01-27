This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Stuck At Home Comedy Show Digital Edition
Get some comedic relief by watching Tucson Improv Movement's comedy sketches and scenes on Facebook Live.
When: Friday, Jan. 29, 7-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$10
Visit the Tucson Improv Movement Facebook event page for more information.
Stream of Consciousness with Surly Wench on Twitch
Join DJ Stubbie for a musical stream of consciousness. Watch and listen to an eclectic mix of new and old alt, indie and new wave music and everything in between.
When: Sunday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page and Twitch channel for more information.
Ten Minutes with Unscrewed Theatre
Jump online and watch Unscrewed Theater's Dawn McMillan and Jacklyn Uweh make things up and be ridiculous with online shenanigans on Facebook Live.
When: Friday, Jan. 29, 10-10:15 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Unscrewed Theatre Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Introduction to Aravaipa Canyon
Learn about The Nature Conservancy’s Aravaipa Canyon Preserve and the work of the Sky Island Alliance on the preserve. You will see photos of the gorgeous canyon, wildlife and volunteers having fun!
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Order Up! Cockroaches and Termites
Take a virtual class on Zoom and learn about the under-appreciated, vilified and misunderstood creepy crawlies. Kids will discover insects and arachnids, covering key characteristics, habits and species found in Southern Arizona.
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Pet-A-Rama with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Kids can enjoy a fun and educational virtual event to learn about dogs, pets, fish and birds. Watch pre-recorded videos about different pets on the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Community Helper Grab 'n Go Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun, community helper themed, activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-7. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask for to get your activity bag.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 9 -10 a.m.
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first come, first served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Zoppé Family Circus Live at the Drive-In
Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and acrobatics at the drive-in big top. This much-loved annual event amazes kids and adults with its old-world charm and humor.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 131 S. Linda Ave.
When: Through Jan. 31
Cost: $49 and up per vehicle
Visit the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Frozen II"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Frozen II" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Drew Cooper at St. Philip's Plaza
Listen to live music on an outside stage at St. Philip's Plaza, while you dine at Union, Reforma or Proof this weekend.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Crepes, Crafts and Doggos on the Patio
Enjoy tasty crepes from Planet of the Crepes, while sipping on a beer from AZ Beer House. Planet of the Crepes will also be offering pup crepes for your furry friend on their pet-friendly patio.
Where: AZ Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Friday, Jan. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for beer and crepes
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Final Approach at Three Canyon
Final Approach performs at this beautiful spacious venue with outdoor seating, food, beer and wine.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Friday, Jan. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Reservations available
Tanque Verde Center Art and Crafts Festival
Take a stroll and shop around for one-of-a-kind treasures created by local artists, like jewelry, framed art, photography, metal art, flagstone signs, yard art and more fun things.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday-Sunday, Jan. 29-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the First Impression Ironworks Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Sundance Film Festival"
Watch Sundance Film Festival selections outdoors at The Loft Cinema. Social distancing will be required and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own. Seating is limited.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Jan 28-Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25
Visit The Loft Cinema's website for more information.
Mamma Coal at Borderland's Patio Stage
Visit Borderlands Brewing Company for some country and western music from Alvin Blaine and Mamma Coal.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Friday, Jan. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews
Visit the Borderlands Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Music and Brews at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Enjoy brews, a food truck and live music from Corey Spector with outdoor and indoor seating. Bring your well-behaved pup to experience the fun along with you.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews
Visit the MotoSonora Facebook event page for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Tailgate Sidewalk Live Music Series
Listen to live music from Little House of Funk on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
P.D. Ronstadt & the Company at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
When: Sunday, Jan. 31, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
The County Line and BBQ at the Vineyard
Listen to live country music from the County Line and eat some amazing BBQ from Fork U at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Outdoor Concert Series: Book Sample
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Brook Sample.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.