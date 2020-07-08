This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Artist Takeover Series: Lisa Falk
Throughout the upcoming weeks, various grantee local artists will take over the Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona Instagram account to share their art and projects so the community can get a look into their world.
When: Wednesday, June 8, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Free Guided Meditations
Feeling stressed? UAZ Campus Health Service is offering free 20-30 minutes guided meditations on Zoom.
When: Mondays-Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit UAZ Campus Health Service Facebook event page for more information.
Sonoran Tamales de Elote
Learn how to make summer tamales with buttery corn, rajas de chile verde tatemado (roasted green chile) and melty queso fresco.
When: Wednesday, July 8, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: $28 for members and $35 for non-members
Visit Tucson Botanical Gardens Facebook event page for more information.
Explore Southern Arizona with the Attractions Passport
As attractions reopen, your book of fun discounts has been extended to Nov. 15. Enjoy two-for-one admissions and discounts to more than 100 shops, museums, attractions and more! Visit Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance for more information.
Online Bread Baking Class
Pop in to The Garden Kitchen for a hands-on baking class on Zoom! You will learn the proper mixing techniques, kneading and other essential skills to make crisp, crackling bread at-home. Recipes include naan flatbread, soda bread, whole wheat bread and more!
When: Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Sky Island Coffee Break: Seeking Sky Island Springs
Join the next "Coffee Break" with Sky Island Alliance staff to learn about how springs bring life to the Sky Island region and what it will take to save springs for generations. You will go on a virtual tour of springs in the U.S. and Mexico and listen to stories about Sky Island waters.
When: Thursday, July 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, register using the "Tickets" link on the Facebook events page to access the Zoom link.
Visit Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Macrame Double Plant Hanger Workshop
Take a guided online class with Creative Kind to create a macrame plant hanger. Learn basic knots that you will be able to use over and over to create many different macrame pieces.
When: Thursday, July 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
The Fineline Revisited on Twitch
Until Surly Wench reopens, watch the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited to dance out those quarantine blues.
When: Saturday, July 11, 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Cost: Free, watch on twitch
Visit Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Audubon's Virtual Flyway, Free to Fly: Ask an Expert
Tucson Audubon Society and American Bird Conservancy are hosting a zoom panel discussion on how to save the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Learn from the experts about threats and rollbacks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the proposed bill to save migratory birds and how we can all get involved. Come with questions for the Q&A afterwards.
When: Friday, July 10, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Tucson Audubon Society and American Bird Conservancy Facebook event for more information.
Gardening Tips with Tucson Park and Recreation
Watch Tucson Parks and Recreation Director, Brent Dennis as he transforms an old fountain into a lush oasis. Get some simple tips for sprucing up your garden.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Park and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Om Yoga
Om Yoga is offering livestream classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy & Me.
Find more information on the Om Yoga website.
Cloth Diaper Webinar
Join the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona and to learn how to use cloth diapers and how to receive a kit. Registration required.
When: Thursday, July 9, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, you will receive a link to the webinar 24 hours before the start time
Visit Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Stream Classes with Yoga Connection
Yoga Connection offer several classes you can stream from your home. Classes include meditation, ZY Qigong, back care yoga and more!
When: See schedule here.
Cost: $7-$10 for drop-in classes.
Visit Yoga Connection website for more information.
Pandemic Parenting: Planning For Fall Webinar
Join a webinar for worried parents regarding childcare and schooling options this fall and learn about in-home educator services from Trusting Connections. All live participants will be entered to win a $100 Trusting Connections gift certificate.
When: Thursday, July 9, 7–8 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Trusting Connections Nanny Agency Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Virtual Tie-Dye, Bleach Dye and Ice Dye Workshop
Creative Kind will teach you basics of all three dyeing techniques. You will need tea towels, cloth napkins, t-shirts, tanks, bandannas, hats or other fabrics you want to dye for this colorful workshop.
When: Saturday, July 11, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Desert Window: Live Streaming Class
Join Creative Juice for a Facebook live paint class. Learn how to paint a beautiful desert window with the kids!
When: Wednesday, July 8, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free class, supply kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Midsummer Literacy and Arts Extravaganza
Watch a theatrical story with your kids that includes literacy, art and tons of fun!
When: Now thru July 15
Cost: Free
Visit the Fox Tucson Theatre website for more information.
Virtual T-Shirt Workshop
Are your kids bored with their clothes? Kids can learn how to repurpose an old t-shirt into a new one with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation members.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Saturday Food Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a emergency food distribution in the parking lot of Faith Tabernacle for those who cannot make the weekday distributions in Tucson. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Faith Tabernacle, 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, July 11, 7-9 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "The Great Outdoors"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "The Great Outdoors" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, July 12, 8:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
"Spaceballs" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
May the schwartz be with you! Drive-in for an out-of-this-world 1980s comedy at El Toro Flicks downtown. Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 8, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"West Side Story" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Watch a musical about a modern day Romeo and Juliet on the streets of New York.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, July 12, 6:15- 10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.