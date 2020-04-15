Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

There are still a ton of fun things to do in Tucson while you are following the Arizona coronavirus guidelines to stay home.

This week is filled with performances, music, painting, crafting, interactive videos, fitness, storytimes, shopping and more!

Things change quickly during the coronavirus pandemic so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.

Keep Arizona Brewing Virtual Beer Festival

Cheers! Don't miss this beer-lovers oasis at the BYOB virtual Arizona Craft Beer Festival! Enjoy flavorful craft beers from 20+ local breweries (select breweries are open for take-out, curb-side service and delivery). Join the festival live on Facebook and YouTube Saturday. The event includes brewer interviews, virtual tours, music streams, swag and more!

When: Saturday, April 18, 2-6 p.m.

Visit the Arizona Craft Beer Festival website for more information. 

Celebrate 90 years of the Fox Tucson Theatre

Join Fox Theatre in a virtual party for nine days! Fox Theatre will highlight one decade per day. Don't miss an opportunity to be entertained by artists who have visited the Fox stage. 

When: Through Sunday, April 19

Cost:  Free

Visit the Fox Theatre Facebook page for more information. 

Tiger Queens Virtual Happy Hour

Wear your best animal print attire and grab a brew at your local Tap & Bottle for a virtual happy hour with Brunch Babes.  

When: Wednesday, April 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $3, limited to 35 people

Visit Brunch Babe's Facebook page for more information. 

Online Family Friday: Tie-Dye

Sign up for a family-friendly interactive online class with Creative Kind. Learn a  variety of ways to create fun and interesting patterns with tie-dye. 

When: Friday, April 17, 2-2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free 

Visit Creative Kind's Facebook page for more information. 

Family Play with Playformance 

Have some fun in your living room with the crew from Playformance. This  interactive event will include songs, games, finger plays, books, laughs and more!

When: Saturday, April 18, 10-10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free, donations accepted 

Visit Playformance's Facebook page for more information.

Club Congress TV performances

Join Club Congress for free livestreaming performances throughout the week. 

When: Various times

Cost: Free

Visit the Club Congress Facebook page for more information. 

Virtual 2020 Spring Made in Tucson Market

Shop with 120 local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. The artists and merchants have made their websites available for you to shop online for the month of April and beyond.

When: Now thru April 30

Visit the Made in Tucson Market Facebook event for more information. 

Paint Citrus Fruit with Creative Juice  

Grab a friend or the kids and follow our instructor's step by step instructions and create your own beautiful masterpiece!

When: Sunday, April 19, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: Free class, supply kits are available for purchase

Visit Creative Juice's Facebook page for more information. 

Paint Your Pet with Tipsy Picassos

Join Tipsy Picassos for some online fun and paint your pet! Supplies and kits are available for purchase. Kids are more than welcome to join in on the fun too! 

When: Saturday, April 18, 4 p.m.

Cost: Class is free and supplies are available for purchase

Visit Tipsy Picasso's Facebook page for more information.

Free Fair Housing Orientation

Learn the basics of fair housing with online classes! This workshop offers an overview of Fair Housing Laws in the U.S. Attendees will acquire an understanding of the Federal and State of Az Fair Housing Laws and the current topics relevant to fair housing. At the conclusion of this course, attendees will get a certificate of attendance.

When: Monday, April 20, 10-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit Southwest Fair Housing Council for more information. 

Live Parenting Support with Q&A

If your the kids are driving you crazy and you need some advice, 4Tucson Education is hosting a live Facebook event to give you some tools and information.

When: Monday, April 20, 9-10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit 4Tucson Education for more information.

Virtual Parent Group

De-stress with other local parents in a fun interactive virtual workshop. Whether you need to have adult interaction or just need to vent about your stress and fears. You can join from a desktop, laptop, tablet or phone. You will need a Google account and you may need to download the Google Meet App if using a phone, but it is free software. 

When: Monday, April 20, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit Pima County Parenting Coalition for more information.

High Intensity Interval Training Virtual Class

Join an all-levels fitness online class with DeeDee's Dynamic Fitness. The class includes high intensity interval training bodyweight exercises.

When: Monday, April 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $2-$10

Visit DeeDee's Dynamic Fitness Facebook page for more information.

Online Crooked Yoga

Crooked Yoga is now on YouTube! Unwind from the week with instructors Hanna Hero, Julie Vernon and more every Saturday on YouTube. Stop by the brewery after class to pick-up some crowlers to cool off. 

When: Saturday, April 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free class, donations accepted

Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook page for more information. 

Floor Polish Cardio Party-O!

Floor Polish is livestreaming all kinds of classes. Tune in for the studio's classic Cardio-Party-O!

When: Friday, April 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $7 and up, sign up here

Visit Floor Polish's website for more information. 

Centerline Movement 

Join Centerline Movement with livestreaming through Zoom. Classes are scheduled seven days a week. Donations accepted.

Visit Centerline Movement Facebook page for more information. 

Breakout Studio

Breakout Studio is offering online classes through their YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more. 

Visit Breakout Studio Facebook page for more information. 

Zoo To You

Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogsFacebookInstagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. 

When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Cost: Free

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.  

Yoga 4 Youth

Yoga Oasis' Yoga 4 Youth program is offering virtual classes throughout the school year for kids ages 4-12. Classes include practicing poses, short meditations, learning to breathe through situations, playing games, journaling, partner yoga and stories of yoga. 

When: Thursdays April 16, 23, 30 and May 7, 4:15-5:15 p.m. 

Cost: $13 for a single class ​or $80 for a seven-week session of online classes via Zoom.

Visit the Yoga Oasis website for more information. 

Livestreaming butterfly pavilion

Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.  

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Watch the butterfly webcam here.  

Make Way for Books Online Storytime

Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities. 

When: April 15-18, 10:30-11 a.m. 

Cost: Free

Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.  

Mildred and Dildred

Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily. 

Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information. 

Pima County Library children's e-reading room

The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.

Cost: Free

Check out some of the library's read-along options

See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media

While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome. 

Cost: Free

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.  