There are still a ton of fun things to do in Tucson while you are following the Arizona coronavirus guidelines to stay home.
This week is filled with performances, music, painting, crafting, interactive videos, fitness, storytimes, shopping and more!
Things change quickly during the coronavirus pandemic so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.
Keep Arizona Brewing Virtual Beer Festival
Cheers! Don't miss this beer-lovers oasis at the BYOB virtual Arizona Craft Beer Festival! Enjoy flavorful craft beers from 20+ local breweries (select breweries are open for take-out, curb-side service and delivery). Join the festival live on Facebook and YouTube Saturday. The event includes brewer interviews, virtual tours, music streams, swag and more!
When: Saturday, April 18, 2-6 p.m.
Visit the Arizona Craft Beer Festival website for more information.
Celebrate 90 years of the Fox Tucson Theatre
Join Fox Theatre in a virtual party for nine days! Fox Theatre will highlight one decade per day. Don't miss an opportunity to be entertained by artists who have visited the Fox stage.
When: Through Sunday, April 19
Cost: Free
Visit the Fox Theatre Facebook page for more information.
Tiger Queens Virtual Happy Hour
Wear your best animal print attire and grab a brew at your local Tap & Bottle for a virtual happy hour with Brunch Babes.
When: Wednesday, April 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $3, limited to 35 people
Visit Brunch Babe's Facebook page for more information.
Online Family Friday: Tie-Dye
Sign up for a family-friendly interactive online class with Creative Kind. Learn a variety of ways to create fun and interesting patterns with tie-dye.
When: Friday, April 17, 2-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook page for more information.
Family Play with Playformance
Have some fun in your living room with the crew from Playformance. This interactive event will include songs, games, finger plays, books, laughs and more!
When: Saturday, April 18, 10-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit Playformance's Facebook page for more information.
Club Congress TV performances
Join Club Congress for free livestreaming performances throughout the week.
When: Various times
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook page for more information.
Virtual 2020 Spring Made in Tucson Market
Shop with 120 local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. The artists and merchants have made their websites available for you to shop online for the month of April and beyond.
When: Now thru April 30
Visit the Made in Tucson Market Facebook event for more information.
Paint Citrus Fruit with Creative Juice
Grab a friend or the kids and follow our instructor's step by step instructions and create your own beautiful masterpiece!
When: Sunday, April 19, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free class, supply kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice's Facebook page for more information.
Paint Your Pet with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for some online fun and paint your pet! Supplies and kits are available for purchase. Kids are more than welcome to join in on the fun too!
When: Saturday, April 18, 4 p.m.
Cost: Class is free and supplies are available for purchase
Visit Tipsy Picasso's Facebook page for more information.
Free Fair Housing Orientation
Learn the basics of fair housing with online classes! This workshop offers an overview of Fair Housing Laws in the U.S. Attendees will acquire an understanding of the Federal and State of Az Fair Housing Laws and the current topics relevant to fair housing. At the conclusion of this course, attendees will get a certificate of attendance.
When: Monday, April 20, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Southwest Fair Housing Council for more information.
Live Parenting Support with Q&A
If your the kids are driving you crazy and you need some advice, 4Tucson Education is hosting a live Facebook event to give you some tools and information.
When: Monday, April 20, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit 4Tucson Education for more information.
Virtual Parent Group
De-stress with other local parents in a fun interactive virtual workshop. Whether you need to have adult interaction or just need to vent about your stress and fears. You can join from a desktop, laptop, tablet or phone. You will need a Google account and you may need to download the Google Meet App if using a phone, but it is free software.
When: Monday, April 20, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County Parenting Coalition for more information.
High Intensity Interval Training Virtual Class
Join an all-levels fitness online class with DeeDee's Dynamic Fitness. The class includes high intensity interval training bodyweight exercises.
When: Monday, April 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $2-$10
Visit DeeDee's Dynamic Fitness Facebook page for more information.
Online Crooked Yoga
Crooked Yoga is now on YouTube! Unwind from the week with instructors Hanna Hero, Julie Vernon and more every Saturday on YouTube. Stop by the brewery after class to pick-up some crowlers to cool off.
When: Saturday, April 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free class, donations accepted
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook page for more information.
Floor Polish Cardio Party-O!
Floor Polish is livestreaming all kinds of classes. Tune in for the studio's classic Cardio-Party-O!
When: Friday, April 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $7 and up, sign up here
Visit Floor Polish's website for more information.
Centerline Movement
Join Centerline Movement with livestreaming through Zoom. Classes are scheduled seven days a week. Donations accepted.
Visit Centerline Movement Facebook page for more information.
Breakout Studio
Breakout Studio is offering online classes through their YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more.
Visit Breakout Studio Facebook page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Yoga 4 Youth
Yoga Oasis' Yoga 4 Youth program is offering virtual classes throughout the school year for kids ages 4-12. Classes include practicing poses, short meditations, learning to breathe through situations, playing games, journaling, partner yoga and stories of yoga.
When: Thursdays April 16, 23, 30 and May 7, 4:15-5:15 p.m.
Cost: $13 for a single class or $80 for a seven-week session of online classes via Zoom.
Visit the Yoga Oasis website for more information.
Livestreaming butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: April 15-18, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily.
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.