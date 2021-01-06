This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Virtual Mural Tour with Ignacio Garcia
Do you love murals? See a special mini-documentary about muralist Ignacio Garcia, whose work can be found all around Tucson, on Facebook Live.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 6, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and AARP Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Sips with Scientists: Cam Juárez of Saguaro National Park
Join the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for an adult virtual and educational happy hour. This week meet Cam Juárez, the Community Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Saguaro National Park to learn more about this Tucson treasure.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Zoom Class: Mastering Macarons with Pastry Chef Gina Skelton
Learn the art and science of macaron baking with Executive Pastry Chef Gina Skelton. She will share her secrets and tips and guide you through a step-by-step process to create this delicate cookie.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Online Painting: Watercolor Pet Pawtraits
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvas are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 4 p.m.
Cost: $30, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Stream of Consciousness with Surly Wench on Twitch
Join DJ Stubbie for a musical stream of consciousness. Watch and listen to some old, some new and some things in between.
When: Sunday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit theiFacebook event page and Twitch channel for more information.
Kids 🎈
Online Musical Mantis Story Time
Learn and sing with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum! During this virtual story time, kids will learn about this amazing arthropod and many fun musical instruments.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Saguaro Tales
Kids can listen to tall tales of a fun favorite succulent, the saguaro! Learn about all the animals and plants that depend on it and how to help saguaros reach for the sky.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Order Up! Cockroaches and Termites
Take a virtual class on Zoom and learn about the under-appreciated, vilified and misunderstood creepy crawlies. Kids will discover insects and arachnids, covering key characteristics, habits and species found in Southern Arizona.
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Zoppé Family Circus Live at the Drive-In
Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and acrobatics at the drive-in big top. This much-loved annual event amazes kids and adults with its old-world charm and humor.
Where: MSA Annex festival grounds, 131 S. Linda Ave.
When: Jan. 15-31
Cost: $49 and up per vehicle
Visit the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Toy Story 4"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Toy Story 4" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Drive In: R&B Jams with Little House of Funk
Drive-in for some of Little House of Funk's Sonoran soul, blues and a mix of R&B jams and beats.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Jan. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 per vehicle
Visit The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley Facebook event page for more information.
Winter Grab 'n Go Fall Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-6. Parents can drive-up to the the east parking lot by building 2, beginning at 9 a.m. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask for to get your activity bag.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first come, first served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
"Dumbo" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Have some high flying fun at El Toro Flicks! Cruise downtown and watch your favorite little elephant on the bib screen at the drive-in.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
One Stop Recycle Drop at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Start the New Year by cleaning out the clutter! Stop by Sahuarita Parks and Recreation with non-perishable bagged, boxed food and select household appliances.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, some appliances may have a fee for shredding or recycling
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Cars, Coffee and Crepes
Get ready for some roaring engines with Tucson Cars & Coffee. Grab some tasty crepes and hot coffee as you stroll through these shiny beauties.
Where: Planet of the Crepes, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop YogaHour with YogaOasis at Playground
Grab your mat and join YogaOasis for rooftop yoga at the scenic Playground Bar & Lounge.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: See the January month schedule
Visit the Playground Bar & Lounge and YogaOasis Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Live patio music with Jaliya at the Vineyard
Listen to live blues, jazz and African contemporary music at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Listen to some of your favorite classic rock music by The Beatles, Stones, CCR, Eagles, Kinks, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel and more!
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and tasty bites
Visit the KT Klassics and Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza has resumed Saturday and Sunday markets. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items this outdoor local market.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks required.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursdays, Jan. 7 and 21, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.