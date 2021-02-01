Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities this month. Check out open-air events, drive-thru events, virtual tutorials, art shows, car shows and more free events happening in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
Virtual Free Events 📲
Prep and Pastry Bloody Mary Tutorial
Learn how to make Prep and Pastry's bloody Mary at home.
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pastry's Instagram for more information.
February Virtual Astro Salon
Join Ninth House for a free Zoom! Astro Salons are an informal way to learn and practice your astrology chart-reading skills with people at all skill levels.
When: Friday, Feb. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Adventures in Birding: The Challenges of Sparrows
Hey bird lovers! Enjoy an online event featuring presentations, discussions on the world of birding, including ways to improve your birding skills, birding hot spots, the lives of birds and identification challenges.
When: Thursday, Feb. 11, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Exploring High Elevation Springs at Saguaro National Park
Hosted by Don Swann and Dan Beckman from Saguaro National Park, this discussion will focus on efforts to learn more about high elevation springs: finding previously undocumented springs and rare plants, assessments, history, and where the water comes from
When: Thursday, Feb. 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook Live performance of local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
New Jams and Beats with DJ Mother Tierra
Get up and dance! Enjoy soul food Wednesdays with bumpin jams and faves from DJ Mother Tierra.
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Cast Iron Chicken Casserole
Join Prep and Pastry for a step-by-step tutorial. Learn how to make a one-pot cast iron casserole big enough for the whole family.
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pasty's Instagram for more information.
Virtual Palomino Nights presents Santa Pachita
Get ready to salsa! Watch a special livestream performance by Santa Pachita at Plaza Palomino.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
For the kids 🚸
Bats Incredible with Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Discover the joy of the desert alongside expert Desert Museum educators and scientists. During this online event you will learn all about the wonderful world of bats!
When: Tuesday, Feb. 9, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Dinosaurs of the Sonoran Desert
Using museum artifacts, learn how the Arizona State Sonorasaurus was discovered. Discover footprints, femurs and other fossils and peek into the lives of the creatures that once roamed the area.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 16, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Watercolor with Tucson Parks and Rec
Learn how to watercolor from home using simple techniques taught by Director of Tucson Parks and Recreation, Brent Dennis.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Make snow at home with Oro Valley Parks and Rec
Take a virtual workshop with the staff of Oro Valley Parks and Rec. Kids will have a few laughs and learn how to make snow at home.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Free open air 😷 and drive-thru 🚗
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Whose Blues Band at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, Feb. 4, 6-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Bruch at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
After 7 Live at the Vineyard
Listen to live music from After 7 and sip on some wine at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Live Outdoor Music Series
Sit around the heaters and listen to live music from Final Approach Band on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free, remember to bring your lawn chair
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Listen to some of your favorite classic rock music by The Beatles, Stones, CCR, Eagles, Kinks, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel and more!
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 1-4 p.m.
Visit the KT Klassics and Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
Mamma Coal at Borderland's Patio Stage
Listen to outdoor tunes from Mamma Coal at one of Tucson's best microbreweries. Social distancing is required at this event.
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit Mamma Coal and Borderlands Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Free February Hike in the Tortolita Mountains
Explore the spectacular Tortolita Mountains on a guided hike. Guides will lead participants along trails while talking about fun features and creatures of the Sonoran Desert. Spots are limited and registration is required.
Where: Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Beyond-Tucson and Marana Parks and Recreation page for more information.
Cars and Coffee: Classic Muscle
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free casual car meet. This month, Obsessions Car Club will feature classic muscle cars. Free coffee will be provided or bring your own.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Thursday Night Live: A Singer-Songwriter Showcase
Enjoy a night with local and regional singer-songwriters as they showcase their original songs.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, Feb. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, Reservations are available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Dogs in the Drive Thru
Bring your pup through the Chick-fil-A drive thru at Ina and Thornydale and receive a free treat. Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue will be at the restaurant with their pup ambassadors from 11 to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
When: Monday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 3943 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free, no purchase necessary
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt Drive
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.