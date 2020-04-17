There are still a ton of fun things to do in Tucson while you are following the Arizona coronavirus guidelines to stay home.
Save your money and don't miss the FREE performances, music, painting, crafting, fitness, storytimes this month!
Things change quickly during the coronavirus pandemic so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.
Celebrate 90 years of the Fox Tucson Theatre
Join Fox Theatre in a virtual party for nine days! Fox Theatre will highlight one decade per day. Don't miss an opportunity to be entertained by these artists who have visited the Fox stage.
When: now thru Sunday, April 19
Cost: Free
Visit the Fox Theatre Facebook page for more information.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: April 15-18, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Paint a Cherry Blossom Tree
Take a step-by-step acrylic painting online at Arte Bella's YouTube page.
Cost: Free
Visit Arte Bella's Facebook page for more information.
Cat-urday Live
While you're stuck at home, why not spend some time watching adorable kittens! Southern Arizona Cat Rescue will be playing with 11 kittens on Facebook Live. You will also get a sneak peek of feeding time for the foster moms' bottle babies.
When: Saturday, April 18, 11-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Facebook event page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Coloring fun with #ThisIsTucson
De-stress with #ThisisTucson coloring pages made by illustrator Chiara Bautista! Use the links below to download the free pages for printing and coloring fun.
Color with Fitz from the Arizona Daily Star
Break out the gel pens, markers and watercolors! Arizona Daily Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and illustrator Chiara Bautista made a collection of 12 coloring pages to keep you busy and entertained. Download the pages here.
Live Parenting Support with Q&A
If your the kids are driving you crazy and you need some advice, 4Tucson Education is hosting a live Facebook event to give you some tools and information.
When: Monday, April 20, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit 4Tucson Education for more information.
Virtual Parent Group
De-stress with other local parents in a fun interactive virtual workshop. Whether you need to have adult interaction or just need to vent about your stress and fears. You can join from a desktop, laptop, tablet or phone. You will need a Google account and you may need to download the Hangouts Meet App if using a phone, but it is free software.
When: Monday, April 20, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County Parenting Coalition for more information.
Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts
Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members.
Cost: Free
Visit Boxing Incorporated Facebook page for more information.
Mr. Boogie Woogie's birthday bash
Join Mr. Boogie Woogie and his piano for a Facebook livestream performance this weekend.
When: Saturday, April 18, noon to 12:50 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Mr. Boogie Woogie's Facebook page for more information.
When the Boat was Blown Off Course at Fox Theatre
Watch a theatrical story with your kids that offers highly effective tools to help them with home quarantine. Catch this event on Fox Theatre's Facebook page.
When: Tuesday, April 21, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Fox Theatre's Facebook event page for more information.
Biosphere 2 Presents Virtual EarthFest 2020
Join virtual events featuring Biosphere 2 research teams, biospherians, 5K virtual walks of historic Biosphere 2 property, presentations from local SARSEF students and more! Catch the virtual events on their Facebook and YouTube pages.
When: Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit Biosphere 2 Facebook event for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook live performance of local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, April 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Online Crafty Hour: Stained Glass Watercolor
Grab a watercolor pallet, paper, masking tape and learn how to create a beautiful paper stained glass craft. Make sure to register for class so you receive the Zoom link to follow along.
When: Wednesday, April 22, 4-5 p.m.
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook event page for more information.
Free Yoga with podFLOW2
Join Chelsea Ervin for a free podFLOW2 class hosted by Yoga Pod Tucson. This interactive class will be available on Zoom.
When: Thursday, April 23 and 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Visit Yoga Pod Tucson's Facebook event page for more information.
Nintendo Trivia Live with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Calling all gamers! Join Crooked Tooth for their first Nintendo Trivia game live on Zoom. Trivia rounds will include Zelda, Pokemon, Mario Bros. and more.
When: Thursday, April 23, 7-9 p.m.
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Ready, Set, School!
Caviglia-Arivaca Library will host this new school readiness program every Friday for the next 8 weeks. Kids ages 4 to 5 can build school-ready skills through stories, songs and interactive learning activities.
When: Fridays, April 24 thru June 5, 10-10:45 a.m.
Visit Caviglia-Arivaca Library's Facebook event page for more information.
Online Family Friday: Tin Can Planter
Learn how to create a planter out of a tin can with items from home. You will need a tin can/coffee can, paint, paper, crayons, plant, soil, glue stick or hot glue.
When: Friday, April 24, 2-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, register here to receive a zoom link.
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook event page for more information.
Family Play with Playformance
Have some fun in your living room with the crew from Playformance. This interactive event will include songs, games, finger plays, books, laughs and more!
When: Saturday, April 18 and 25, 10-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit Playformance's Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Body Positive Book Club
Join a virtual book club! Join a talk about body positivity and having the right mindset. The club will be discussing Rachel Hollis's, "Girl Wash Your Face!"
When: Saturday, April 25, 10-11 a.m.
Visit Inspired Fitness's Facebook event page for more information.
Paint Bessie with Creative Juice
Paint a friendly cow on Facebook live with Creative Juice.
When: Sunday, April 26, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, but if you need supplies, painting kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice's Facebook event page for more information.
Pilates class with Tucson Parks & Rec
Join Lana Butler as she guides you through a condensed Pilates class.
When: Anytime, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Cost:
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
More information here.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.
Livestreaming butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.