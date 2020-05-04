This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Pima Association of Governments. Young children are among the hard-to-count populations in the U.S. census. Newborns to school age count, too. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
There are still a ton of fun things to do in Tucson while you are following the Arizona coronavirus guidelines to stay home.
Save your money and don't miss the FREE performances, music, painting, crafting, fitness, storytimes this month!
Things change quickly during the coronavirus pandemic so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.
Prep and Pastry Bloody Mary Tutorial
Learn how to make Prep and Pastry's bloody Mary at home.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pastry's Instagram for more information.
Learn to plant a lemon tree
Join 9-year-old Jamie as she shows you the steps she takes to plant her lemon tree through the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
May the Fourth Be With You with Creative Juice
Join a live Facebook class with Creative Juice and create a Star Wars inspired painting.
When: Monday, May 4, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free class, but supply kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice's Facebook page for more information.
Club Congress TV performances
Join Club Congress for free livestreaming performances throughout the week.
When: Various times
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook more information.
Virtual Recycling Q&A
Do you have questions about recycling in Tucson? Join the virtual presentation and then ask questions about what you can and cannot put in your recycle bin.
When: Tuesday, May 12, 3-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Environmental Services Facebook page for more information.
Happy Hour with Whiskey Treats livestream
Grab your favorite happy-hour drink and join Brett for some Whiskey Treats songs!
When: Tuesday, May 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Local Bands website for more information.
How to make The Parish's hurricane
Learn how to make a tasty cocktail from The Parish.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit The Parish's Facebook page for more information.
Bryan Dean Trio Watch Party
Join Tucson Local Bands for a watch party! Watch the recorded show of Bryan Dean Trio at Rockabilly from last year.
When: Monday, May 4, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Local Bands website for more information.
Watercolor with Tucson Parks and Rec
Learn how to watercolor from home using simple techniques taught by Director of Tucson Parks and Recreation, Brent Dennis.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Online Concert with Crooked Tooth Brewing
Crooked Tooth Brewing and Bsquared Management are hosting a livestreaming concert featuring Desperate Electric, R0zegld, Kopo Magic and Lauren Jaimes.
When: Monday, May 4, 5-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Cast Iron Chicken Casserole
Join Prep and Pastry for a step-by-step tutorial. Learn how to make a one-pot cast iron casserole big enough for the whole family.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pasty's Instagram for more information.
DIY Lava Lamp
Join Tucson Parks and Rec with a step-by-step lava lamp workshop. Most of the supplies you need can be found around your home.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Cat-urday Live
While you're stuck at home, why not spend some time watching adorable kittens! This week Southern Arizona Cat Rescue will be playing with cute Sunkist orange tabby kittens on Facebook Live.
When: Saturday, May 2, 11-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Facebook event page for more information.
Musical Chairs with Oro Valley Parks and Rec
Take musical chairs to the next level and try it blindfolded! The staff from Oro Valley Parks and Rec will show you a video demo of this new spin on a old indoor classic game.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Check Oro Valley's Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information and more workouts.
At Home Bingo
Tucson Parks and Rec has a fun bingo game you can do at home, in your backyard and around your neighborhood.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec website for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Rec has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Village Farm activities
Tucson Village Farm is offering fun activities you can do at home. Choose from take-and-make seed packets, color your own TVF buttons or the #QuaranCarrot Social Media Challenge. Just email tvf.seedpackets@gmail.com for templates and questions.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Coloring fun with #ThisIsTucson
De-stress with #ThisisTucson coloring pages made by illustrator Chiara Bautista! Use the links below to download the free pages for printing and coloring fun.
Color with Fitz from the Arizona Daily Star
Break out the gel pens, markers and watercolors! Arizona Daily Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and illustrator Chiara Bautista made a collection of 12 coloring pages to keep you busy and entertained. Download the pages here.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts
Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Boxing Incorporated Facebook page for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook live performance of local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, May 6, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Pilates class with Tucson Parks & Rec
Join Lana Butler as she guides you through a condensed Pilates class.
When: Any time, just follow the link
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
More information here.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.
Livestreaming butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.