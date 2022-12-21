We hope you've driven by plenty of twinkling lights, attended all the markets and events marked on your calendar and sipped the hot cocoa of your dreams, Tucson.

Thank you for being here every Wednesday when we publish this list of things to do. We're grateful for you, and we wish you the happiest of holidays.

This weekend, you'll find lots of holiday and Christmas lights, Hanukkah events and menorah lightings, a pop-up record shop, cat trivia, and more fun in our favorite desert city.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

ZooLights 2022

Reid Park Zoo's annual ZooLights is here! Find colorful light displays, falling snow, festive music and visits from Santa Claus.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5-23; plus encore nights Dec. 26-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for general admission, $8 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15. Closed Christmas Day.

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Experience the magic of Ballet Tucson's The Nutcracker as never before!

A world of wonder awaits at Ballet Tucson's The Nutcracker, now in partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra! Treat your loved ones to Tucson's favorite holiday tradition. This award-winning production brings the enchanting story of The Nutcracker to life with sensational dancing, lavish sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky's magnificent score performed by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra's world-class musicians. Give the gift of memories that will last a lifetime!

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A holiday tradition for more than 70 years, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights is here! Walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 26

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend. There's a food drive for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona at every entrance!

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Express at Marana Farm

The Marana Pumpkin Patch has been transformed for the holidays and turned into the family-friendly Christmas Express. Check out train rides, farm animals, jumping pillows, a super slide and more. Santa will be there too!

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

ANNIE returns to Tucson to ring in the New Year!

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and, sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production — just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Yuletide at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting a holiday experience that will highlight "the unique Wild West history of Old Tucson" with live shows, interactive experiences and period costumes.

When: Nightly through Dec. 24

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for adults, $30-$40 for kids ages 5-11.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for the holiday season! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 8. Through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed on Christmas.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Celebrate an Oro Valley Christmas at OVCN

Choose one of five identical services for a peaceful pause before your Christmas celebrations. Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene’s Christmas Services feature candlelit moments, traditional songs, and a message of hope for all, including a special story time for kids.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (ASL available), 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25: 9:30 a.m. (ASL available)

For more information, visit OVCN.church/Christmas.

Marana Christmas Tree Show

Marana will be putting on a 20-minute-long holiday show, featuring its 30-foot tree and 75,000 lights in the area synchronized to music. The music can be heard in the plaza or through your car's radio.

When: 5-9 p.m. nightly on the hour through Dec. 28

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hot Cocoa with Santa

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting an evening of hot cocoa and cookies with Santa, where you'll also be able to enjoy games and music.

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Where: Armory Park, 220 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Set them up for a big future with Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts equips youth with the skills and confidence to take the world by storm. Join us today!

Hanukkah Storytime with Bubbe

The Tucson J is hosting a Hanukkah Storytime with Bubbe! In addition to the storytime, there will be light snacks, games and a craft. This event is suited for families with infants to 5 years old.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, register in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Wine Crawl

Go on a winter wine crawl this Thursday, enjoying three wine flights at three downtown-area locations. There will be a DJ and carolers, a photo booth, Filipino food served by pop-up Tita Tita, and ice cream from Blondie's Ice Cream. A portion of each ticket will go toward Sister José Women’s Center.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Where: Tap & Bottle downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.; Sand Reckoner, 510 N. Seventh Ave.; The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $22, purchase at any of the three participating locations.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Make the holidays even brighter this year!

Enjoy the lights of Winterhaven AND help brighten the lives of people in our community who need it most! Bring canned food or money with you to donate as you visit Winterhaven from Dec. 10-26, or make a monetary donation online! With your help, the Community Food Bank will continue to make nutritious food available throughout Southern Arizona.

Enchanted Snowfall

Looking to enjoy a snowy evening? Head to La Encantada to see snow flurries, all while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying live entertainment.

When: Thursday-Friday, Dec. 22-23. Snowfall is 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m. Entertainment is 6:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:45 p.m.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Jack Frost Lounge" Holiday Party

Come Dec. 22, The Jackrabbit Lounge will be transformed into an adult-only winter wonderland. Hosted by Tucson Foodie, the event will feature holiday cocktails, lots of holiday decor and "alluring" elf dancers.

When: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Where: The Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Flandrau Holiday Shows

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is screening holiday-themed planetarium shows this month, one of which is a laser music show dubbed "Laser Holiday Magic."

When: Several days in December. Closed Dec. 25-26.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"It's A Wonderful Life" at The Fox

Catch a screening of "It's A Wonderful Life" at Fox Tucson Theatre. There will be two screenings, both with music on the theater's Mighty Wurlitzer ahead of the movie.

When: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $8

Visit the event page for more information.

Visit with Santa in Main Gate Square

Santa will be visiting Main Gate Square this Friday! Take pictures for free, plus kiddos can get balloon art and face paintings.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Geronimo Plaza in Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Hanukah Pajamikah at Kol Ami

Put on your favorite PJs and head to this pajama party! There will be a Shabbat dinner and service, plus a menorah lighting.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Congregation Kol Ami, 225 N. Country Club Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $7 for seniors and kids, $35 for a family of 5. Registration is required for dinner.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Mead Tasting

Superstition Meadery will be at 1912 Brewing Company for a free mead tasting! Also on the agenda: live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: Friday, Dec. 23. 4-6 p.m. for the tasting; 6-8 p.m. for live music.

Where: 1912 Brewing Company, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for additional drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town will feature snow every hour from 5-7 p.m., holiday drinks, $8 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 23-30

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Pop-up Record Shop

Stop by Tap & Bottle's downtown location this Friday for a pop-up record shop, where Lonesome Desert will be spinning vinyl.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Tap & Bottle downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Test your knowledge in all things cats ... while surrounded by cats!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15. This event is for adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

There will be two special versions of the weekly St. Philip's Plaza Market this weekend, both offering lots of last-minute gift ideas.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $75 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Kokedama Pop-up Shop

Get last-minute gifts, including kokedama moss balls, at this pop-up flower bar put together by Patagonia Flower Farm.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Varies

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Eve Pajama Party

Put on your favorite pair of pajamas and head to Catalina Brewing Company for a movie night. There will be light snacks, popcorn and cookies!

When: 7-11:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Night Movie

Casa Video and Film Bar will be open on Christmas Day, playing "Ernest Saves Christmas."

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Bowling and menorah lighting

Kol Ami is hosting a day of bowling, dinner at New China Buffet, and a menorah lighting where participants will get to help light all eight candles.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

Where: Various locations beginning at Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway

Cost: $12 for bowling, dinner is pay-on-your-own. Register in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.