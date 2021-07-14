This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This Thursday enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
When: Thursday, July 15, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Pop up Party Glow in the Dark
Take a date or friend to a late night glow party at The Rock this Friday. Glow in the dark props will be provided at the event.
When: Friday, July 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $10
Visit The Rock's event page for more information.
New Humane Society thrift store (Sponsored)
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is proud to announce its NEW east side location! HSSA Thrift Store will be opening at 1010 S. Wilmot Road on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Shop discounted Sam Levitz furniture, clothing, and home goods all while supporting homeless pets in need. Stay tuned for adoption events and vaccination clinics to better serve east side families!
Learn more at www.hssaz.org/thrift
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
When: Friday, July 16, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Baja Caravan at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music from Baja Caravan in the wide open outdoor patio.
When: Friday, July 16, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit the St. Philips Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturday, July 17, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Luau at AZ Hops & Vines
Get some island fever at AZ Hops & Vines with live music, hula dancers, Hawaiian food, wine, slushies and sangria! Remember to wear your best hula gear to win a prize at this fun event.
When: Saturday, July 17, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops & Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar
Bring your friends and chill out to some late night rock, blues and jazz with Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar.
When: Friday, July 16, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Black Cat Bones Facebook event page for more information.
Viva Cars, Coffee and Dessert Nights
Cruise over to Viva Coffee House and grab some coffee and sweet treats while you stroll beside some classic cars.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Friday, July 16, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Spacefest
Spacefest is back! Visit the greatest gathering of astronauts, scientists, artists and authors as they discuss culture, voyagers, science, art, history, education and galactic merchandise.
When: Thursday-Sunday, July 15-18
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Cost: $10-$30 or $70 for a weekend pass
Visit the Spacefest website for more information.
Zona Libre Dance Party
Get ready to dance! Zona Libre is performing live at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ.
When: Friday, July 16, 9:30 p.m. to midnight
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $10 cover fee
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for more information.
Christmas in July Car and Bike Show
Visit a family event and toy drive this weekend. This event will include cars, bikes, jumping castles, food trucks, raffles and more! Don't forget to bring a $10 new or unwrapped toy.
When: Saturday, July 17, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 445 E. Speedway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend with a $10 new or unwrapped toy
Visit the Red Sleigh Toy Run event page for more information.
The Heritage Market
Shop local Black businesses and vendors at this outdoor market organized by the Tucson Urban League.
When: Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop local vendors
Visit The Heritage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Community Block Party Pop-up
Visit a free block party pop-up hosted by Boss Women Unite. Enjoy music, performances and delicious food, while supporting local vendors.
When: Saturday, July 17, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Boss Women Unite, 1130 E. Pennsylvania St.
Cost: Free to attend
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
When: Saturday, July 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Coven Market
Shop a quirky evening market for oddities and unusual finds.
Where: Woolly Fern, 3 doors west of When + Where Co at 4401 E. Speedway
When: Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the When + Where Co Facebook event page for more information.
Mission Garden Garlic Festival
Hey, garlic lovers! Visit the festival at Mission Garden and learn about growing and cooking with garlic. There will be heads and braids of garlic for sale. You will also get a chance to learn planting tips and tasty recipes from local chefs.
When: Saturday, July 17, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws. Saturday's theme is "rad reptiles."
When: Saturday, July 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Visit Diamondback's Eastside Farmer's Market for a day of eating and shopping from locally-owned food trucks and small business vendors.
When: Sunday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.
Civano July Food Truck Pick-up and Go
Make a quick stop and grab some food to-go from Lahaina’s Shaved Ice, Gigi’s Mexican and Peruvian Fusion and Haus of Brats.
When: Sunday, July 18, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Civano Park, 5241 Richard Ashley Way
Alexis Woolf Band at Monterey Court
Kick back and listen to some new country from upcoming artist Alexis Woolf at Monterey Court.
When: Sunday, July 18, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 17-18, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Unplug and Play Drive-up: Free Toy Giveaway
Grab the kids, jump in the car and visit Tucson Police Department at the GEICO parking lot this Saturday at 9 a.m. for a free toy giveaway.
When: Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.
Where: GEICO, 3050 S. M L King Jr. Way
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Police Department event page for more information.
Free Drive-in Movie with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Drive-in for a free screening of "Hook." No registration required.
When: Friday, July 16, 8 p.m. Gates open at 7:15 p.m.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
When: Thursday, July 15, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Tucson KidsFest
Get ready for a full day of entertainment with games, dancing and interactive shows. This event will include a Ninja Warrior kids course, slime zone, more than 25 retro '80s video games, a Jurassic dinosaur encounter, fossil digging challenge, new carnival rides, creature zone, shows and a special appearance with Peppa Pig.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 17-18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $17 for ages 3 and up
Visit the Tucson Convention Center website for more information.
Discovery Night at The Children's Museum
Are your kids bored? Head downtown for half-price admission, bilingual programming and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum Tucson.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Thursday, July 15, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $4.50 per person
Visit the Children's Museum's Facebook event page for more information.
Cupcake Decorating Class at Catalyst
Bring the kids for an hour of fun creating fondant flowers and leaves and decorate some tasty cupcakes. During this fun workshop kids will learn how to make fondant flowers and receive five cupcakes to decorate.
Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, July 17, 1 p.m.
Cost: $35, ages 8-12 yrs
Visit Catalyst Arts & Maker Space event page for more information.