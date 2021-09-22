This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and the Mount Lemmon area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
Discovery Night at the Children's Museum
Are your kids bored? Head downtown for free admission, bilingual activities such as story time, art projects and science experiments, and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum Tucson.
When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the Children's Museum's event page for more information.
Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza
Cruise over to the plaza and get up and dance to some free live music on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza! Call ahead and ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for plaza seating.
When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food are available for purchase
Join Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona this fall (Sponsored)
This Nov. 13, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona invites you to join them and Rappel to Propel Girls in our Community. GSSoAZ challenges you to go beyond your limitations and go over the edge by rappelling down a 17-story building to support their mission to continue developing and refining innovative programs and opportunities for every girl who wants to be a Girl Scout.
Tucson Greek Festival
Every year, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church transforms its property into a lively party, complete with festive music and performances.
When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 24-25, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for information.
Night Market at MSA Annex
Stay cool and have some shopping fun at this outdoor night market. Shop from more than 40 artists and several local food trucks.
When: Friday, Sept. 24, 6-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Night MotoMarket
Shop a mini market of local artists and grab a few brews at MotoSonora Brewing Company.
When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for frosty brews and shopping
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company event page for more information.
Panic Station at The Station Pub and Grill
Drive over to Marana for some live music, drinks and food at The Station this Friday.
When: Friday, Sept. 24, 8-11:55 p.m.
Where: 8235 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Oktoberfest at Mount Lemmon
Oktoberfest on Mount Lemmon is nearing. Mark your calendars for this weekend in September and the first two weekends in October. Enjoy live music and family-friendly activities.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26; Oct. 2-3; Oct. 9-10; noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley, 10300 E. Ski Run Road
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase
Visit the website for more information.
MotoSonora's Second Annual Oktoberfest
Celebrate fall with MotoSonora Brewing Company's Oktoberfest! There will be drinks, bratwurst and live music on the patio.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: $35
Oktoberfest at Donut Bar
Join Donut Bar Tucson's second annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. Check out new beer releases, German brews from MotoSonora, new bratwurst donut sandwiches, contests and prizes.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m.
Where: 33 N. 6th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend but bring your appetite
Laser Zeppelin at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium
You can relive the magical sounds of Led Zeppelin while enjoying a laser show at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $3-$9, ages 3 and under get in for free
Over The Border Festival
Visit the Over The Border Festival for a day of live music, taco row, a tequila expo, Lucha Libre, mechanical bulls and more.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 3-9:30 p.m.
Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.
Cost: $18
Visit the festival's website for more information.
National Day of Remembrance
Homicide Survivors Inc. is hosting National Day of Remembrance at the MSA Annex to remember and honor lives lost to homicide. Survivors are invited to bring photos and small items to place on the community altar. The event will also be live-streamed.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free, but space is limited so RSVP online
Visit the Homicide Survivors Inc. website for more information.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily. Fall pumpkin celebration is every weekend through Halloween
Where: 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson plaza.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum Tucson's event page for more.
Elevate Indoor Farmers Market
Cool off and visit an indoor farmers market downtown this weekend. Shop with local vendors selling fresh fruit, veggies, baked goods, breads, salsa, honey and more tasty stuff.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: ELLE Boutique Downtown, 130 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Badlands at The Maverick
Put on your boots and step in line for some country fun at The Maverick. Badlands will be performing and The Maverick will have $3 margaritas, $4 Sam Adams and Dj Porkchop beats all night.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Season Kick-Off Fundraiser Concert
TKMA is the organization that hosts the annual Tucson Folk Festival in the downtown area. Don't miss music, food and drinks at this event, where a portion of the purchases will support the festival.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $10 donation
The Fineline at Surly Wench
Join a late night event and listen to three generations of The Fineline. Surly Wench Pub will have drinks and food during the performances.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 424 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: $5 cover, ages 21 and up
Visit the Surly Wench event page for more information.
Heartbeat at Three Canyon Beer & Wine Garden
Stay cool and listen to your favorite rock faves on Three Canyon's patio and choose from a great selection of craft beers, fine wine and menu items.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: $5 cover
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Game Day at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a scenic drive and test your skills at a game show-themed event at the vineyard. Win prizes and challenge friends and family members at this fun-filled event. Wine, bites and local merchandise will be available for purchase.
When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 1-3 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine, drinks and pairing bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Beer Yoga and Paint Night
Stop by Catalina Brewing Company for beer yoga with Blythe Spirit Yoga and a watercolor workshop with Tipsy Picassos. NFL will be on the big screens all day, plus food specials.
When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m for beer yoga. Paint workshops start at 2 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: $30 for a paint workshop and $15 for one hour of beer yoga
Visit the Catalina Brewing Company event page for more information.
Congress Cookout with Connie Brannock's Little House of Blues
Visit Hotel Congress for food specials and live music. Bring your honey, buddy or just bring yourself and enjoy the cookout.
When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 4-7 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress event page for more information.
Music Under The Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park
Cost: Free
Virtual, drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Global Arts Showcase
Arizona Public Media and the Pima County Public Library are celebrating Southern Arizona's Latinx cultural heritage with a virtual event that includes Mexican-American and Latinx art, music, dance and a live Q&A.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
Visit the Global Arts Showcase website for more information and to register for the event.
Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.