Jeremy Broadbent takes his three-year old daughter Alli out for a spin to the polka tunes of The Musikmeisters during the early goings on at the opening day of Mount Lemmon Ski Valley's Oktoberfest, Saturday, September 21, 2013.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and the Mount Lemmon area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Open-air Events 😷

Peter Delfakis fires up another batch of saganaki as the sun sets on the opening night of the 43rd Annual Greek Festival at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Ft. Lowell Road, Sept. 26, 2018.

Discovery Night at the Children's Museum

Are your kids bored? Head downtown for free admission, bilingual activities such as story time, art projects and science experiments, and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum Tucson.

When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m. 

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the Children's Museum's event page for more information.

Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza

Cruise over to the plaza and get up and dance to some free live music on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza! Call ahead and ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for plaza seating.

When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food are available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Greek Festival

Every year, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church transforms its property into a lively party, complete with festive music and performances. 

When: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 24-25, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for information. 

Night Market at MSA Annex

Stay cool and have some shopping fun at this outdoor night market. Shop from more than 40 artists and several local food trucks.   

When: Friday, Sept. 24, 6-10 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento 

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping and food

Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.

Night MotoMarket

Shop a mini market of local artists and grab a few brews at MotoSonora Brewing Company. 

When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for frosty brews and shopping

Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company event page for more information.

Panic Station at The Station Pub and Grill

Drive over to Marana for some live music, drinks and food at The Station this Friday.  

When: Friday, Sept. 24, 8-11:55 p.m.

Where: 8235 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Mount Lemmon

Oktoberfest on Mount Lemmon is nearing. Mark your calendars for this weekend in September and the first two weekends in October. Enjoy live music and family-friendly activities.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26; Oct. 2-3; Oct. 9-10; noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley, 10300 E. Ski Run Road

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the website for more information.

MotoSonora's Second Annual Oktoberfest

Celebrate fall with MotoSonora Brewing Company's Oktoberfest! There will be drinks, bratwurst and live music on the patio. 

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Donut Bar

Join Donut Bar Tucson's second annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. Check out new beer releases, German brews from MotoSonora, new bratwurst donut sandwiches, contests and prizes.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m.

Where: 33 N. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend but bring your appetite

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser Zeppelin at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium

You can relive the magical sounds of Led Zeppelin while enjoying a laser show at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $3-$9, ages 3 and under get in for free

Visit the event page for more information.

Over The Border Festival

Visit the Over The Border Festival for a day of live music, taco row, a tequila expo, Lucha Libre, mechanical bulls and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 3-9:30 p.m.

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave. 

Cost: $18

Visit the festival's website for more information.

National Day of Remembrance

Homicide Survivors Inc. is hosting National Day of Remembrance at the MSA Annex to remember and honor lives lost to homicide. Survivors are invited to bring photos and small items to place on the community altar. The event will also be live-streamed.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free, but space is limited so RSVP online

Visit the Homicide Survivors Inc. website for more information.

Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! 

When: Corn maze is open daily. Fall pumpkin celebration is every weekend through Halloween

Where: 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website

Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.

Make it! Workshop

Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson plaza.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the Children's Museum Tucson's event page for more.

Elevate Indoor Farmers Market

Cool off and visit an indoor farmers market downtown this weekend. Shop with local vendors selling fresh fruit, veggies, baked goods, breads, salsa, honey and more tasty stuff.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: ELLE Boutique Downtown, 130 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Badlands at The Maverick

Put on your boots and step in line for some country fun at The Maverick. Badlands will be performing and The Maverick will have $3 margaritas, $4 Sam Adams and Dj Porkchop beats all night.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

Season Kick-Off Fundraiser Concert

TKMA is the organization that hosts the annual Tucson Folk Festival in the downtown area. Don't miss music, food and drinks at this event, where a portion of the purchases will support the festival.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $10 donation

Visit the event page for more information.

The Fineline at Surly Wench 

Join a late night event and listen to three generations of The Fineline. Surly Wench Pub will have drinks and food during the performances.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $5 cover, ages 21 and up

Visit the Surly Wench event page for more information.

Heartbeat at Three Canyon Beer & Wine Garden

Stay cool and listen to your favorite rock faves on Three Canyon's patio and choose from a great selection of craft beers, fine wine and menu items.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $5 cover

Visit the event page for more information.

Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights

Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26, 8 a.m. to noon

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Game Day at AZ Hops and Vines

Take a scenic drive and test your skills at a game show-themed event at the vineyard. Win prizes and challenge friends and family members at this fun-filled event. Wine, bites and local merchandise will be available for purchase.

When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine, drinks and pairing bites

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Beer Yoga and Paint Night

Stop by Catalina Brewing Company for beer yoga with Blythe Spirit Yoga and a watercolor workshop with Tipsy Picassos. NFL will be on the big screens all day, plus food specials.

When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m for beer yoga. Paint workshops start at 2 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $30 for a paint workshop and $15 for one hour of beer yoga

Visit the Catalina Brewing Company event page for more information.

Congress Cookout with Connie Brannock's Little House of Blues

Visit Hotel Congress for food specials and live music. Bring your honey, buddy or just bring yourself and enjoy the cookout.

When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 4-7 p.m.

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Visit the Hotel Congress event page for more information.

Music Under The Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.

When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Virtual, drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗

Andreas Anderson, right, community foods coordinator, takes an order from a customer during the Santa Cruz River Drive-up Farmers Market.

Global Arts Showcase

Arizona Public Media and the Pima County Public Library are celebrating Southern Arizona's Latinx cultural heritage with a virtual event that includes Mexican-American and Latinx art, music, dance and a live Q&A.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

Visit the Global Arts Showcase website for more information and to register for the event.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market

Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.

When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping

Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.

