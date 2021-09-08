This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
Celebration at Bawker Bawker Cider House
Bawker Bawker is celebrating its first anniversary with a five-day celebration and a new cider released each day. Food trucks will be at Bawker Bawker Wednesday through Saturday, with live music Thursday through Saturday, plus a cupcake and cider flight pairing on Sunday.
When: Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 8-12, times vary
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for cider
Gather September Market
Shop unique treasures at this four-day event and find inspiration for your home and garden. This month's market theme is "country glam."
When: Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
The grand opening of Foothills Happy Hour Market is this Saturday (Sponsored)
Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market every Saturday, beginning Sept. 11, for Signature Market Mocktails, plus more than 70 vendors to shop from. You will be able to find original art, apparel, health and beauty, plants, yard art and much more.
The event kicks off from 3-7 p.m. at Foothills Mall this Saturday. Visit foothillshappyhourmarket.com for details.
Colors of the Stone Gem Show
Peruse this show for gems, jewelry and beads. The show is said to be a "warm-up" for the winter show happening in 2022.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 9-12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Colors of the Stone website for more information.
Jon Wolfe at Whiskey Roads
Listen to some beats from local musicians with friends this weekend!
When: Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Whiskey Roads, 2265 W. Ina Road
Cost: $15 per person
Buffelgrass roundtable discussion
Learn all about buffelgrass from a group of buffelgrass experts at this event. The discussion will include where it came from, how it got here and why it's considered invasive.
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
Cost: Free
"Cat People" watch party
Every Friday in September, you can stop by El Jefe Cat Lounge to lounge with cats and watch the TV show "Cat People" with other cat people.
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $12
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge's website for more information.
Second Friday Food Truck Rally
Grab dinner or a late night snack from local food trucks like DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean, Cotton Family BBQ, Takoyaki Balls, Cookie Addicts, Elysium's Oven LLC and 420 Taco.
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 7777 E. Speedway
Luz de Vida pop-up gallery
This pop-up gallery will feature live music from Gabriel Naim Amor, plus multiple vendors and a silent auction. The event centers "Luz de Vida II - A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors," which is a new album set to be released in November. Proceeds from the gallery and album will go toward Homicide Survivors Inc.
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 5-9 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the pop-up gallery's website for more information.
Downtown with DJ Mother Tierra
Bring your honey, buddy or just bring yourself and visit Hotel Congress for food specials, live beats and spins from DJ Mother Tierra.
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $3 cover. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Stacks Book Club pop-up bookstore
Buy a mix of new and used books from popular fiction, nonfiction and kids picture books. This pop-up shop will also be selling games, puzzles and other items such as candles, patches and stickers.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Charred Pie, 12125 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for books
Visit the Stacks Book Club Instagram page for more information.
Prickly pear workshop
Learn all about prickly pear, make prickly pear juice and treat yourself to ice cream with prickly pear syrup. This event is open to all ages.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9:30 to noon
Where: Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road
Cost: $10, online registration required
Buffelgrass pulling party
Join a buffelgrass pulling party and learn more about the invasive plant. There will be free pastries from La Estrella Bakery. Remember to bring a refillable water bottle, and wear a hat, closed-toed shoes, long pants and long sleeves.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 a.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars & Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet-up.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Rock & Roll
Join the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita for a celebration with live music, activity stations, art demonstrations, food trucks and classic cars. Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Rec event page for more information.
Frank & Friends at Monterey
Listen to live music from local musicians at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $5 cover
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook page for more information.
Outdoor music at the brewery
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Francis Larson will be performing.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Live patio music at AZ Hops and Vines
Sit back and relax with a glass of wine at the vineyard on the wide open patio and listen to a live performance from 21 Country.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 11-12, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Pop-up market at Crooked Tooth
Shop local creators, makers, artists, food trucks and cold brews at Crooked Tooth Brewery.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. 6th St.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and shopping
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Ghost hanging craft workshop
Get ready for Halloween by crafting an adorable hanging of a ghost made from yarn, rope and felt.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $38
Visit the Good Things Tucson website for more information.
Noble Hops on the patio
Jacob Acosta is performing at Noble Hops for an evening of music and great food.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 1335 W. Lambert Ln.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Music under the stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park
Cost: Free
Phil Vassar at The Maverick
Grab your boots and hats, y'all! Visit The Maverick for a live country performance by Phil Vassar.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.
Where: 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $40
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
When: Thursday, Sept. 9, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" on the big screen.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 per adult
Visit the Cactus Drive-In event page for more information.