This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Pima County is in the middle of a spike of COVID-19. Stay distanced, wear a mask and consider the risks of attending an in-person gathering. Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Cultivate Tucson Six-Week Holiday Pop-up
Cultivate Tucson will not be hosting the typical holiday market this year. Instead of a one-day event, Cultivate is now a six-week long shopping event. Cultivate Tucson will offer online shopping with local pick-up locations as well as by-appointment, weekday and weekend shopping hours.
Where: MSA Annex, 267. S. Avenida del Convento
When: Nov. 27, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021
Cost: Free to attend in-person or online
Visit the Cultivate Tucson website and Facebook for more information.
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours is one of the largest, self-guided showcases of artist studios and creative work spaces. Artists will upload descriptions, pictures and videos of their artwork and studios. You can also interact with working artists and learn more about their art and artistic processes.
When: Nov. 27 through Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visit the Open Studio Tours website for more information.
Philabaum Glass Gallery Annual Holiday Online Sale
Shop Philabaum Glass Gallery's annual holiday sale this season. Find unique gifts for everyone on your list from over 50 nationally recognized artists. Scroll and shop for jewelry, menorahs, ornaments, vases, perfume bottles, wall art and more! Shipping and local curbside pick-up available.
When: Nov. 27 through Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to shop online, use code holiday2020 to receive 10% off entire purchase
Visit the Philabaum Glass Gallery website for more information.
Online Black Fur Day Weekend Extravaganza
Pima Animal Care Center is moving the Black Fur Day sales online this year. Starting Nov. 27, you can see posts on their Facebook event page featuring available pets. This sale continues through Monday, Nov. 30.
When: Friday, Nov. 27 to Monday, Nov. 30
Cost: Free to attend. Adoption fees for adult pets are $0, adoption fees for puppies and kittens are $50 and there is an additional $20 licensing fee for dogs.
Visit the Pima Animal Care Center and Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Online Painting Night: Watercolor Pet Pawtraits
Join Tipsy Picassos with a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvas are available for purchase.
When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m.
Cost: $35 per kit
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Sugar Skull: Día de los Muertos Virtual Adventure
Fox Theatre is hosting a Día de los Muertos virtual adventure. Watch a 30-minute virtual story about Sugar Skull, a charismatic candy skeleton, who learns how the Day of the Dead is much more than a party, it is a celebration of life!
When: The virtual performance can be viewed starting Thursday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 29.
Cost: $13.20
Visit the Fox Theatre website for more information.
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins
Join PJ Library for a special virtual play and livestream conversation with PJ author Eric A. Kimmel and Shari Aronson, who adapted the book for the stage.
When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m.
Cost: $6
Visit PJ Library Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
AC Hotel Tucson Pop-up with DJ Impeccable
Celebrate Blax Friday at AC Hotel with chill music and cold drinks. This pop-up event features beats from DJ Impeccable, tasty menu specials and a rooftop bar. This is a limited capacity event with face mask and social distancing requirements.
Where: AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Visit the AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown Facebook event page for more information.
Give Thanks for Music at MSA Annex
Don't miss this two-day live music event on stage at the MSA Annex this holiday weekend! Enjoy musical performances from Amor Deluxe, Katie Haverly, Mamma Coal and Freddy Parish.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $24 and up
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Shop Small: Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
Celebrate Black Friday with an outdoor shopping event. Shopping locally is more important than ever this year. Make your holiday gifts matter by shopping local and small with local artists at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for some shopping fun
Visit Why I Love Where I Live and MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Cowboy Cookout at Tanque Verde Ranch
Do you need a little country and good eats? Tanque Verde Ranch has wide open spaces, atmosphere, fantastic people, tasty food and live music from Johnny and Jack of the 2Lazy2 Ranch Band.
Where: Tanque Verde Ranch, 14301 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites and drinks
Visit Tanque Verde Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Round Up at Arizona Beer House
Enjoy the fresh air while enjoying some of the best street foods and craft beer at the Arizona Beer House food truck round up. This tasty event on wheels will feature food trucks like West Coast Trolley II, Sarge's Cheesecakes, Food Groupie Cafe, Johnny's Philippine Grill and Cucusa’s Caribbean Cuisine.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Arizona Beer House Facebook event page for more information.
Blax Friday Pop-up with Arizona Arts Live
The Marshall Foundation, Main Gate Square and Arizona Arts Live will feature videos spotlighting Black artists in the newly developed outdoor public space at Main Gate Square Plaza. Parking available in the Tyndall Avenue garage.
Where: Main Gate Square Plaza, 943 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, outdoor capacity 50 person max
Visit blaxfriday and Roux Events LLC Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Zona Libre Band and Outdoor Dinner Show
Cruise over to Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ for cold brews, tasty bites and live patio music from Zona Libre.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Seating is limited and reservations are available
Visit Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Music with Corey Spector
Enjoy a European beer and wine garden, Sonoran desert style! This outdoor event will have live music, brews, wine and dinner options.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Pop-up Market at Pop Cycle
Shop several local makers and artists and get a start on your holiday shopping at this outdoor pop-up market.
Where: Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Pop Cycle Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, trinkets, handmade art, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and more!
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
St. Philip's Plaza has resumed Saturday and Sunday markets. Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Outdoor Movie: "Planes, Trains and Automobiles"
See the hilarious, epic holiday adventure "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" on the big screen at The Loft Cinema's outdoor theatre.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
When: Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25
Visit The Loft Cinema's website for more information.
Fall Ikebana Festival
Enjoy dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. This festive floral event will have timed admission with each time slot running one hour long with a maximum of 20 visitors at a time.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 27-29, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$16
Visit Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Micro Business Artist Market
Shop more than 10 vendors at the Micro Business Artist Market. Face masks required.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 1-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be ready to shop for goodies and trinkets
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
"Monuments" Multimedia Exhibit
The "Monuments" exhibit will be on display each night in the trees of the University of Arizona, projecting the faces of some of our local heroes in an outdoor environment. Watch how the projections of moving images transform trees into sculptural portraits.
Where: University of Arizona campus in front of the Arizona State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd.
When: Daily through Nov. 29 from 6-10 p.m.
Visit the Arizona Arts Live website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Drive-in: Nacho Libre
Tailored Steel by E&S Developments will be hosting a drive-in movie with this funny family favorite. Enjoy a bonfire, hot cocoa and more goodies.
Where: Tailored Steel by E&S Developments, 4610 E. Tazarv St.
When: Friday, Nov. 27, 7-10 p.m.
Visit Tailored Steel by E&S Developments Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.