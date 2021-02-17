This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Zoom Class: Doughnuts with Pastry Chef Gina Skelton
Calling all doughnut dunkers! Chef Gina will how you how to shape, fry, glaze, dip and fill cakey doughnuts on Zoom. Learn how to make three sweet and savory combinations, like maple bacon, miso butterscotch, nutter butter, marshmallow fluff and more fun combos.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Run Tucson Trail Challenge
Get outside and hit the trails for the Tucson Trail Challenge! There will be awards for the most miles completed, most minutes, most trails visited, most critters found, best trail photo and more outdoor fun.
Once you register for the TMC Trail Challenge, you can join the Facebook group page, where you will get trail reports and tips from local trail runners. There will also be space on the group Facebook page for you to rate and report your trail experiences too.
Swag fun 🎖️: After each challenge, participants will receive a fun pair of TMC Trail Challenge crew socks, a race sticker and a souvenir race number. Swag is available for pick-up at The Running Shop from March 1-31.
Where: Any trail, anywhere in Tucson
Cost: $30, remember to use "thisistucson" when you register to get $5 off individual registration!
Visit the Run Tucson website for more information.
Rodeo break camp at the JCC (Sponsored)
This year’s rodeo may have been postponed, but rodeo break is still on! When school is out, spend the day having a blast at the J! School Days Out (SDO) childcare programs include awesome, age-appropriate activities like sports, art, swimming, cooking, and more. Our safety protocols will keep your child safe in a small group while still having BIG fun. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Learn more about SDO and see all of our 2021 dates here.
Women Who Brew
Join an online history happy hour with Megan Greenwood, founder of Phoenix's Greenwood Brewery, and explore the history of brewing and how women are breaking barriers.
When: Thursday, Feb. 18, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
February Virtual Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people of all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Full-Body Barre Class on Zoom
Join Floor Polish for a full-body barre class on Zoom this weekend. This class is for all levels and will provide movement alternatives as needed.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10-10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Floor Polish Dance + Fitness event page for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook Live performance of local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Online Painting: Harry Potter Patronus
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvas are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m.
Cost: $30, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
"Freaky" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Cruise downtown and watch a new hit film on the big screen at the drive-in this weekend.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave.
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $21.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "NeverEnding Story"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "The NeverEnding Story" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Congress Cookout
Visit Hotel Congress for music and food specials this Sunday. Live music will be playing from Bad News Blues Band, so get there early and grab a seat.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 21, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Grant Stone Sign Restoration Class
This two-day workshop (starting Feb 20 and continuing Feb 27) that covers many of the aspects involved in restoring a historic neon sign. It will be hands-on, largely done outdoors, with demos on bending neon an overview of the many steps involved in uncovering the original colors. Scrapping, sanding and repair of damaged sections. Masks required.
Where: Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $245 for the two-day workshop (Feb. 10 and Feb. 27).
Visit the Ignite Sign Art Museum Facebook event page for more information.
4th Annual Crawfish Boil
Grab some crawfish to-go boiled the authentic New Orleans way at FireTruck Brewing Company.
Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $19.99
Visit the FireTruck Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Reggae at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from ZeeCeeKeely and The Irie at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 7-11 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Broken Pottery Arrangement Workshop
Join a outdoor workshop on broken pottery arrangements at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event. Reservations required.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.
Cost: $5, plus cost of materials.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge at Noble Hops Gastropub
Visit a cookie judging with over 100 tasty samples and live music. Noble Hops will create a voting sheet for guests to fill out, so you can vote for your favorite treat. Judging begins at 1 p.m. First come, first served with limited samples.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Ln.
When: Saturday, Feb 20, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information
Wine, Pizza and Music at AZ Hops and Vines
Listen to live music from Jay Faircloth and enjoy wine and pizza by the fire at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Brook Sample at Monsoons Tap and Grill
Brook is bringing her musical talents to Monsoons from 6 to 8 p.m. Great music while you have some delicious food and tasty libations.
Where: Monsoons Tap and Grill, 6781 N. Thornydale Road, Suite 261
When: Thursday, Feb. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Enjoy an evening with your family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Live music at Three Canyon
After 7 performs at this beautiful spacious venue with outdoor seating, food, beer and wine.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Reservations available
Brunch in the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Live Outdoor Music at The MSA Annex
The MSA Annex outdoor performance stage will feature live music from Howe Gelb, Billy Sedlmayr and Gabriel Sullivan. This event has a limited capacity and face masks are required.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Cost: $20
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
I Love Bubbles Lawn Dance at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Get ready for some bubbles, dancing and fun activities at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation. Temperatures will be checked at the entrance and face masks are required.
Where: Wrightson Ridge Park, 16325 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $5 per household
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Market at Old Vail Road
Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is hosting a outdoor market with artisans, makers, growers, chefs and more. The mission of the Market at Old Vail Road is to support the local Tucson community while raising money and awareness for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.
Where: 10060 E. Old Vail Road
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Facebook event page for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.