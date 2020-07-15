Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets. 

Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

#ThisIsTucson Member Meetup

At our next #ThisIsTucson member meetup Desiree Gonzales, a Tucson yoga instructor, intuitive healer and self-care expert, will help us learn about small things we can do that can help our minds, bodies and spirits. If you are not a member yet, you can sign up here

When: Thursday, July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for members

Visit the #ThisIsTucson website for more information. 

New Jams and Beats with DJ Mother Tierra

Get up and dance! Enjoy soul food Wednesdays with bumpin jams and faves from DJ Mother Tierra.

When: Any time

Cost: Free

Visit the Club Congress Facebook event page for more information. 

July Tarot Salon

Join a virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.

When: Friday, July 17, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.

Unscrewed House Party

Even though Unscrewed Theatre is temporarily closed, you can still bring improv to your home. Join the staff from the theatre for a fun, free improv house party this weekend.

When: Saturday, July 18, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Unscrewed Theatre Facebook event page for more information.

Plant Based Tacos 101

Take an intro online class to learn how to make quick and easy plant-based dishes.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 6:30-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Plant Based Potential Cooking Classes Facebook event page for more information.

Writing Efficiency Zoom Sessions

Do you want to be a more productive writer? If you are working on an intensive writing project like a dissertation, thesis, journal article, or grant proposal and you would like to increase your writing productivity, consider joining Writing Efficiency Sessions hosted by the University of Arizona Graduate College and University of Arizona Postdoctoral Affairs. They are free to attend and can help you move ahead on your writing projects. The atmosphere is a structured, yet laid back group writing space.

You may attend an entire session or part of each three-hour session and writing consultants are available for consultation throughout the entire session.

When: Wednesdays, July 15 thru Aug. 17 at 11 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the  University of Arizona Graduate College and University of Arizona Postdoctoral Affairs Facebook event page for more information.

Free Guided Meditations

Feeling stressed? UAZ Campus Health Services is offering free 20-30 minutes guided meditations on Zoom.

When: Mondays-Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the UAZ Campus Health Service Facebook event page for more information.

Tucson Folk Festival

Desert Southwest Open Mic will showcase the Tucson Folk Festival performers on Fridays. Musicians who were scheduled to appear at the festival will now livestream their set and performance on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook page every Friday.

When: Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership Facebook for more information.

YogaOasis On Demand

Take yoga anytime from anywhere with YogaOasis On Demand. This brand new streaming site has a full library of online classes hosted by YogaOasis teachers. Enjoy one-day access, monthly or recurring memberships.

When: Any time

Cost: Depends on class

Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.

Virtual Brunch Babes Brew

Rise and shine for happiness in a glass. Brunch Babes will be teaching you how to make Brunch Babes Brew, a hot or cold espresso drink, at home. Catch the livestream on Instagram @brunchbabestucson.

When: Any time 

Visit Brunch Babes Tucson Instagram for more information. 

The Fineline Revisited on Twitch

Until Surly Wench reopens, watch the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited with DJ Stubbie.

When: Thursday, July 16, 8-10 p.m.

Cost: Free, watch on Twitch

Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.

Car Seat Zoom Class

A certified child passenger safety technician will provide you with the most appropriate position for your child and will assist you with the installation of a car seat at the conclusion of the Zoom class. Participants will be given a car seat upon completing the class. Only one car seat per family will be given.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, registration is required and class availability is limited

Visit Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook event page for more information.

Kids 🎈

Camp Cloud Virtual Camp

Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation on Facebook Live for songs, dances, crafts, experiments and more. Supplies will be ready for pick-up the weekend before at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center. The supply list will also be posted on Facebook and Instagram if you would like to get them yourselves.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, through July 30 at 1 p.m.

Cost: Free, if you would craft supplies email kywagner@orovalleyaz.gov.

Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.

Play It! Games with SAACA

Calling all gaming ninjas! CoderDojo Tucson and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are hosting an online workshop to show you how to make a graphical computer game. In this workshop, you will create a computer game using Scratch.

When: Thursday, July 16, 3–5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the CoderDojo Tucson and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.

Yellow Umbrella: Livestream Class

Help your kids explore colors and create some monsoon art with Creative Juice's guided painting class.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, supply kits are available for purchase and curbside pick-up.

Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.

Midsummer Literacy and Arts Extravaganza

Watch a theatrical story with your kids that includes literacy, art and tons of fun!

When: Through July 15

Cost: Free

Visit the Fox Tucson Theatre website for more information.

Virtual T-Shirt Workshop

Are your kids bored with their clothes? Kids can learn how to repurpose an old t-shirt into a new one with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation members.

When: Any time

Cost: Free

Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.

Reid Park Zoo To You

Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogsFacebookInstagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content. 

When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

Cost: Free

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.  

Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗

"Thor: Ragnarok" at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation

Enjoy the show on the big screen from inside your vehicle via your FM radio. Free admission. First come, first served.

Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas

When: Saturday, July 18, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.

Mask Up Tucson Free Distribution Event 

The mayor and Tucson City Council are hosting citywide #MaskUpTucson free mask distribution events. The events will be held at six locations throughout the city where you can pick up free, washable face coverings for you and you family. 

Locations: 

Mission Manor Park, Main Parking Lot, 5900 S. 12th Avenue

Udall Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna Liggins Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 2160 N. Sixth Avenue

Lincoln Park, Main Parking Lot, 4325 S. Pantano Road

El Pueblo Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 101 W. Irvington Road

Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E. First St.

When: Saturday, July 18, 7-10 a.m

Cost: Free

Visit the city's website for more information.

Carpool Movie: "Mean Girls"

Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Mean Girls" on the big screen.

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: Friday, July 17, 8:30-10 p.m.

Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Saturday Food Distribution

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a emergency food distribution at the Kino Complex. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.

Where: Kino Sport Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

When: Thursday, July 16, 7-10 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.

Carpool Movie: "Footloose"

Put on your dancing shoes and hop in the truck! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing the 1980s hit "Footloose" on the big screen.

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: Thursday, July 16, 8:30-10 p.m.

Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate

Visit their Facebook event page for more information.

"The Addams Family" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley

Watch your favorite spooky family in this 2019 animated film at El Toro Flicks. 

Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Friday, July 17, 6:15-10 p.m.

Cost: $20.90 and up

Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.

Market On the Move Drive-thru

Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.

When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.

Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.

Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.

Local Murals Scavenger Hunt

Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.  

Cost: Free

Check out this story for more information. 

Sculpture Scavenger Hunt

Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures. 

Cost: Free

Check out this list of public art for more information. 

