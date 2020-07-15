This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
#ThisIsTucson Member Meetup
At our next #ThisIsTucson member meetup Desiree Gonzales, a Tucson yoga instructor, intuitive healer and self-care expert, will help us learn about small things we can do that can help our minds, bodies and spirits. If you are not a member yet, you can sign up here.
When: Thursday, July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free for members
Visit the #ThisIsTucson website for more information.
New Jams and Beats with DJ Mother Tierra
Get up and dance! Enjoy soul food Wednesdays with bumpin jams and faves from DJ Mother Tierra.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook event page for more information.
July Tarot Salon
Join a virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Friday, July 17, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Unscrewed House Party
Even though Unscrewed Theatre is temporarily closed, you can still bring improv to your home. Join the staff from the theatre for a fun, free improv house party this weekend.
When: Saturday, July 18, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Unscrewed Theatre Facebook event page for more information.
Plant Based Tacos 101
Take an intro online class to learn how to make quick and easy plant-based dishes.
When: Wednesday, July 15, 6:30-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Plant Based Potential Cooking Classes Facebook event page for more information.
Writing Efficiency Zoom Sessions
Do you want to be a more productive writer? If you are working on an intensive writing project like a dissertation, thesis, journal article, or grant proposal and you would like to increase your writing productivity, consider joining Writing Efficiency Sessions hosted by the University of Arizona Graduate College and University of Arizona Postdoctoral Affairs. They are free to attend and can help you move ahead on your writing projects. The atmosphere is a structured, yet laid back group writing space.
You may attend an entire session or part of each three-hour session and writing consultants are available for consultation throughout the entire session.
When: Wednesdays, July 15 thru Aug. 17 at 11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the University of Arizona Graduate College and University of Arizona Postdoctoral Affairs Facebook event page for more information.
Free Guided Meditations
Feeling stressed? UAZ Campus Health Services is offering free 20-30 minutes guided meditations on Zoom.
When: Mondays-Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the UAZ Campus Health Service Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Folk Festival
Desert Southwest Open Mic will showcase the Tucson Folk Festival performers on Fridays. Musicians who were scheduled to appear at the festival will now livestream their set and performance on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook page every Friday.
When: Fridays, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership Facebook for more information.
YogaOasis On Demand
Take yoga anytime from anywhere with YogaOasis On Demand. This brand new streaming site has a full library of online classes hosted by YogaOasis teachers. Enjoy one-day access, monthly or recurring memberships.
When: Any time
Cost: Depends on class
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Virtual Brunch Babes Brew
Rise and shine for happiness in a glass. Brunch Babes will be teaching you how to make Brunch Babes Brew, a hot or cold espresso drink, at home. Catch the livestream on Instagram @brunchbabestucson.
When: Any time
Visit Brunch Babes Tucson Instagram for more information.
The Fineline Revisited on Twitch
Until Surly Wench reopens, watch the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited with DJ Stubbie.
When: Thursday, July 16, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: Free, watch on Twitch
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
Car Seat Zoom Class
A certified child passenger safety technician will provide you with the most appropriate position for your child and will assist you with the installation of a car seat at the conclusion of the Zoom class. Participants will be given a car seat upon completing the class. Only one car seat per family will be given.
When: Wednesday, July 15, 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration is required and class availability is limited
Visit Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Camp Cloud Virtual Camp
Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation on Facebook Live for songs, dances, crafts, experiments and more. Supplies will be ready for pick-up the weekend before at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center. The supply list will also be posted on Facebook and Instagram if you would like to get them yourselves.
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, through July 30 at 1 p.m.
Cost: Free, if you would craft supplies email kywagner@orovalleyaz.gov.
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Play It! Games with SAACA
Calling all gaming ninjas! CoderDojo Tucson and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are hosting an online workshop to show you how to make a graphical computer game. In this workshop, you will create a computer game using Scratch.
When: Thursday, July 16, 3–5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the CoderDojo Tucson and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Yellow Umbrella: Livestream Class
Help your kids explore colors and create some monsoon art with Creative Juice's guided painting class.
When: Wednesday, July 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, supply kits are available for purchase and curbside pick-up.
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Midsummer Literacy and Arts Extravaganza
Watch a theatrical story with your kids that includes literacy, art and tons of fun!
When: Through July 15
Cost: Free
Visit the Fox Tucson Theatre website for more information.
Virtual T-Shirt Workshop
Are your kids bored with their clothes? Kids can learn how to repurpose an old t-shirt into a new one with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation members.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
"Thor: Ragnarok" at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Enjoy the show on the big screen from inside your vehicle via your FM radio. Free admission. First come, first served.
Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Saturday, July 18, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Mask Up Tucson Free Distribution Event
The mayor and Tucson City Council are hosting citywide #MaskUpTucson free mask distribution events. The events will be held at six locations throughout the city where you can pick up free, washable face coverings for you and you family.
Locations:
Mission Manor Park, Main Parking Lot, 5900 S. 12th Avenue
Udall Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Donna Liggins Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 2160 N. Sixth Avenue
Lincoln Park, Main Parking Lot, 4325 S. Pantano Road
El Pueblo Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 101 W. Irvington Road
Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E. First St.
When: Saturday, July 18, 7-10 a.m
Cost: Free
Visit the city's website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Mean Girls"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Mean Girls" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday, July 17, 8:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Saturday Food Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a emergency food distribution at the Kino Complex. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sport Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Thursday, July 16, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Footloose"
Put on your dancing shoes and hop in the truck! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing the 1980s hit "Footloose" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Thursday, July 16, 8:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
"The Addams Family" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Watch your favorite spooky family in this 2019 animated film at El Toro Flicks.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, July 17, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.