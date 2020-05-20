Arizona coronavirus restrictions have changed, so we found some fun new events that also follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
You can continue to practice safe physical distancing with these drive-ins, drive-thrus and virtual at-home activities.
Things are changing every day during the pandemic, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Everyone 🎉
El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema
Hope in the car and experience movies the 1950s way. Movies include "Sonic," "Breakfast Club" and "Onward."
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: May 19-24
Cost: $10 and up
Visit El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Saturday Drive Thru
Every Saturday you will be able to get prepackaged boxes with fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Maxi Larrea Live at the Tucson Botanical Gardens
Visit the Tucson Botanical gardens from the comfort of your own home as The Tucson Studio, UA Presents' newest program, invites you to explore the sights and sounds of our city and celebrate the places and performers who make our community special. The first performer is extraordinary Tango guitarist Maxi Larrea.
When: Thursday, May 21, 6 p.m.
Visit the UA Presents Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-up Sculpture Park Drive-thru
Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance has launched a collaboration with Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort to offer a way to safely get out and view some incredible artwork from local artists. Guests are invited to drive through the Hacienda del Sol parking lot to view large-scale sculptures placed among the landscape.
Where: Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road
When: Through May 31, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Disney trivia on Zoom
Crooked Tooth's trivia host will challenge your Disney knowledge with five rounds of trivia questions. Winners will receive gift cards!
When: Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth Facebook event page for more information.
How to Cook Nopalitos Virtual Class
Would you like to create your own cactus meal? Join a virtual class and learn to cook Nopalitos. The Desert Museum and owner of El Saguarito Restaurant will show you how to choose pads and prepare them for several recipes.
When: Wednesday, May 20, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: $20 for members and $25 for non-members
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Free Pet Food Drive-thru
PACC staff and volunteers will hand out small bags of dog and cat food to people facing hardship due to COVID-19 — this can be due to illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenges related to the pandemic. No sign up or appointment required.
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30 -9:30 a.m.
Where: PACC main parking lot, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Concerts Online
Enjoy a special performance by Alexander Tentser and Anna Gendler with live streaming from their home studio. This 60 minute concert will feature classical piano and violin favorites. Stream this event online at the SAACA and Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.
When: Thursday, May 21, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Concerts Online event page for more information.
A Local Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Take a break from at-home life and drive around town exploring local art. You don't even have to get out of your car, just drive right by them.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit this listing of local public art for more information.
Tucson Virtual Concert benefitting Interfaith Community Services Food Bank
Listen to musicians from the Tucson Symphony, the University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music and special guests. This concert was organized by Interfaith Community Services and If Music Be The Food to raise money for the Interfaith Community Services Food Bank.
When: Saturday, May 23, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Donations appreciated
Besties 💃
Startup Bytes with Keneshia and Bjorgvin
Learn five tips in 15 minutes! Join Keneshia and Bjorgvin for lunch and get tips that you can use in your business right now.
When: Friday, May 22, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Visit StartUp Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Online Embroidery Workshop
De-stress from your everyday life with some meditative stitching. In this class, you will learn how to create eight basic stitches along with tips to create designs and textures of your own. Each participant will receive a kit before the class including needle, thread, pattern-stamped fabric and a six-inch embroidery hoop.
When: Wednesday, May 20, 6:30 PM – 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $30, sewing kits are available for pick-up or delivery
Visit Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Online Abstract Gold Leaf Painting Workshop
Learn how to paint with acrylic paints and leaf metal to create an abstract artwork for your home.
When: Thursday, May 21, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person for class, $35 per person for class and supplies (curbside pick-up)
Visit Creative Kinds Facebook event page for more information.
Discover new artists with SAACA
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance has a giant online library of ongoing arts and crafts classes, live music and theatre performances, recipe planning and more.
Visit SAACA's website for more information.
Paint Prickly Pears with Creative Juice
Grab a drink and get ready for some prickly pear fun! Creative juice will take you through a step-by-step online workshop to help you create a prickly masterpiece.
When: Saturday, May 23, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend class on Facebook live, supply kits availble for purchase and curbside pick-up.
Visit Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Get artsy with MOCA Tucson
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson has several free programs for you to do at home. You can download an artistic flip book, still life activity, coloring book and more.
Visit MOCA Tucson's website for more information.
Kids 🎈
Online Paint Your Pet Pawty
Paint your pet with your kiddos for some at-home fun with Tipsy Picassos. Kits are available for purchase with curbside pick-up.
When: Saturday, May 23, 6 p.m.
Cost: $30
Visit Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Live Summer Camp Q&A
Join Drama Kids International with a live talk about their musical theater and online summer camp options. Ask questions and learn about all of the exciting things your little camper will do at camp. Everybody who attends will be entered to win a free week of camp!
When: Saturday, May 23, 10-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Village Farm activities
Tucson Village Farm is offering fun activities you can do at home. Choose from take-and-make seed packets, color your own Tucson Village Farm buttons or the #QuaranCarrot Social Media Challenge. Just email tvf.seedpackets@gmail.com for templates and questions.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook page for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
School House Rock Bingo
Tucson Parks and Recreation has a fun bingo game you can do at home, in your backyard and around your neighborhood. Work toward getting bingo by doing activities suggested on the board — do a dance, wash your hands, help with a chore, etc.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's website for more information.
Crafting with Marana Parks and Recreation
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun, at-home game that requires minimal supplies. Using this board you can print, and roll dice to complete your drawing of a cootie bug before your competitors.
Visit Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Livestream all the butterflies
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for virtual storytime with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: Through May 29, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram every morning.
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.